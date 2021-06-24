LEWISVILLE, Texas, June 24, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- BayMark Health Services has announced the acquisition of New Day Recovery, a residential and office-based opioid treatment (OBOT) company based in West Monroe, LA. BayMark has recently focused efforts on growing its footprint in the Residential Treatment space, with New Day being its second acquisition this year. BayMark now operates five residential treatment facilities including Greenstone Centre for Recovery in Bala, Ontario, Liberty Bay Recovery Center in Portland, Maine, Hope for Tomorrow in Point Pleasant, WV and New Day Recovery with facilities in West Monroe and Shreveport, LA. BayMark anticipates acquiring additional residential facilities, as well as centers offering other levels of care, before the end of the year.
In addition to the two residential treatment facilities, New Day has an office-based opioid treatment (OBOT) program in West Monroe and Intensive Outpatient Services in both Shreveport and West Monroe. BayMark now operates more than 20 addiction treatment facilities across Louisiana, a state that has a great need for comprehensive, affordable treatment options.
According to the Louisiana Department of Health, the state has one of the highest per capita overdose rates in the nation, ranking 11th overall. The CDC recorded more than 1,100 overdose deaths, with more than 40% of them involving opioids in 2018. That same year, despite continued efforts to reduce opioid medication prescriptions, Louisianans received 79.4 prescriptions for every 100 people, a rate among the top five in the U.S.
"For many years BayMark has focused on expanding access to Opioid Use Disorder (OUD) treatment services in the state of Louisiana as the need was clearly there. During the pandemic we adapted quickly to offer telehealth and other innovative solutions to ensure access to treatment wasn't compromised. With the acquisition of New Day, we further broaden our continuum of care to serve those struggling with addiction to a variety of illicit or harmful substances," shared David K. White, Ph.D., CEO of BayMark Health Services. "We will continue to take the necessary steps in fulfilling our mission to meet each patient where they are at with a treatment option that is right for them. BayMark believes patients deserve choices that are evidence-based. Our patients are able to choose whether they begin their recovery with an abstinence-based model or enter recovery through the use of Medication-Assisted Treatment (MAT) when appropriate. For example, the residential setting can be a great short-term approachn helping to stabilize someone on treatment medications before they continue with MAT on an outpatient basis."
New Day Recovery offers structured residential treatment, as well as an Intensive Outpatient Program, both supported by evidence-based medication when medically appropriate and a variety of counseling services in its Shreveport and West Monroe facilities. Treatment plans are available for not only opioids, but also alcohol, cocaine, methamphetamine, prescription drugs and other substances. Patients receive a customized treatment plan that may include both group and individual counseling, addiction education, life skills, relapse prevention strategies, MAT when appropriate and around-the-clock supervision and support.
In addition to residential services, outpatient, medication-assisted recovery services are provided at New Way Recovery in West Monroe. Utilizing buprenorphine-based medications, such as the well-known brand Suboxone®, and substance use counseling, these outpatient programs offer a more flexible approach to treatment for OUDs. Patients have access to medical providers, counselors and staff who provide addiction education, relapse prevention tools and referrals to the resources they need as they rebuild their lives.
"We are pleased to continue our growth in Louisiana where we now have 2 residential facilities, 9 office-based opioid treatment programs, 4 traditional opioid treatment programs and 7 outpatient and/or inpatient detox facilities," noted Mike Saul, BayMark Division President. "The team at New Day Recovery and their focus on high quality, compassionate care fit right in with our approach at BayMark. Our Louisiana programs have highly competent medical, clinical and administrative staff members that truly care about our patients, and that makes all the difference."
The Braff Group, a leading mergers and acquisitions firm, represented New Day Recovery in this transaction.
About BayMark Health Services:
BayMark Health Services provides medication-assisted treatment to 67,000+ patients in recovery from substance use disorder across the United States and Canada. Our outpatient programs deliver medically-supervised treatment, in a variety of modalities and settings, to meet the diverse needs of our patients who struggle with the use of opioids, alcohol and other prescription and illicit substances.
The BayMark continuum of patient-focused services includes: highly structured opioid treatment programs utilizing methadone or buprenorphine and outpatient buprenorphine treatment programs, both of which incorporate counseling as part of an individualized treatment plan for opioid use disorder. Additionally, ambulatory withdrawal management services with naltrexone therapy, and inpatient detoxification services are offered for a variety of substance use disorders.
