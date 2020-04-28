Bausch_Health_Logo.jpg

Bausch Health logo (PRNewsfoto/Bausch Health Companies Inc.)

 By Bausch Health Companies Inc.

LAVAL, Quebec, April 28, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Bausch Health Companies Inc. (NYSE/TSX: BHC) ("Bausch Health" or the "Company") today announced the Company is providing a presentation (the "2020 Annual Meeting of Shareholders") on its business during the Company's annual meeting of shareholders on April 28, 2020. The presentation will be available on Investor Relations section of the Bausch Health website. The Company has filed a Form 8-K this morning, annexing the 2020 Annual Meeting of Shareholders presentation.

About Bausch Health
Bausch Health Companies Inc. (NYSE/TSX: BHC) is a global company whose mission is to improve people's lives with our health care products. We develop, manufacture and market a range of pharmaceutical, medical device and over-the-counter products, primarily in the therapeutic areas of eye health, gastroenterology and dermatology. We are delivering on our commitments as we build an innovative company dedicated to advancing global health. More information can be found at www.bauschhealth.com.

Investor Contact:                        

Media Contact:

Arthur Shannon                  

Lainie Keller

arthur.shannon@bauschhealth.com   

lainie.keller@bauschhealth.com

(514) 856-3855 

(908) 927-1198

(877) 281-6642 (toll free)     


 

 

Recommended for you

DISCLAIMER FOR COMMENTS: The views expressed by public comments are not those of this company or its affiliated companies. Please note by clicking on "Post" you acknowledge that you have read the TERMS OF USE and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Your comments may be used on air. Be polite. Inappropriate posts or posts containing offsite links, images, GIFs, inappropriate language, or memes may be removed by the moderator. Job listings and similar posts are likely automated SPAM messages from Facebook and are not placed by WFMZ-TV.