 By BayoTech

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M., Dec. 1, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- BayoTech, Inc., an innovator in hydrogen solutions, will hold an event on Friday, December 3rd at its Albuquerque Center of Excellence to announce the site for its first hydrogen production facility in New Mexico. The hub will produce 1,000 kilograms per day of low-cost, low-carbon hydrogen for local consumers.

Media are invited to join:

Date: December 3, 2021

Time: 11:30am MT

Location: 8601 Paseo Alameda NE, Ste B, Albuquerque, NM 87113

Planned speakers include:

Mo Vargas, CEO, BayoTech

Gerald Weseen, VP Strategy & Business Development, New Mexico Gas Company

Secretary James Kenney, New Mexico Environment Department

For further information on the event, please contact Catharine Reid at catharine.reid@bayotech.us.

About BayoTech

BayoTech, an innovator in hydrogen solutions, is committed to addressing the global need for reliable, cost-effective, and low-carbon hydrogen. BayoTech sites hydrogen production close to demand and distributes it to nearby consumers via high-pressure gas transport and storage equipment. Customers are accelerating the decarbonization of their energy and transportation systems through BayoTech's supply of hydrogen molecules, sale and lease of equipment, and zero-emission power solutions. Learn more at www.bayotech.us

