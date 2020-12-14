Weather Alert

NJZ001-007>010-PAZ054-055-060>062-101-103-105-142130- /O.CON.KPHI.WS.A.0001.201216T1200Z-201217T1200Z/ Sussex-Warren-Morris-Hunterdon-Somerset-Carbon-Monroe-Berks- Lehigh-Northampton-Western Chester-Western Montgomery-Upper Bucks- Including the cities of Newton, Washington, Morristown, Flemington, Somerville, Jim Thorpe, Stroudsburg, Reading, Allentown, Bethlehem, Easton, Honey Brook, Oxford, Collegeville, Pottstown, Chalfont, and Perkasie 308 AM EST Mon Dec 14 2020 ...WINTER STORM WATCH REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM WEDNESDAY MORNING THROUGH THURSDAY MORNING... * WHAT...Heavy snow possible. Total snow accumulations in excess of 12 inches possible * WHERE...Portions of northern and northwest New Jersey and east central, northeast and southeast Pennsylvania. * WHEN...From Wednesday morning through Thursday morning. * IMPACTS...Travel could be very difficult to impossible. The hazardous conditions could impact the Wednesday evening and/or Thursday morning commutes. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS... Heavy Snow could result in power outages. PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... Monitor the latest forecasts for updates on this situation. && $$