SANTA FE, N.M., Aug. 18, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- BayWa r.e. Solar Systems LLC (BayWa r.e.), a leading U.S. distributor of top-tier solar and energy storage components and systems, today announced it has partnered with Generac Power Systems (NYSE: GNRC), a leading global designer and manufacturer of energy technology solutions and other power products.
BayWa r.e. has added Generac's advanced PWRcell battery system and integrated energy storage ecosystem components to its distribution line card for its nationwide network of residential solar contractors. As part of the agreement, Generac will provide its in-depth installer training program, which is focused on ensuring maximum code compliance and aligns with BayWa r.e.'s focus on facilitating high-quality installations by well-trained contractors to support a healthy solar industry.
"Generac is a highly bankable partner with a well-designed, integrated energy storage solution, which broadens our residential storage offerings," said David Dunlap, VP of Operations for BayWa r.e. Solar Systems LLC. "Generac's great brand recognition, solid training programs and continuous innovation are major reasons we've chosen to partner with them to address the growing demand from consumers for smart solar-plus-storage solutions."
Generac recently introduced new products and capabilities to its PWRcell storage portfolio, which will be available to BayWa r.e. customers. The offering includes the PWRcell ATS whole-home load management and backup power system, high-capacity modular batteries rated up to 34 kilowatt-hours, increased inverter power, and an outdoor-rated enclosure.
"We're excited to be working with BayWa r.e.," said Russ Minick, Chief Marketing Officer and head of Generac's Clean Energy business. "BayWa r.e. is committed to working with the best in the business, and we look forward to working together to bring customers the very best in solar+storage technology."
A webinar introducing BayWa r.e. and Generac's new energy storage partnership and training programs will take place Thursday, Sept. 3. More information can be found here.
About BayWa r.e.
Across solar and wind, at BayWa r.e. we r.e.think energy – how it is produced, stored and best used. We are a leading global developer, service supplier, distributor and energy solutions provider. We deliver renewable energy solutions worldwide, and have brought 3 GW of energy online, while managing 8.3 GW of assets. BayWa r.e. is a leading supplier to the solar distribution market. We also have a rapidly growing energy trading business. We are part of the BayWa Group, a business with revenues of 19.1 billion USD. Every day we are working hard to find new solutions, push technological boundaries and actively shape the future of energy and taking a stand against climate change.
For more information on BayWa r.e. Solar Systems LLC, visit https://solar-distribution-us.baywa-re.com.
About Generac
Generac Power Systems, Inc. (NYSE: GNRC) is a leading global designer and manufacturer of energy technology solutions and other power products. In 1959, our founder was committed to designing, engineering and manufacturing the first affordable backup generator. More than 60 years later, that dedication to innovation, durability and excellence has resulted in the company's ability to expand its industry-leading product portfolio into homes and small businesses, on job sites, and in industrial and mobile applications across the globe. Generac offers single-engine backup and prime power systems up to 2 MW and paralleled solutions up to 100 MW and uses a variety of fuel sources to support power needs for its customers. Generac hosts Power Outage Central, the definitive source of U.S. power outage data, at Generac.com/poweroutagecentral. For more information about Generac and its products and services, visit Generac.com.
