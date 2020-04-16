ALBUQUERQUE, N.M., April 16, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- BayoTech, an innovative on-site hydrogen production company, has announced a lease agreement for a hydrogen generator with Nutrien, the world's largest provider of crop inputs and services.
The lease agreement will see BayoTech deploy an on-site hydrogen generator to one of Nutrien's nitrogen fertilizer plants. Under terms of the lease, Nutrien will operate the unit for supplemental hydrogen, while BayoTech will perform maintenance and 24/7 remote monitoring through the BayoCare program, all backed with the industry's only no-risk performance guarantee.
BayoTech CEO Mo Vargas commented on the deal, "We are excited to be working with a world leader in agricultural products such as Nutrien. BayoTech's on-site, low-cost hydrogen is the first step in creating locally produced ammonia, eliminating transportation costs, and reducing carbon footprint. This will enable Nutrien to have additional options as they continue to grow to meet rising global demand for food."
More about BayoTech
BayoTech is an energy technology company offering hydrogen production solutions through rentals, leases and sales to customers worldwide. Headquartered and produced in New Mexico, USA, BayoTech's on-site hydrogen generators are more efficient than legacy steam methane reformers, leading to lower carbon emissions and low-cost hydrogen.
More about Nutrien
Nutrien is the world's largest provider of crop inputs and services, with 1,500 locations across North America, Australia and South America, and more than 3,300 crop advisors. Nutrien produces and distributes 25 million tonnes of potash, nitrogen and phosphate products worldwide each year.
