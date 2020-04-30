Bausch_Health_Logo.jpg

LAVAL, Quebec, April 30, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Bausch Health Companies Inc. (NYSE/TSX: BHC) today announced that  Joseph C. Papa, chairman and chief executive officer, and Arthur J. Shannon, senior vice president and head of Investor Relations and Communications, are scheduled to participate at the virtual Bank of America Merrill Lynch Global Healthcare Conference on May 12, 2020, at 1:40 p.m. EDT.

A live webcast and audio archive of the events will be available on the Investor Relations page of the Bausch Health Companies Inc. web site at: http://ir.bauschhealth.com/events-and-presentations/2020.

About Bausch Health 
 Bausch Health Companies Inc. (NYSE/TSX: BHC) is a global company whose mission is to improve people's lives with our health care products. We develop, manufacture and market a range of pharmaceutical, medical device and over-the-counter products, primarily in the therapeutic areas of eye health, gastroenterology and dermatology. We are delivering on our commitments as we build an innovative company dedicated to advancing global health. More information can be found at www.bauschhealth.com.

Investor Contact:

Media Contact:

Arthur Shannon

Lainie Keller

arthur.shannon@bauschhealth.com 

lainie.keller@bauschhealth.com

(514) 856-3855

(908) 927-1198

(877) 281-6642 (toll free)


 

 

