HOUSTON, April 6, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Meriplex, a managed IT and SD-WAN solutions provider that securely powers enterprise organizations, announces its partnership with iboss, the leading provider of cloud native Secure Access Service Edge ("SASE") to organizations and their employees secure access to the Internet on any device, from any location.
With business security requirements for modern enterprises ever-evolving, cloud Internet security is a valuable infrastructure component for conducting a strong digital business, connecting with customers, and driving business growth. This secure SD-WAN solution will be essential to organizations as it brings all the capabilities and features of VMware SD-WAN by VeloCloud, seamlessly paired with iboss, a leading internet cloud security technology, all managed and supported by Meriplex experts.
"As cybersecurity threats continue to evolve the need for cloud security is no longer optional, but critical to protect your business from costly attacks," said Dusty Corning, Chief Technology Officer at Meriplex. "Meriplex has taken the next step into building a robust and secure SD-WAN offering, partnering with iboss, to integrate cloud security and protect our customers."
iboss secures Internet access on any device, from any location, in the cloud for over 4,000 organizations worldwide. Built on a proprietary containerized architecture designed 100% for the cloud, users are always connected to the iboss cloud to ensure all Internet traffic is secured for compliance, web filtering, malware defense and data loss at all times. iboss' SASE enables network security to go where users go, with elastic and instant scaling to meet the demands of the cloud-first future.
"We are excited to partner with Meriplex to provide network security as a service, delivered in the cloud," said Paul Martini, iboss Co-founder and CEO. "As applications move to the cloud, it is critical to protect those applications with a cloud-security solution. iboss integrates seamlessly with Meriplex Managed SD-WAN to provide the end user with the best experience possible ensuring fast and secure connectivity for comprehensive networking and security."
Meriplex utilizes the best cybersecurity frameworks to select the best products for their customers that will offer proven protection while reducing risks. Together, Meriplex and iboss prepare organizations for the dynamic IT landscape and direct security leaders in the right direction for the cloud-first future. The iboss cloud is the easiest path to transition network security from network security appliances to Security as a Service, delivered in the cloud. The Gartner Secure Access Service Edge (SASE) model defines the future of network security shifting from network security appliances to the cloud. iboss is the only vendor to date that can transition all capabilities found in traditional web gateway proxies and network firewall appliances to the cloud.
With Meriplex and iboss, organizations can bundle all benefits for Cloud Security and SD-WAN, including speedy branch deployment, automation and visibility into your WAN, and secure connectivity to the cloud, into one cost-effective, turnkey solution. Meriplex offers a unique, co-managed service that allows organizations to operate in tandem to gain complete visibility and control into their solution.
About Meriplex:
Meriplex is a managed IT and SD-WAN solutions provider specializing in intelligent networks, cybersecurity, cloud communications and managed services for the mid-enterprise market. Using a collaborative approach, we provide pioneering, secure and reliable solutions customized to advance business growth. To learn more, visit www.meriplex.com
About iboss:
iboss is a cloud security company which provides organizations and their employees secure access to the Internet on any device, from any location, in the cloud. This eliminates the need for traditional security appliances, which are ineffective at protecting a cloud-first and mobile world. Leveraging a purpose-built cloud architecture backed by over 190 issued and pending patents and more than 100 points of presence globally, iboss protects more than 4,000 organizations worldwide. To learn more, visit https://www.iboss.com/.
CONTACT: Macy Kirk, Marketing Manager, mkirk@meirplex.com