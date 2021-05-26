LEWISVILLE, Texas, May 26, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- BayMark Health Services has announced the acquisition of Hope for Tomorrow, a residential and office-based opioid treatment (OBOT) company based in Point Pleasant, WV. BayMark made its entrance into the U.S. residential treatment market with the purchase of Liberty Bay Recovery Center in Portland, Maine in late 2020. This most recent acquisition serves to propel BayMark forward on its mission to increase access to quality treatment options, including residential treatment programs offering MAT, in the areas of our country where they are needed most. With one residential facility and 3 outpatient OBOT programs, Hope for Tomorrow is already making a substantial impact and BayMark plans to add to that foundation.
West Virginia has unfortunately experienced a devastating impact from the opioid epidemic over the last 10 years. The recent COVID-19 crisis has complicated an already impossible situation, causing overdose deaths to jump by 22% over the same period a year earlier. This marked the highest death toll per 100,000 people since 2015 when more than 700 West Virginians died from a drug overdose.
David K. White, Ph.D., CEO of BayMark Health Services noted, "The most recent data available on opioid related deaths is heartbreaking. When we hear this news, our team at BayMark focuses on how we can help. Our continuum of care offers a variety of proven treatment options, allowing us to provide accessible and individualized services to each patient who walks through our doors. We're excited to continue to build upon our residential model which treats patients with both abstinence-based programming when appropriate and allows those with opioid use disorder (OUD) to begin MAT. These patients are able to get stabilized and then move into outpatient MAT programs in the area, including our own, for ongoing medication and counseling."
Hope for Tomorrow offers treatment in its Point Pleasant residential facility for a variety of addictions including not only opioids, but also alcohol, cocaine, methamphetamine, prescription drugs and other substances. Patients receive a customized treatment plan that may include both group and individual counseling, addiction education, life skills, relapse prevention strategies, MAT when appropriate and around-the-clock supervision and support.
In addition to residential services, Hope for Tomorrow offers outpatient, medication-assisted recovery services at Point Pleasant, and its affiliated locations in Charleston and Martinsburg, WV. Utilizing buprenorphine-based medications, such as the well-known brand Suboxone®, and substance use counseling, these outpatient programs offer a more flexible approach to treatment for OUDs. Patients have access to medical providers, counselors and staff who provide addiction education, relapse prevention tools and referrals to the resources they need as they rebuild their lives. The programs in Charleston and Martinsburg will continue to provide high levels of care to their patients under the name AppleGate Recovery, BayMark's largest OBOT brand.
"The continued expansion of our ability to offer evidence-based, quality care for Substance Use Disorders is gratifying during a time when they are so badly needed", shared Mike Saul, BayMark Division President. "Maintaining the quality of care established by the Hope for Tomorrow medical team will be our priority as we look to how we can enhance those services."
In addition to these new West Virginia facilities, BayMark operates a highly structured Opioid Treatment Program (OTP) in Morgantown West Virginia. MedMark Treatment Centers Morgantown offers FDA approved medications including methadone, buprenorphine and buprenorphine-compounds such as Suboxone®, combined with counseling for opioid addiction.
BayMark Health Services provides medication-assisted treatment to 67,000+ patients in recovery from substance use disorder across the United States and Canada. Our outpatient programs deliver medically-supervised treatment, in a variety of modalities and settings, to meet the diverse needs of our patients who struggle with the use of opioids, alcohol and other prescription and illicit substances.
The BayMark continuum of patient-focused services includes: highly structured opioid treatment programs utilizing methadone or buprenorphine and outpatient buprenorphine treatment programs, both of which incorporate counseling as part of an individualized treatment plan for opioid use disorder. Additionally, ambulatory withdrawal management services with naltrexone therapy, and inpatient detoxification services are offered for a variety of substance use disorders.
