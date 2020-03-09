NEW YORK, March 9, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Bayard Advertising Agency, Inc., a full-service digital advertising agency focused on recruitment advertising, enrollment/lead generation and employment branding, is excited to announce the return of Kyle Leigh as Vice President, Strategy & Technology.
Kyle began his career at Bayard, having built and grown many of the agency's digital offerings. This included starting the agency's programmatic job advertising product, AppFeeder.
Four years ago, Kyle went on to become the founder of Ripple Media Group, the first programmatic job advertising trading desk for advertising agencies, job boards, staffing companies, and RPOs. The company quickly found success and was acquired in 2018 by Joveo, Inc., a programmatic job advertising technology provider. At Joveo, Kyle became a founding member and was instrumental in helping the company develop the right global product-market fit for its platform.
"Kyle brings to Bayard's clients a unique background of hands-on experience building successful products and businesses. His thought leadership in the area of HR technology is unmatched in our industry. Kyle will be overseeing the product architecture, development and rollout for several proprietary products that will assist our diversified Fortune 1000 clients. But mostly, we just wanted his handler, Ziggy, back," Bayard's CEO, Louis Naviasky, commented.
Based in Silicon Valley, Kyle will be working closely with Bayard's executive and sales teams to help better understand client pain points and develop bespoke tech stacks to solve their needs. He adds, "I love finding solutions to complex business problems with the aid of technology. I am so excited to be returning to Bayard where I can help the agency's 500+ clients tackle today's global recruitment challenges," Kyle commented.
On the weekends, Kyle is likely to be spending time in the mountains skiing, biking, or hiking with his Border Collie, Ziggy.
Please take a moment to welcome Kyle back to the team.
