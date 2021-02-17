JACKSON, Tenn., Feb. 17, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- AppleGate Recovery, a BayMark Health Services company, announced the acquisition of Redemption Recovery, a group of five office-based opioid treatment (OBOT) programs based in Jackson, TN. Established in 2015, Redemption Recovery provides buprenorphine and Suboxone® medication-assisted treatment and counseling in a physician's office setting. Redemption Recovery was established to offer hope to those struggling with addiction and will continue to do that as a part of the AppleGate Recovery service brand.
AppleGate Recovery now operates 27 programs across 8 states delivering outpatient treatment with buprenorphine and buprenorphine compounds such as the well-known brand Suboxone®. We follow best practices for medication-assisted treatment which recommend medication therapy supported by counseling and recovery services. The AppleGate program provides a comprehensive, individualized treatment plan that addresses physical withdrawal symptoms and psychological cravings to achieve long-term recovery.
Dr. Steven Weaver, Founder and Medical Director at Redemption Recovery, shared, "I founded Redemption Recovery to help give individuals and families the hope and support they need to overcome the disease of addiction. I look forward to continuing that mission as Medical Director with AppleGate Recovery, and utilize their experience and resources to expand services and provide access to more people in need."
In addition to medication-assisted recovery services and counseling, AppleGate provides case management services, as well as collaborative treatment during pregnancy. Patients have access to medical providers, counselors and staff who can guide them to find the resources they need as they rebuild their lives and ensure their overall health is the number one priority.
Michael Saul, Division President for AppleGate Recovery, added, "BayMark offers a number of innovative medication-assisted treatment options to meet the needs of our patients across the country. AppleGate Recovery is an important part of the treatment continuum of care, offering effective, yet flexible treatment programs for those with Opioid Use Disorder. We're happy to welcome Dr. Weaver and his team into the AppleGate family and work with them to continue expanding access to life-saving treatment throughout Western Tennessee and the surrounding areas."
About BayMark Health Services:
BayMark Health Services provides medication-assisted treatment to 66,000+ patients in recovery from substance use disorder across the United States and Canada. Our outpatient programs deliver medically-supervised treatment, in a variety of modalities and settings, to meet the diverse needs of our patients who struggle with the use of opioids, alcohol and other prescription and illicit substances.
The BayMark continuum of patient-focused services includes: highly structured opioid treatment programs utilizing methadone or buprenorphine and outpatient buprenorphine treatment programs, both of which incorporate counseling as part of an individualized treatment plan for opioid use disorder. Additionally, ambulatory withdrawal management services with naltrexone therapy, and inpatient detoxification services are offered for a variety of substance use disorders.
