EAST BRIDGEWATER, Mass., Feb. 20, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Bay State Physical Therapy opened a new location inside of the Compass Medical Building at 1 Compass Way, East Bridgewater. This new location continues to expand Bay State Physical Therapy's leading network of clinics throughout Massachusetts and will be dedicated to restoring the musculoskeletal health of the local East Bridgewater community. This expansion continues to build upon Bay State Physical Therapy's commitments to make access to care easier, empower a lifetime of health and wellness, and to build healthier communities.
East Bridgewater will be led by Managing Partner, Kara Alterio, PT, DPT, who is also the Managing Partner of locations in Brockton, Randolph and Abington.
Kara has been practicing outpatient physical therapy for over 20 years and has extensive experience treating Foot and Ankle Injuries, Neck and Back Pain, Shoulder and Elbow Pain, Hip and Knee Dysfunction and Litegait Mobility System. Kara treats with a holistic, patient-centered model, and dedicates time and effort to solve complex clinical problems. "Opening this clinic means a lot to me. East Bridgewater is where I decided to raise my family and become a part of the community. This is an opportunity for me to help improve the health and quality of life of my neighbors and the amazing communities that surround here," shared Kara.
"Opening in East Bridgewater is exciting for our entire team. As we continue to develop the Northeast's leading provider of exceptional physical therapy, it's great to be able to fill a critical need within the community. Kara's compassion, energy and dedication is the perfect mix to help her patients achieve their potential and live healthier and pain-free lives," adds Steve Windwer, Founder and CEO of Bay State Physical Therapy.
Patients will be able to access in-person or virtual care within 24-48 hours of contacting the clinic, and. both front desk staff and Physical Therapists have been extensively trained on COVID-19 screening precautions, including temperature checks and spacing for social distancing during treatment. The office is open Monday through Friday and Saturdays by appointment, offering both early morning and later evening appointments. If you have injured yourself or are experiencing pain or discomfort, the Bay State Physical Therapy team in East Bridgewater is here for you.
To make an appointment call 774-516-2307 or email eastbridgewater@baystatept.com. To learn more about the East Bridgewater clinic or to request an appointment online, please visit our website.
About Bay State Physical Therapy
Headquartered just outside of Boston, MA, Bay State Physical Therapy a leading provider of physical therapy and chiropractic services throughout New England. Bay State Physical Therapy's mission is to be devoted to the health and wellbeing of our patients by offering exceptional, innovative rehabilitation services, to restore everyone's maximal function with integrity and compassion. Bay State Physical Therapy supports its partners and affiliates by investing in the resources, operating expertise, and systems to allow therapists to focus on the patient and the provision of clinical care.
