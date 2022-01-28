LONG ISLAND CITY, N.Y., Jan. 28, 2022 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- The Bay Crane Companies, Inc. (Bay Crane), the largest provider of specialty crane and rigging equipment services in the Northeastern United States, is pleased to announce it has acquired Gatwood Crane Rental Service, Inc. (Gatwood Crane).
"Ed and his family have built a very successful business with a great reputation," stated Kenneth Bernardo, CEO of Bay Crane. "We see Gatwood Crane as the foundation upon which we will build a leading Chicago-land crane service company. Our plan is to see this business grow and prosper as we add equipment, services, customers, additional locations and attract the highest quality employees."
Gatwood Crane was founded by Chuck Gatwood in 1947 and has grown to become one of the best-known crane rental companies in the Chicago-land area with a fleet of cranes ranging from 10 to 500 tons lifting capacity. Ed Gatwood, the CEO, commented, "We couldn't have found a better partner than the Bay Crane team to take over the business my family built over the years. Bay Crane understands the importance of our people to the success of this business. I am excited for the future of Gatwood Crane, its employees and our ability to better serve our customers in the future."
"We're delighted to welcome our new customers and team members to Bay Crane," continued Kenneth Bernardo, "This transaction expands our presence into key markets with an experienced team that shares our pride in delivering superior customer service. As customers turn to us for their crane, rigging and transportation needs we intend to broaden our capabilities in the Chicago-land area to provide them with a complete range of solutions to help them succeed."
About The Bay Crane Companies, Inc. http://www.baycrane.com
Bay Crane was started in 1939 and has grown to become the leader in crane rental and specialized transportation solutions in the Northeastern United States. The Bay Crane Companies operate out of six primary locations in New York, New Jersey, Rhode Island, Connecticut and Massachusetts. Bay Crane is known for its high level of dependable service and its ability to take on even the most challenging lifting and heavy hauling jobs. For more information on The Bay Crane Companies, visit baycrane.com or send an email to info@baycrane.com.
Media Contact
Phil Bernardo, The Bay Crane Companies, Inc., 1 718-392-0800, info@baycrane.com
SOURCE The Bay Crane Companies, Inc.