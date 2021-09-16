ROME, Sept. 16, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Minsait, an Indra company, and BayBridgeDigital have signed a strategic partnership in Italy to help the country's retail sector transform the "phygital" experience of its customers. The agreement aims to drive the digital acceleration of Italian companies by offering unique shopping experiences that combine the advantages of personalized in-store service with the latest technologies.
Thanks to the agreement, Bayretail, the BayBridgeDigital Unified Commerce solution, will now be available in Italy. Bayretail is a Salesforce-Native solution, developed with a cloud & mobile first approach, which integrates all customer management and e-commerce functions.
The solution enables retailers to access real-time customer preference history, in-store appointment management services and mobile payment systems. In addition, it provides click-and-collect services, stock availability and multichannel order management, among other features.
Thus, incorporating AI capabilities into customer experience management enables store associates to gain the necessary real-time customer insight to improve services, while offering a frictionless and personalized shopping experience both online and in-store.
Minsait will market and integrate the solution in Italy, providing its technological and consulting capabilities in customer experience transformation projects, in particular through the integration and development of Salesforce technologies. In addition, the IT and Digital Transformation company will offer its extensive knowledge of the Italian retail market, where it has a consolidated position and leads digital transformation projects for some of the country's leading companies.
"In the 'next normal' context, the retail sector is opening up to the coexistence of the physical and digital worlds, to facilitate new experiences for consumers and leverage data, in order to personalize the offer and respond to new purchasing habits. We are therefore delighted to join forces with BayBridgeDigital to offer the Italian retail sector a unique solution that will help them create a seamless 'phygital' experience for their customers," said Sergio Scornavacca, Head of Industry and Consumer Market of Minsait in Italy.
"We are happy with this strategic partnership with Minsait in Italy. Our synergy with Minsait will help accelerate Omnichannel transformation for retailers of all sizes in Italy. Bayretail, our Clienteling and Assisted Selling solutions, is designed to create more tailored and highly interactive customer engagement," said Pascal Laik, Chief Revenue Officer of BayBridgeDigital.
Towards the "phygital" experience
This ambitious agreement reinforces both companies' commitment to innovation and the "phygitalization" of the retail industry, a revolution that responds to the paradigm shift in customer consumption habits.
Today's hyperconnected customer is informed at all times, is aware, demands transparency and is constantly looking for new experiences. This profile demands a new, more personalized, agile and simple commercial relationship in which technology becomes the key.
The new shopping behaviors are associated with the creation of new spaces, both physical and virtual to enjoy the purchase moment. Through solutions such as Bayretail, which incorporates Cloud Technologies and Big Data & Artificial Intelligence capabilities to customer management tools, phygital stores can create special and emotional moments, improving the experience and loyalty of its customers.
About Bayretail:
Bayretail is the only unified commerce and clienteling solution built natively on the Salesforce platform for the retail industry. Successful unified commerce and clienteling projects on average return up to 42% increase in sales due to drive-to-store driven augmented store traffic, higher in-store transaction rates and higher purchase frequency
For more information, visit: https://bayretail.io/
About BayBridgeDigital:
BayBridgeDigital is a global software company. Headquartered in New York with offices in Paris, Casablanca, Tel Aviv and Sofia, BayBridgeDigital is a leading provider of retail-specific cloud and mobile software, driving digital transformation for the world's largest companies. BayBridgeDigital is an «industry cloud» pure-player specialized on Salesforce, the world's #1 CRM provider. BayBridgeDigital helps companies in diverse industries on what they do best through an ever-evolving suite of digital transformation services on the Salesforce platform.
For more information, visit: https://baybridgedigital.com/
About Minsait :
Minsait, an Indra company (http://www.minsait.com), is a leading company in digital transformation consulting and Information Technology in Spain and Latin America. Minsait possesses a high degree of specialization and knowledge of the sector, which it backs up with its high capability to integrate the core world with the digital world, its leadership in innovation and digital transformation, and its flexibility. Thus, it focuses its product range on high-impact value propositions based on end-to-end solutions, with a remarkable degree of segmentation, which enables it to achieve tangible impacts for its customers in each industry with a transformational focus. Its capabilities and leadership are demonstrated in its product range, under the brand Onesait, and its across-the-board range of services.
In Italy Minsait has more than 2,000 professionals. The company has developed advanced competencies in innovative areas such as Content & Process Technologies, Customer Experience Technologies, Solutions Architects and Data & Analytics, which allow it to offer high value-added solutions and services in the markets in which it operates. Minsait has localized in Italy its global center of excellence for Customer Experience technologies, completing its wide geographical presence with a consolidated local production and delivery capability thanks to the centers of Naples, Matera and Bari.
