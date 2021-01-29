FALL RIVER, Mass., Jan. 29, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Bay State Physical Therapy is now open in Fall River, at 450 William S. Canning Blvd, in the SouthCoast Marketplace near Crunch Fitness and SouthCoast Urgent Care. The office is now scheduling new patients, accepts most insurance plans, and offers convenient hours for scheduling flexibility. In addition to physical therapy services, there will also be chiropractic services on site provided by, MCR Chiropractic. This location expands Bay State Physical Therapy's network in the Southcoast and provides more access to physical therapy care for the surrounding communities.
Megan Seymour, PT, DPT, OCS, Managing Partner of our newest clinic, is thrilled to serve the Fall River community. Megan states, "Since being in the profession, I've enjoyed treating a variety of patients with different ages, backgrounds, and injuries. I love providing patient education, being an advocate for patients, teaching PT students, and serving my community. I've been with Bay State Physical Therapy for seven years, and have been able to develop professionally with the company by taking on more leadership roles and further developing my clinical skills." Megan started off as the Lead Physcial Therapist of the Randolph clinic and then worked as Clinic Manager of the Plymouth office.
"We are thrilled to be opening a new clinic in Fall River MA. This is one of the locations we have been looking to open, over the past couple of years and its finally coming to fruition. I know Megan is going to be exactly who we need in this position. Her compassion towards her patients and her high level of education is needed for this new location to succeed," states Steve Windwer, President and CEO of Bay State Physical Therapy.
Access to care is available within 24-48 hours in-person or virtually, through telehealth. Both our front desk staff and our Physical Therapists are ensuring that COVID-19 screening precautions are in place, including temperature checks and spacing for social distancing during treatment. The office is open Monday through Friday and Saturdays by appointment, offering both early morning and later evening appointments. If you have injured yourself or are experiencing pain or discomfort, the Bay State Physical Therapy team is here for you.
About Bay State Physical Therapy
Headquartered just outside of Boston, MA, Bay State Physical Therapy a leading provider of physical therapy and chiropractic services throughout New England. Bay State Physical Therapy's mission is to be devoted to the health and wellbeing of our patients by offering exceptional, innovative rehabilitation services, to restore everyone's maximal function with integrity and compassion. Bay State Physical Therapy supports its partners and affiliates by investing in the resources, operating expertise, and systems to allow therapists to focus on the patient and the provision of clinical care.
