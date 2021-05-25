Bausch Health logo (PRNewsfoto/Bausch Health Companies Inc.)

Bausch Health logo (PRNewsfoto/Bausch Health Companies Inc.)

 By Bausch Health Companies Inc.

LAVAL, QC, May 25, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Bausch Health Companies Inc. (NYSE/TSX: BHC) ("Bausch Health" or the "Company") today announced that Joseph C. Papa, chairman and chief executive officer; Sam Eldessouky, senior vice president and corporate controller; and Arthur J. Shannon, senior vice president and head of Investor Relations and Communications, are scheduled to participate at the Jefferies Healthcare Conference on June 2, 2021 at 11:00 a.m. ET.

A live webcast and audio archive of the events will be available on the Investor Relations page of the Bausch Health Companies Inc. website at: https://ir.bauschhealth.com/events-and-presentations/2021.

About Bausch Health

Bausch Health Companies Inc. (NYSE/TSX: BHC) is a global company whose mission is to improve people's lives with our health care products. We develop, manufacture and market a range of pharmaceutical, medical device and over-the-counter products, primarily in the therapeutic areas of eye health, gastroenterology and dermatology. We are delivering on our commitments as we build an innovative company dedicated to advancing global health. For more information, visit www.bauschhealth.com and connect with us on Twitter and LinkedIn.

Investor Contact:              

Media Contact:

Arthur Shannon                    

Lainie Keller

arthur.shannon@bauschhealth.com         

lainie.keller@bauschhealth.com

(514) 856-3855             

(908) 927-1198

(877) 281-6642 (toll free)  



 

 

Cision View original content to download multimedia:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/bausch-health-announces-participation-at-the-jefferies-healthcare-conference-301297956.html

SOURCE Bausch Health Companies Inc.

DISCLAIMER FOR COMMENTS: The views expressed by public comments are not those of this company or its affiliated companies. Please note by clicking on "Post" you acknowledge that you have read the TERMS OF USE and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Your comments may be used on air. Be polite. Inappropriate posts or posts containing offsite links, images, GIFs, inappropriate language, or memes may be removed by the moderator. Job listings and similar posts are likely automated SPAM messages from Facebook and are not placed by WFMZ-TV.