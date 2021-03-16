LEWISVILLE, Texas, March 16, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- BayMark Health Services recently completed the acquisition of PIDARC (Partners in Drug Abuse Rehabilitation Counseling), a prominent medication-assisted treatment (MAT) in Washington, D.C. The program provides treatment for opioid use disorder (OUD) offering high-quality, effective medication-assisted treatment (MAT) services with methadone supported by substance use counseling and linkages to a variety of community resources. The staff of PIDARC will continue their excellent work under BayMark's experienced leadership team.
BayMark's Opioid Treatment Programs (OTPs) across the country operate under a variety of brand names, and typically provide many of the same services as PIDARC, as well as some additional services. BayMark OTPs provide medically-supervised, medication-assisted treatment utilizing methadone and buprenorphine, supported by counseling and other psychosocial services. Those services include addiction education, relapse prevention, in-house lab testing, coordinated care for pregnant women and linkages to critical community resources. Our mission is to foster wellness, longevity and socially responsible behavior for the patients we serve.
David K. White, Ph.D., Chief Executive Office of BayMark Health Services shared, "With the challenges we've faced over the last year addressing the COVID-19 pandemic, it can't be forgotten that the opioid epidemic continues and has actually worsened. Early data shows 30%+ increases in positive tests for fentanyl, a deadly opioid, and spikes in drug overdoses of up to 18% after mandated lockdowns began. Now, more than ever, access to evidence-based care is critical, and BayMark looks to partner with providers who have an established commitment to patient care and clinical excellence; PIDARC has absolutely established that in Washington, D.C."
While this is BayMark's first program in Washington, D.C., we currently operate 97 programs across the country, including 7 in the Greater Baltimore area. BayMark's continuum of substance use disorder care also includes outpatient, office-based opioid treatment (OBOT) programs, residential treatment programs and both hospital-based and outpatient detoxification services. All BayMark programs offer in-house or referral-based counseling services and other psychosocial interventions to support recovery.
Dr. Howard Hoffman, PIDARC Founder, added, "PIDARC was opened in 1971 to provide an alternative to Washington, D.C.'s, then large network of publicly run methadone programs. Since that time, we have become the oldest and largest program in the District of Columbia. We are proud to advocate for the care of those struggling with opioid use, and as we began looking for someone to carry on our legacy, we became confident that BayMark is the only company whose experience, expertise and understanding will continue to help that legacy grow. BayMark shares the PIDARC commitment to excellence in providing individualized, patient-focused care."
About BayMark Health Services:
BayMark Health Services provides medication-assisted treatment to 66,000+ patients in recovery from substance use disorder across the United States and Canada. Our outpatient programs deliver medically-supervised treatment, in a variety of modalities and settings, to meet the diverse needs of our patients who struggle with the use of opioids, alcohol and other prescription and illicit substances.
The BayMark continuum of patient-focused services includes: highly structured opioid treatment programs utilizing methadone or buprenorphine and outpatient buprenorphine treatment programs, both of which incorporate counseling as part of an individualized treatment plan for opioid use disorder. Additionally, ambulatory withdrawal management services with naltrexone therapy, and inpatient detoxification services are offered for a variety of substance use disorders.
