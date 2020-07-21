ROWAYTON, Conn., July 21, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- BattleFin Group Inc. today announced it has selected Amazon Web Services (AWS) as its preferred cloud infrastructure provider and is also announcing a collaboration with AWS Data Exchange, a service that makes it easy for millions of AWS customers to find, subscribe to and use third-party data in the cloud. Battlefin also plans on integrating the AWS Data Exchange catalog into its Ensemble Platform to give its data buyers access to a dramatically increased number of datasets to test, evaluate and license - all for just the cost of their monthly Ensemble subscription. In addition, BattleFin will make available its Ensemble Platform to AWS Data Exchange subscribers to assist with sourcing, testing, and evaluating data. As part of the collaboration, BattleFin will work with its over 1,000 dataset partners to list products on AWS Data Exchange. Participating data providers gain access to increased distribution, data delivery, AWS billing, and entitlement services all through their existing Ensemble relationship.
"With this collaboration, we collectively expand the available data products on both the AWS Data Exchange catalog as well as within the BattleFin's Ensemble Platform. The integrated catalog will provide increased product selection to further broaden adoption and engagement of our mutual subscriber base," said Tim Harrington, CEO of BattleFin. "The combined effort will also provide an Ensemble testing environment, built on AWS, for buyers who wish to test and/or combine their entitled data products securely as part of the buyer exploration and purchasing journey. This collaboration creates a complete solution and is a game changer for both data buyers and providers. With the addition of data delivery, Ensemble now offers and end to end solution for data buyers and data providers."
BattleFin is a Select Technology Partner in the AWS Partner Network (APN) and its Ensemble Platform includes a secure sandbox testing environment for testing individual and combined alternative datasets, a data provider and data buyer "Connect" feature, as well as a robust catalog of third-party data. Subscribers to Ensemble continue to pay their monthly subscription fee to the platform and the cost of any datasets they license; there is no additional fee for using AWS Data Exchange.
AWS will also become the Premier Platinum & Preferred Cloud Provider sponsor of the BattleFin Discovery Day Events, including the upcoming Virtual Discovery Day focused on alternative data in Healthcare, Macro, and Elections on July 22nd and 23rd. https://www.battlefin.com/virtual/july-2020
"This collaboration demonstrates our commitment to users of BattleFin Ensemble who are discovering and testing alternative data by making it easier and more efficient to achieve data-driven business outcomes," said Arif Razvi, Head of Partnerships, AWS Data Exchange, Amazon Web Services, Inc. "Further, our sponsorship and participation in BattleFin Discovery Day events helps us bring another unique set of real world perspectives from participating AWS Data Exchange data providers and buyers."
About BattleFin Group
BattleFin is a technology company focused on bringing alternative data to the world. We are made up of data hunters, data wranglers and alpha seekers. Our business has evolved from seeding systematic investment strategies and running data science competitions to include alternative data events and our SaaS platform called Ensemble. We are passionate about helping investment firms and corporations use alternative data to make better decisions. Our buyside technology products like Ensemble© allow subscribers to source, evaluate, test and purchase alternative data. To learn more visit www.battlefin.com
