ARLINGTON, Va., June 29, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- As many businesses turn toward rebuilding and recovery following the economic shutdown, the Better Business Bureau® has partnered with Indeed® to offer a $200 Sponsored Job credit* for new accounts in the U.S. and Canada that post a job.
Due to the COVID-19 pandemic, unemployment rates have risen dramatically as companies have been forced to lay off or furlough employees. Now as some area reopen, many businesses are hiring back furloughed employees, as well as looking for new hires. To help employers find the right people for their team, BBB has partnered with Indeed, a BBB Accredited Business based in Austin, Texas, to offer a $200 Sponsored Job credit* to new accounts in the US and Canada. Companies can claim the credit at Indeed.com/partner/bbb (terms, conditions, quality standards, and usage limits apply).
According to Indeed, employers can post jobs for free but Sponsored Job ads receive optimal visibility, delivering more quality applicants to the job. The partnership with BBB is an exclusive offer by Indeed and is only available through the partnership website. In addition to the credit to businesses, BBB receives a referral fee to support its mission of trust in the marketplace.
BBB and Indeed are also working together to provide employers with education around job placement effectiveness, interview strategies, and hiring best practices, as well as educating consumers about employment scams.
The partnership with Indeed is BBB's newest latest effort to assist businesses in recovery. Check out BBB.org/smallbusiness for other programs, reports, and information.
*Offer only available for new accounts in the US and Canada that post a job. Credit expires one year after account creation. Users are charged upon expiration of the credit based on Sponsored Job budget. Terms, conditions, quality standards, and usage limits apply.
ABOUT BBB: For more than 100 years, the Better Business Bureau has been helping people find businesses, brands, and charities they can trust. In 2019, people turned to BBB more than 183 million times for BBB Business Profiles on nearly 5.8 million businesses and Charity Reports on 11,000 charities, all available for free at BBB.org. The International Association of Better Business Bureaus is the umbrella organization for the local, independent BBBs in the United States, Canada, and Mexico.
ABOUT INDEED: More people find jobs on Indeed than anywhere else. Indeed is the #1 job site in the world (comScore, March 2018) and allows job seekers to search millions of jobs in more than 60 countries and 28 languages. Over 1.5M employers use Indeed to find and hire new employees, making Indeed the largest job site in the US, Canada, and the world. More than 250 million people each month search for jobs, post resumes, and research companies on Indeed, and Indeed delivers 3X more hires than any other job site (SilkRoad Technology Source of Hire Report, 2018). For more information, visit indeed.com.