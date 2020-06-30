MEMPHIS, Tenn., June 30, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Sunstar Insurance Group, LLC announced today that it has completed a majority recapitalization with BBH Capital Partners, the private equity strategy of Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. Terms of the transaction were not disclosed. As part of the transaction, Sunstar management and key employees will remain significant shareholders alongside BBHCP.

Sunstar has grown to become one of the largest independent insurance brokers in the U.S. through industry-leading organic growth and an active M&A strategy, having completed over 25 acquisitions within its core geography. The transaction with BBHCP provides Sunstar with additional capital to maintain its current momentum and accelerate long-term growth.

