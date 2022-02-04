PICO RIVERA, Calif., Feb. 4, 2022 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Bay Cities, North America's most innovative packaging and design company, today announces the expansion of their in-house ISTA certified testing lab at their headquarters in Pico Rivera, CA and the addition of a testing lab at their Bentonville, AR office.
By acquiring this new equipment, Bay Cities can now perform the following tests in-house:
1A/1B in Bentonville and 1G/1H, 3E, and Amazon 6 in Pico Rivera.
For more than 60 years, Bay Cities has been the leading creative packaging and display partner to brand marketers, retailers, and e-commerce companies. Speed to market increases with these new ISTA test offerings and additional lab location.
"We are thrilled to provide clients with more testing options and to inspire confidence in the structural integrity of our designs. On top of creating award-winning displays and protective packaging, we are trustworthy partners who care about products surviving through transit. With the introduction of the ISTA testing lab in Bentonville, AR and additional equipment to perform Amazon 6 testing in Pico Rivera, CA, we are shrinking the timelines and expanding our turnkey capabilities even further," said Natalie Tucker, Design Director.
From concept to completion, Bay Cities is a brand partner with a strong understanding of major retailers, shopper marketing and supply chains.
To learn more about our offerings, contact us. Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
About Bay Cities
Bay Cities is North America's most innovative packaging and design company, providing integrated, end-to-end packaging and logistics solutions that are proven to drive sales, both on-shelf and online. Powered by technology and the best people, Bay Cities works seamlessly with brands and retailers to design and deliver product packaging and in-store display programs with ease and accuracy.
Media Contact
Marketing, Bay Cities, 562.948.3751, mktgbaycities@bay-cities.com
SOURCE Bay Cities