BBVA USA promotes long-time employee and leader Susana Valencia to the position of Texas Border and Gulf Coast CEO

- Valencia: She will oversee the Texas border and gulf coast's commercial banking operations - Background: Valencia's tenure with the bank includes multiple awards, external community leadership roles, and a total of 20 years of service. - Previous CEO: Jon Rebello, BBVA's previous Texas Border and Gulf Coast CEO, has been named the bank's Austin CEO