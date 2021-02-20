NWS Weather Alert NOTE: This information is provided by the National Weather Service. Forecast may differ from local information provided by our own 69News Meteorologists

...SCATTERED SNOW SHOWERS WITH A LOCALLY HEAVIER SQUALL POSSIBLE THROUGH EARLY THIS EVENING... Scattered snow showers will continue through early this evening, mainly over portions of eastern Pennsylvania and northern and central New Jersey. A couple of locally heavier squalls are possible, which may briefly reduce visibility to one mile or less and produce quick coatings of snow on untreated surfaces. Motorists should use caution if encountering these conditions by turning on headlights and reducing speed. Snow showers should diminish in coverage by later this evening.