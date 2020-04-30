New_BBVA_Logo.jpg

BBVA's new logo

 By BBVA USA

HOUSTON, April 30, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- BBVA USA Bancshares, Inc., a Sunbelt-based bank holding company (BBVA USA), reported today a net loss of $2.2 billion for the first quarter of 2020. Included in first quarter 2020 results is goodwill impairment (non-cash charge) totaling $2.2 billion reflecting the drastic change in macroeconomic conditions and forecasts brought about by the COVID-19 pandemic. Excluding the impact of this non-cash charge, the adjusted net loss1 for the quarter was $52 million, further reflecting the abrupt decline in interest rates and higher provision expense necessary to reflect the economic and business disruption caused by the pandemic.

"Momentum from last quarter accelerated during the first quarter in terms of customer activity as we posted very strong loan and deposit growth, and a substantial pick-up in market driven fee-based businesses which enabled us to deliver an increase in operating income from fourth quarter levels," said Javier Rodríguez Soler, president and CEO of BBVA USA.

"Despite these positive results, the severity of the COVID-19 pandemic on macroeconomic economic conditions and forecasts, including the drastic drop in interest rates and subsequent decline in oil prices, required us to reevaluate the carrying amount of goodwill on our balance sheet. The resulting analysis resulted in a goodwill impairment charge during the quarter that is reflected in our results but has no impact on our liquidity position, regulatory capital ratios, and the operations of our company or our ability to meet our customers' needs."

At March 31, 2020, BBVA USA had approximately $2.3 billion of goodwill remaining on its balance sheet. An impairment test on the intangible asset is conducted on an annual basis or, in this case, as necessary given a significant change in economic conditions, forecasts and other factors.  

"I have been particularly proud of our team of employees and their response to the COVID-19 pandemic," noted Rodríguez Soler. "At BBVA our culture is built on three core values: Customer Comes First, We Think Big, and We Are One Team. Our employees have embodied these values throughout the crisis, from building an online app in just three days to expedite PPP applications, to the countless employees in other areas of the bank who volunteered to assist in processing the applications. These are just two examples of how our team is making sure we are there to help our customers during this difficult time."

As one of the leading small business lenders as recognized by the SBA, BBVA USA has to date received almost 24,000 applications related to the PPP and was approved by the SBA to provide approximately  $2.2 billion in loans under the program, nearly all of which has been disbursed to customers. In addition, BBVA USA is providing other relief efforts to assist customers during this challenging time. Through April 17, 2020, BBVA USA has processed nearly 32,000 retail customer requests for extensions effecting $1.9 billion of loans including mortgages, credit cards, small businesses, auto and other consumer loans. Similar requests have been received and processed for commercial customers. BBVA USA has also launched special offers related to credit cards, mortgages and deposits, while also keeping open the drive-thru lanes at its branches (approximately 88 percent of its total branch network) to assist customer transactions. Earlier this month, BBVA USA also announced a more than $3.7 million commitment to support organizations that are providing community support in response to the COVID-19 pandemic, as well as programs to support its employees impacted by the pandemic.    

Total revenue for the first quarter of 2020 was $905 million, up 4 percent (annualized) from fourth quarter 2019 levels as noninterest income growth more than offset a decline in net interest income. Compared to the first quarter of 2019, total revenue was down 3 percent as the decline in net interest income more than offset double-digit growth in noninterest income. Net interest income for the quarter totaled $589 million compared to $623 million in the fourth quarter of 2019 and $683 million in the first quarter of 2019. The percent net interest margin in the first quarter of 2020 was 2.80 percent compared to 2.96 percent in the fourth quarter of 2019 and 3.41 percent in the first quarter of 2019. The decline in net interest income and the percent net interest margin reflects the impact from the drastic and sudden drop in interest rates that immediately impacted yields, particularly with respect to the repricing of variable rate loans.

Noninterest income (excluding securities gains) for the quarter totaled $315 million, up $43 million compared to the fourth quarter of 2019 and up $66 million compared to the first quarter of 2019. The double-digit percentage increase on a linked quarter basis was driven by increases in investment banking and advisory fees (+$11 million), mortgage banking (+$8 million) and investment services sales fees (+$6 million). Compared to the first quarter of 2019, noninterest income was up 27 percent and growth was broad-based as all of our fee-based businesses reported positive increases, led by the aforementioned areas. The increase in other income reflected gains on investments held by our small business investment company arm. During the first quarter of 2020, investment securities gains totaled $19 million compared to $9 million in the first quarter of 2019 and no gains or losses were recorded in the fourth quarter of 2019.  

Total noninterest expense (excluding the non-cash charge) totaled $624 million, an increase of 5 percent (annualized) from fourth quarter 2019 levels and 7 percent from the first quarter of 2019. The rise in noninterest expense was driven by an increase in salaries, benefits and commissions and an increase in other expense associated with higher provisions for unfunded commitments, offset in part by a decrease in net occupancy and on a linked quarter basis professional services. Operating income1 in the quarter totaled $300 million, up 30 percent (annualized) from the fourth quarter of 2019 and down 17 percent from first quarter 2019 levels.

Total loans at the end of the first quarter of 2020 were $67.7 billion, up 22 percent (annualized) from $64.1 billion at the end of fourth quarter of 2019 and up 4 percent from $65.0 billion at the end of the first quarter of 2019. Growth both on a linked quarter and year-over-year basis was primarily driven by an increase in the commercial loan portfolio (includes commercial and industrial loans and small business lending), of which a substantial portion was related to customer draws. During the first quarter of 2019, approximately $1.1 billion of commercial loans were transferred to loans held for sale and were subsequently sold in the second quarter of 2019. 

Total deposits were $77.2 billion at the end of the quarter, up $2.2 billion or 12 percent (annualized) from the fourth quarter of 2019, and up $2.9 billion or 4 percent compared to the first quarter of 2019. While noninterest bearing deposits declined on a linked quarter basis and were relatively flat compared to a year ago, growth in interest bearing transaction accounts (savings, money market and interest bearing demand deposits) was robust. Interest bearing transaction accounts totaled $46.3 billion, up $5.2 billion or 51 percent (annualized) on a linked quarter basis, and up $8.3 billion or 22 percent compared to the first quarter of 2019. The loan to deposit ratio ended the quarter at 87.6 percent compared to 85.43 percent at the end of the fourth quarter of 2019 and 87.4 percent at the end of the first quarter of 2019. BBVA USA continues to maintain a very strong liquidity position with the LCR at 144 percent compared to 145 percent at the end of the fourth quarter of 2019.

Nonperforming loans as a percentage of total loans ended the first quarter of 2020 at 1.09 percent, up slightly from 1.06 percent at the end of 2019 and down from 1.34 percent at the end of the first quarter a year ago. Net charge-offs as a percentage of average total loans were 69 basis points compared to 87 basis points during the fourth quarter of 2019 and 63 basis points for the first quarter of 2019.   

On January 1, 2020, BBVA USA adopted ASC 326 – Current Expected Credit Loss (CECL) accounting standard which estimates credit losses over the life of the loans whereas the previous standard relied on incurred losses. As a result, approximately $185 million was added to the allowance for loan losses with the offset recorded in shareholder's equity and deferred tax assets. 

Provision expense for the quarter was $357 million compared to $120 million in the fourth quarter of 2019 and $182 million in the first quarter of 2019. The substantial increase in provision expense was warranted given the drastic slowdown in economic activity and expected future losses in the loan portfolio that could result from our customers being unable to conduct business as normal during the pandemic shutdown. In addition, the subsequent steep drop in oil prices resulted in a higher level of reserves related to our energy portfolio, which totaled approximately $3.4 billion at the end of the quarter compared to $2.9 billion at the end of the fourth quarter of 2019.  

As a result of the increase in provision expense, the allowance for loan losses as a percentage of total loans at the end of the quarter rose to 2.00 percent compared to 1.44 percent at the end of 2019 and 1.52 percent at the end of the quarter a year ago. The coverage ratio of nonperforming loans at the end of the quarter was 183 percent compared to 136 percent at the end of the fourth quarter of 2019 and 111 percent at the end of the first quarter of 2019.

Total shareholder's equity at the end of the first quarter of 2020 totaled $11.4 billion compared to $13.4 billion at the end of 2019 and $13.7 billion at the end of the first quarter of 2019. The CET12 ratio ended the first quarter of 2020 at 11.97 percent compared to 12.49 percent at the end of 2019 and 12.34 percent at the end of the first quarter a year ago. While the goodwill impairment non-cash charge resulted in a decrease in total shareholder's equity, it did not impact tangible capital levels and therefore had no impact on regulatory capital and regulatory capital ratios. All of BBVA USA's regulatory capital ratios2 continue to exceed the requirements under "well-capitalized" guidelines.

1 Operating income, adjusted net income (loss), return on average tangible equity, adjusted return on average assets and adjusted return on average tangible equity are Non-GAAP financial measures we believe aid in understanding certain areas of our performance. The calculation of these measures is included on the page titled Non-GAAP Reconciliation.


2 Regulatory capital ratios at March 31, 2020, are estimated.

For more BBVA news visit, www.bbva.com and the U.S. Newsroom.
Additional news updates can be found via Twitter and Instagram.
For more financial information about BBVA in the U.S., visit bbvausa.investorroom.com.

About BBVA

BBVA Group
BBVA (NYSE: BBVA) is a customer-centric global financial services group founded in 1857. The Group has a strong leadership position in the Spanish market and is the largest financial institution in Mexico. It has leading franchises in South America and the Sunbelt Region of the United States. It is also the leading shareholder in Turkey's BBVA Garanti. BBVA's purpose is to bring the age of opportunities to everyone, based on our customers' real needs: provide the best solutions, helping them make the best financial decisions, through an easy and convenient experience. The institution rests in solid values: Customer comes first, we think big and we are one team. BBVA's responsible banking model aspires to achieve a more inclusive and sustainable society.

On February 28, 2020, BBVA filed its annual report on Form 20-F for the year ended December 31, 2019, with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission. A copy can be accessed on the BBVA website at https://shareholdersandinvestors.bbva.com/the-share/adrs-english/. Holders of BBVA's American Depositary Receipts (ADRs) may request a hard copy of the Form 20-F for the year ended December 31, 2019, including complete audited financial statements, free of charge. To request a copy, contact Ed Bilek at ed.bilek@bbva.com.

BBVA USA
In the U.S., BBVA is a Sunbelt-based financial institution that operates 641 branches, including 330 in Texas, 89 in Alabama, 63 in Arizona, 61 in California, 44 in Florida, 37 in Colorado and 17 in New Mexico. The bank ranks among the top 25 largest U.S. commercial banks based on deposit market share and ranks among the largest banks in Alabama (2nd), Texas (4th) and Arizona (6th). In the U.S., BBVA has been recognized as one of the leading small business lenders by the Small Business Administration (SBA) and ranked 14th nationally in terms of dollar volume of SBA loans originated in fiscal year 2019.

Forward-Looking Statements
Certain statements in this press release may contain forward-looking statements about BBVA USA Bancshares, Inc. (the "Company") and its industry that involve substantial risks and uncertainties. The use of "we," "our" and similar terms refer to the Company. Statements other than statements of current or historical fact, including statements regarding our future financial condition, results of operations, business plans, liquidity, cash flows, projected costs, and the impact of any laws or regulations applicable to the Company, constitute forward-looking statements as defined by the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Words such as "anticipates," "believes," "estimates," "expects," "forecasts," "intends," "plans," "projects," "may," "will," "should," and other similar expressions are intended to identify these forward-looking statements. These forward-looking statements reflect the Company's views regarding future events and financial performance. Such statements are subject to risks, uncertainties, assumptions and other important factors, many of which may be beyond the Company's control, that could cause actual results to differ materially from anticipated results. If the Company's assumptions and estimates are incorrect, or if the Company becomes subject to significant limitations as the result of litigation or regulatory action, then the Company's actual results could vary materially from those expressed or implied in these forward-looking statements. The forward-looking statements are and will be based on the Company's then current views and assumptions regarding future events and speak only as of their dates made. The Company assumes no obligation to update any forward-looking statement, whether as a result of new information, future events, or otherwise, except as required by securities law or regulation. For further information regarding risks and uncertainties associated with the Company's business, please refer to the "Risk Factors" section of the Company's Annual Report on Form 10-K filed with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission (the "SEC") on February 28, 2020, as updated by our subsequent SEC filings.

BBVA USA BANCSHARES, INC.

(Unaudited)

(Dollars in thousands)














Three Months Ended March 31,


%








2020


2019


Change







EARNINGS SUMMARY












Net interest income

$       589,455


$     683,089


(14)







Noninterest income [a]

315,103


248,802


27







Total revenue [a]

904,558


931,891


(3)







Investment securities gain, net

19,139


8,958


114







Provision for credit losses

356,991


182,292


96







Goodwill impairment

2,185,000



 NM 







Noninterest expense

624,060


581,973


7







Pretax (loss) income

(2,242,354)


176,584


(1,370)







Income tax (benefit) expense

(5,069)


35,603


(114)







Net (loss) income

$    (2,237,285)


$     140,981


(1,687)







Adjusted net (loss) income [b]

$

(52,285)


$     140,981


(137)



















SELECTED RATIOS












Return on average assets

(9.34)%


0.61 %









Return on average assets- adjusted [b]

(0.22)


0.61









Return on average tangible equity [b]

(100.27)


6.64









Return on average tangible equity- adjusted [b]

(2.34)


6.64









Efficiency ratio [b]

68.08


61.58









Average common equity to average assets

13.74


14.39









Average loans to average total deposits

86.64


90.69









Common equity tier I capital (CET1) [c]

11.97


12.34









Tier I capital ratio [c]

12.29


12.67









Total capital ratio [c]

14.62


14.87









Leverage ratio [c]

9.40


10.05














































Average for Three Months




Ending Balance




Ended March 31,


%


March 31,


%


2020


2019


Change


2020


2019


Change

BALANCE SHEET HIGHLIGHTS









Total loans

$   64,875,095


$65,482,395


(1)


$67,657,166


$65,031,366


4

Total debt securities

13,893,355


13,768,787


1


14,222,974


13,872,059


3

Earning assets

86,504,508


82,503,041


5


87,388,951


84,356,100


4

Total assets

96,356,113


92,985,876


4


94,325,559


93,842,586


1

Noninterest bearing demand deposits

20,293,503


20,183,069


1


20,418,504


20,403,716


Interest bearing transaction accounts

43,676,781


35,904,264


22


46,318,129


38,018,421


22

Total transaction accounts

63,970,284


56,087,333


14


66,736,633


58,422,137


14

Total deposits

74,881,825


72,203,842


4


77,234,507


74,380,308


4

Total shareholder's equity

13,500,615


13,640,655


(1)


11,358,354


13,727,537


(17)


[a]  Excludes net gain on sales of investment securities.

[b]  Non-GAAP financial measure that we believe aids in understanding certain areas of our performance.  The calculation of this measure is included on the page titled Non-GAAP Reconciliation.

[c]  Current period regulatory capital ratios are estimated.

NM = Not meaningful

 

BBVA USA BANCSHARES, INC.

(Unaudited)

(Dollars in Thousands)






2020


2019


March 31


December 31


September 30


June 30


March 31

NONPERFORMING ASSETS










Nonaccrual loans [a]

$   676,716


$      606,843


$       653,242


$732,696


$806,644

Loans 90 days or more past due [b]

61,774


71,126


67,869


64,337


63,880

TDRs 90 days or more past due

335


414


588


304


370

Total nonperforming loans [a]

738,825


678,383


721,699


797,337


870,894

Foreclosed real estate

20,642


20,833


17,381


13,752


14,983

Other repossessed assets

13,338


10,930


17,584


13,040


11,225

Total nonperforming assets

$   772,805


$      710,146


$       756,664


$824,129


$897,102











TDRs accruing and past due less than 90 days

$     97,404


$        97,901


$         97,218


$112,383


$111,671











Total nonperforming loans as a % of loans

1.09 %


1.06 %


1.14 %


1.26 %


1.34 %

Total nonperforming assets as a % of total loans, foreclosed real estate, and other repossessed assets

1.14


1.11


1.19


1.30


1.38












Three Months Ended


2020


2019


March 31


December 31


September 30


June 30


March 31

ALLOWANCE FOR LOAN LOSSES










Balance at beginning of period

$   920,993


$      942,191


$       977,660


$966,022


$885,242

Adoption of ASC 326

184,931





Net charge-offs (NCO)

111,798


140,703


176,098


143,380


101,512

Provision for loan losses

356,946


119,505


140,629


155,018


182,292

Balance at end of period

$1,351,072


$      920,993


$       942,191


$977,660


$966,022











Allowance for loan losses as a % of total loans

2.00 %


1.44 %


1.49 %


1.54 %


1.52 %

Allowance for loan losses as a % of nonperforming loans [c]

182.87


135.76


130.55


122.62


110.92

Allowance for loan losses as a % of nonperforming assets [c]

174.83


129.69


124.52


118.63


107.68











Annualized as a % of average loans:










NCO - QTD

0.69


0.87


1.10


0.90


0.63

NCO - YTD

0.69


0.88


0.88


0.77


0.63


[a]  Includes loans held for sale.

[b]  Excludes loans classified as troubled debt restructuring (TDRs).

[c]  Includes loans held for sale that are on nonaccrual status.

 

BBVA USA BANCSHARES, INC.

(Unaudited)

(Dollars in Thousands)














Three Months Ended March 31,


2020


2019


Average
Balance


Income/
Expense


Yield/
Rate


Average
Balance


Income/
Expense


Yield/
Rate

YIELD/RATE ANALYSIS












(Taxable Equivalent Basis)












Assets












Earning assets:












Loans

$64,875,095


$726,532


4.50 %


$65,482,395


$812,415


5.03 %

Debt securities available for sale [a]

6,669,560


(1,492)


(0.09)


9,922,400


53,522


2.19

Debt securities held to maturity

7,192,165


42,080


2.35


4,034,292


30,765


3.09

Other earning assets [b]

7,736,058


43,297


2.25


3,251,859


23,507


2.93

Total earning assets [a]

86,472,878


810,417


3.77


82,690,946


920,209


4.51

Allowance for credit losses

(1,064,750)






(909,663)





Unrealized loss on debt securities available for sale

31,630






(187,905)





Other assets

10,916,355






11,392,498





Total assets

$96,356,113






$92,985,876

















Liabilities and Shareholder's Equity












Interest bearing liabilities:












Interest bearing demand deposits

$11,698,488


$  24,551


0.84


$  8,685,693


$  20,346


0.95

Savings and money market accounts

31,978,293


84,792


1.07


27,218,571


76,909


1.15

Certificates and other time deposits

10,911,541


55,399


2.04


16,116,509


85,099


2.14

Total interest bearing deposits

54,588,322


164,742


1.21


52,020,773


182,354


1.42

FHLB and other borrowings

3,736,201


21,176


2.28


4,290,724


37,626


3.56

Federal funds purchased and securities sold under agreement to repurchase [b]

1,451,501


22,658


6.28


411,925


3,747


3.69

Other short-term borrowings

20,037


352


7.07


28,117


196


2.83

Total interest bearing liabilities

59,796,061


208,928


1.41


56,751,539


223,923


1.60

Noninterest bearing deposits

20,293,503






20,183,069





Other noninterest bearing liabilities

2,765,934






2,410,613





Total liabilities

82,855,498






79,345,221





Shareholder's equity

13,500,615






13,640,655





Total liabilities and shareholder's equity

$96,356,113






$92,985,876

















Net interest income/ net interest spread



601,489


2.36 %




696,286


2.91 %

Net yield on earning assets





2.80 %






3.41 %













Total taxable equivalent adjustment



12,034






13,197















Net interest income



$589,455






$683,089




[a] Excludes adjustment for market valuation.

[b] Yield/rate reflects impact of balance sheet offsetting.

 

BBVA USA BANCSHARES, INC.

(Unaudited)

(Dollars in Thousands)


















Three Months




Three Months Ended


Ended March 31,


%


2020


2019


2020


2019


 Change 


March 31


December 31


September 30


June 30


March 31

NONINTEREST INCOME
















Service charges on deposit accounts

$     61,531


$  58,908


4


$         61,531


$         64,585


$         65,143


$  61,731


$  58,908

Card and merchant processing fees

50,091


46,002


9


50,091


50,805


50,385


50,355


46,002

Investment services sales fees

34,407


26,696


29


34,407


28,130


29,287


31,333


26,696

Investment banking and advisory fees

26,731


18,857


42


26,731


15,720


28,324


20,758


18,857

Money transfer income

24,548


21,981


12


24,548


25,871


26,020


25,272


21,981

Corporate and correspondent investment sales

10,717


6,892


55


10,717


14,263


11,799


5,607


6,892

Asset management fees

11,904


10,767


11


11,904


11,532


11,405


11,867


10,767

Mortgage banking

17,451


4,937


253


17,451


9,048


8,204


5,870


4,937

Bank owned life insurance

4,625


4,584


1


4,625


4,584


3,508


4,803


4,584

Other

73,098


49,178


49


73,098


48,046


66,241


66,685


49,178


315,103


248,802


27


315,103


272,584


300,316


284,281


248,802

Investment securities gains, net

19,139


8,958


114


19,139



21,003



8,958

Total noninterest income

$   334,242


$257,760


30


$        334,242


$        272,584


$        321,319


$284,281


$257,760

















NONINTEREST EXPENSE
















Salaries, benefits and commissions

$   310,136


$292,716


6


$        310,136


$        297,823


$        295,092


$296,303


$292,716

Equipment

64,681


65,394


(1)


64,681


64,826


63,908


62,638


65,394

Professional services

70,220


63,896


10


70,220


82,343


72,903


73,784


63,896

Net occupancy

39,843


40,941


(3)


39,843


43,302


42,241


40,116


40,941

Money transfer expense

17,136


14,978


14


17,136


17,951


18,005


17,290


14,978

Marketing

11,899


10,393


14


11,899


12,888


15,471


16,412


10,393

Communications

5,371


5,401


(1)


5,371


5,179


5,469


5,733


5,401

Goodwill impairment

2,185,000




2,185,000


470,000




Other

104,774


88,254


19


104,774


92,594


85,798


86,038


88,254

Total noninterest expense

$2,809,060


$581,973


383


$     2,809,060


$     1,086,906


$        598,887


$598,314


$581,973


NM = Not meaningful

 

BBVA USA BANCSHARES, INC.

(Unaudited)

(Dollars in Thousands)
















Three Months


Three Months Ended


Ended March 31,


2020


2019


2020


2019


March 31


December 31


September 30


June 30


March 31

NON-GAAP RECONCILIATION














Computation of Operating Income:














Net interest income (GAAP)

$     589,455


$     683,089


$     589,455


$      623,154


$       641,041


$     659,749


$     683,089

Plus: noninterest income (GAAP)

334,242


257,760


334,242


272,584


321,319


284,281


257,760

Less: noninterest expense (GAAP)

2,809,060


581,973


2,809,060


1,086,906


598,887


598,314


581,973

Plus: goodwill impairment (GAAP)

2,185,000



2,185,000


470,000




Operating income (non-GAAP)

$     299,637


$     358,876


$     299,637


$      278,832


$       363,473


$     345,716


$     358,876















Computation of Average Tangible Equity:














Total stockholder's equity (average) (GAAP)

$13,500,615


$13,640,655


$13,500,615


$ 14,090,315


$   14,056,939


$13,782,011


$13,640,655

Less: goodwill and other intangibles (average) (GAAP)

4,526,744


5,035,591


4,526,744


5,016,935


5,023,480


5,031,129


5,035,591

Average tangible equity (non-GAAP) [B]

$  8,973,871


$  8,605,064


$  8,973,871


$   9,073,380


$    9,033,459


$  8,750,882


$  8,605,064

Net income (loss) (GAAP) [A]

$ (2,237,285)


$     140,981


$ (2,237,285)


$     (330,705)


$       182,945


$     160,186


$     140,981

Return on average tangible equity (non-GAAP) ([A]/[B], annualized)

(100.27)%


6.64 %


(100.27)%


(14.46)%


8.03 %


7.34 %


6.64 %















Computation of Adjusted Net Income, Return on Average Assets and Return on Average Tangible Equity:

Net income (loss) (GAAP)

$ (2,237,285)


$     140,981


$ (2,237,285)


$     (330,705)


$       182,945


$     160,186


$     140,981

Plus: goodwill impairment (GAAP)

2,185,000



2,185,000


470,000




Adjusted net income (non-GAAP) [C]

$      (52,285)


$     140,981


$      (52,285)


$      139,295


$       182,945


$     160,186


$     140,981

Average assets (GAAP) [D]

$96,356,113


$92,985,876


$96,356,113


$ 95,754,954


$   94,942,456


$93,452,839


$92,985,876

Return on average assets - adjusted (non-GAAP) ([C]/[D], annualized)

(0.22)%


0.61 %


(0.22)%


0.58 %


0.76 %


0.69 %


0.61 %

Return on average tangible equity - adjusted (non-GAAP) ([C]/[B], annualized)

(2.34)


6.64


(2.34)


6.09


8.03


7.34


6.64















Computation of Efficiency Ratio:














Noninterest expense (GAAP)

$  2,809,060


$     581,973


$  2,809,060


$   1,086,906


$       598,887


$     598,314


$     581,973

Less: securities and goodwill impairment (GAAP)

2,185,000



2,185,000


470,102



113


Total expense (GAAP) [E]

$     624,060


$     581,973


$     624,060


$      616,804


$       598,887


$     598,201


$     581,973

Net interest income, taxable equivalent basis

$     601,489


$     696,286


$     601,489


$      635,552


$       653,926


$     672,807


$     696,286

Plus: noninterest income (GAAP)

334,242


257,760


334,242


272,584


321,319


284,281


257,760

Less: investment securities gains, net (GAAP)

19,139


8,958


19,139



21,003



8,958

Total revenue [F]

$     916,592


$     945,088


$     916,592


$      908,136


$       954,242


$     957,088


$     945,088

Efficiency ratio (non-GAAP) ([E]/[F])

68.08 %


61.58 %


68.08 %


67.92 %


62.76 %


62.50 %


61.58 %

 

BBVA USA BANCSHARES, INC.

SUPPLEMENTAL LOAN PORTFOLIO INFORMATION (Unaudited)

(Dollars in Thousands)


















At or Quarter Ended March 31, 2020


30-59 Days Past Due


60-89 Days Past Due


90 Days or More
Past Due


Nonaccrual


Accruing TDRs


Not Past Due,
Nonaccrual, or TDR


Total


Net Charge Offs
(Recoveries)







Commercial, financial and agricultural

$                       31,493


$                         7,588


$                 3,013


$   323,881


$              1,931


$            27,464,207


$ 27,832,113


$              19,014

Real estate – construction

9,356


66


574


13,676


69


2,147,973


2,171,714


(13)

Commercial real estate –  mortgage

13,439


5,241


912


114,839


3,333


13,715,641


13,853,405


(73)

Residential real estate – mortgage

67,938


25,187


5,744


147,058


55,116


13,144,975


13,446,018


(172)

Equity lines of credit

16,382


6,244


3,295


33,354



2,552,075


2,611,350


536

Equity loans

2,636


1,147


293


8,027


22,392


194,874


229,369


212

Credit card

13,230


8,932


23,707




977,503


1,023,372


19,517

Consumer – direct

34,553


19,738


15,196


7,160


14,898


2,184,500


2,276,045


51,726

Consumer – indirect

76,547


24,249


9,040


28,721



3,957,471


4,096,028


21,051

Total loans

$                     265,574


$                       98,392


$              61,774


$   676,716


$            97,739


$            66,339,219


$ 67,539,414


$           111,798

Loans held for sale

$                               —


$                               —


$                      —


$             —


$                    —


$                  117,752


$       117,752


$                      —


















At or Quarter Ended December 31, 2019


30-59 Days Past Due


60-89 Days Past Due


90 Days or More
Past Due


Nonaccrual


Accruing TDRs


Not Past Due or
Impaired


Total


Net Charge Offs
(Recoveries)







Commercial, financial and agricultural

$                       29,273


$                       16,462


$                 6,692


$   268,288


$              1,456


$            24,110,067


$ 24,432,238


$              37,788

Real estate – construction

7,603


2


571


8,041


72


2,012,393


2,028,682


(126)

Commercial real estate –  mortgage

5,325


5,458


6,576


98,077


3,414


13,742,628


13,861,478


(285)

Residential real estate – mortgage

72,571


21,909


4,641


147,337


57,165


13,230,331


13,533,954


107

Equity lines of credit

15,766


6,581


1,567


38,113



2,530,653


2,592,680


857

Equity loans

2,856


1,028


195


8,651


23,770


208,468


244,968


137

Credit card

11,275


9,214


22,796




959,080


1,002,365


16,760

Consumer – direct

33,658


20,703


18,358


6,555


12,438


2,246,430


2,338,142


58,190

Consumer – indirect

83,966


28,430


9,730


31,781



3,758,443


3,912,350


27,275

Total loans

$                     262,293


$                     109,787


$              71,126


$   606,843


$            98,315


$            62,798,493


$ 63,946,857


$           140,703

Loans held for sale

$                               —


$                               —


$                      —


$             —


$                    —


$                  112,058


$       112,058


$                      —

















BBVA USA BANCSHARES, INC.

SUPPLEMENTAL LOAN PORTFOLIO INFORMATION (Unaudited)

(Dollars in Thousands)






At or Quarter Ended September 30, 2019


30-59 Days Past Due


60-89 Days Past Due


90 Days or More
Past Due


Nonaccrual


Accruing TDRs


Not Past Due or
Impaired


Total


Net Charge Offs
(Recoveries)







Commercial, financial and agricultural

$                       30,779


$                       24,036


$              11,179


$   301,021


$              1,552


$            24,314,563


$ 24,683,130


$              69,942

Real estate – construction

3,831


185


532


1,616


76


1,999,107


2,005,347


(59)

Commercial real estate –  mortgage

13,939


41


2,375


110,632


3,492


12,943,694


13,074,173


2,250

Residential real estate – mortgage

74,796


22,329


4,778


153,078


60,537


13,187,809


13,503,327


1,280

Equity lines of credit

11,088


4,616


2,072


36,879



2,563,457


2,618,112


431

Equity loans

2,452


978


524


8,728


24,789


225,973


263,444


(59)

Credit card

10,372


8,092


20,037




897,646


936,147


16,398

Consumer – direct

35,762


23,075


17,773


7,348


7,360


2,297,040


2,388,358


63,992

Consumer – indirect

81,075


26,294


8,599


33,940



3,698,625


3,848,533


21,923

Total loans

$                     264,094


$                     109,646


$              67,869


$   653,242


$           97,806


$            62,127,914


$ 63,320,571


$           176,098

Loans held for sale

$                               —


$                               —


$                      —


$             —


$                    —


$                  134,314


$       134,314


$                      —


















At or Quarter Ended June 30, 2019


30-59 Days Past Due


60-89 Days Past Due


90 Days or More
Past Due


Nonaccrual


Accruing TDRs


Not Past Due or
Impaired


Total


Net Charge Offs
(Recoveries)







Commercial, financial and agricultural

$                       49,037


$                         8,246


$              12,785


$   389,779


$            19,150


$            24,373,659


$ 24,852,656


$              45,916

Real estate – construction

3,159


114


532


2,097


107


1,976,637


1,982,646


(477)

Commercial real estate –  mortgage

4,716


3,283


360


107,137


3,687


12,850,522


12,969,705


61

Residential real estate – mortgage

74,767


25,226


6,681


154,247


59,130


13,084,079


13,404,130


1,523

Equity lines of credit

12,604


7,972


3,394


35,356



2,613,504


2,672,830


371

Equity loans

2,549


788


224


9,361


25,361


237,495


275,778


194

Credit card

11,119


7,007


18,762




841,213


878,101


16,436

Consumer – direct

36,657


22,986


14,786


6,926


5,252


2,390,021


2,476,628


57,142

Consumer – indirect

77,523


21,908


6,813


27,793



3,665,042


3,799,079


22,214

Total loans

$                     272,131


$                       97,530


$              64,337


$   732,696


$         112,687


$            62,032,172


$ 63,311,553


$           143,380

Loans held for sale

$                               —


$                               —


$                      —


$             —


$                    —


$                    90,537


$         90,537


$                      —

















BBVA USA BANCSHARES, INC.

SUPPLEMENTAL LOAN PORTFOLIO INFORMATION (Unaudited)

(Dollars in Thousands)


















At or Quarter Ended March 31, 2019


30-59 Days Past Due


60-89 Days Past Due


90 Days or More
Past Due


Nonaccrual


Accruing TDRs


Not Past Due or
Impaired


Total


Net Charge Offs
(Recoveries)







Commercial, financial and agricultural

$                       54,216


$                       17,813


$                 8,144


$   461,029


$            18,910


$            24,721,818


$ 25,281,930


$                4,743

Real estate – construction

13,582


1,707


533


1,298


111


1,928,116


1,945,347


(1,410)

Commercial real estate –  mortgage

4,679


322


1,160


109,447


3,811


12,835,777


12,955,196


(27)

Residential real estate – mortgage

78,538


22,384


9,007


163,463


59,167


13,063,837


13,396,396


929

Equity lines of credit

15,355


4,035


1,471


34,999



2,660,447


2,716,307


575

Equity loans

2,920


1,050


34


9,840


26,188


248,137


288,169


(81)

Credit card

9,394


7,465


18,499




797,474


832,832


15,243

Consumer – direct

35,620


20,432


17,251


4,725


3,854


2,452,034


2,533,916


53,874

Consumer – indirect

78,610


24,600


7,781


21,843



3,674,618


3,807,452


27,666

Total loans

$                     292,914


$                       99,808


$              63,880


$   806,644


$         112,041


$            62,382,258


$ 63,757,545


$           101,512

Loans held for sale

$                               —


$                               —


$                      —


$             —


$                    —


$               1,273,821


$    1,273,821


$                      —

 

BBVA USA BANCSHARES, INC.

BALANCE SHEET (Unaudited)

(Dollars in Thousands)












2020


2019


March 31


December 31


September 30


June 30


March 31

Assets:










Cash and due from banks

$    1,033,733


$      1,149,734


$       1,117,458


$    1,027,400


$    1,143,541

Federal funds sold, securities purchased under agreements to resell and interest bearing deposits

4,479,535


5,788,964


5,356,141


4,773,761


4,864,920

Cash and cash equivalents

5,513,268


6,938,698


6,473,599


5,801,161


6,008,461

Trading account assets

1,009,130


473,976


564,000


440,098


306,123

Debt securities available for sale

6,344,816


7,235,305


7,612,590


9,010,950


9,297,018

Debt securities held to maturity, net

7,876,266


6,797,046


6,334,634


4,912,483


4,575,041

Loans held for sale

117,752


112,058


134,314


90,537


1,273,821

Loans

67,539,414


63,946,857


63,320,571


63,311,553


63,757,545

Allowance for loan losses

(1,351,072)


(920,993)


(942,191)


(977,660)


(966,022)

Net loans

66,188,342


63,025,864


62,378,380


62,333,893


62,791,523

Premises and equipment, net

1,068,741


1,087,698


1,085,635


1,105,819


1,125,676

Bank owned life insurance

754,409


750,224


746,819


745,130


740,764

Goodwill

2,328,296


4,513,296


4,983,296


4,983,296


4,983,296

Other assets

3,124,539


2,669,182


2,600,820


2,760,678


2,740,863

Total assets

$ 94,325,559


$   93,603,347


$     92,914,087


$ 92,184,045


$ 93,842,586

Liabilities:










Deposits:










Noninterest bearing

$ 20,418,504


$   21,850,216


$     21,019,303


$ 20,646,209


$ 20,403,716

Interest bearing

56,816,003


53,135,067


52,550,139


51,942,601


53,976,592

Total deposits

77,234,507


74,985,283


73,569,442


72,588,810


74,380,308

FHLB and other borrowings

3,790,137


3,690,044


3,709,949


4,052,969


4,011,160

Federal funds purchased and securities sold under agreements to repurchase

409,784


173,028


117,421


191,739


188,024

Other short-term borrowings



45


2,067


30,975

Accrued expenses and other liabilities

1,532,777


1,368,403


1,415,612


1,477,737


1,504,582

Total liabilities

82,967,205


80,216,758


78,812,469


78,313,322


80,115,049

Shareholder's Equity:










Preferred stock

229,475


229,475


229,475


229,475


229,475

Common stock — $0.01 par value

2,230


2,230


2,230


2,230


2,230

Surplus

14,039,572


14,043,727


14,359,966


14,364,527


14,542,166

Retained deficit

(3,305,226)


(917,227)


(585,859)


(768,290)


(927,877)

Accumulated other comprehensive income (loss)

362,339


(1,072)


66,009


13,508


(148,135)

Total BBVA USA Bancshares, Inc. shareholder's equity

11,328,390


13,357,133


14,071,821


13,841,450


13,697,859

Noncontrolling interests

29,964


29,456


29,797


29,273


29,678

Total shareholder's equity

11,358,354


13,386,589


14,101,618


13,870,723


13,727,537

Total liabilities and shareholder's equity

$ 94,325,559


$   93,603,347


$     92,914,087


$ 92,184,045


$ 93,842,586

 

BBVA USA BANCSHARES, INC.

INCOME STATEMENT (Unaudited)

(Dollars in Thousands)












Three Months Ended


2020


2019


March 31


December 31


September 30


June 30


March 31

Interest income:










Interest and fees on loans

$      715,476


$         738,140


$           771,245


$ 787,767


$ 800,488

Interest on debt securities available for sale

(1,492)


33,333


36,051


45,125


53,522

Interest on debt securities held to maturity

41,102


43,097


38,893


33,313


29,495

Interest on trading account assets

1,122


1,326


487


601


539

Interest and dividends on other earning assets

42,175


39,915


46,528


35,823


22,968

Total interest income

798,383


855,811


893,204


902,629


907,012

Interest expense:










Interest on deposits

164,742


189,345


203,979


202,478


182,354

Interest on FHLB and other borrowings

21,176


31,263


32,975


34,300


37,626

Interest on federal funds purchased and securities sold under agreements to repurchase

22,658


11,850


15,137


6,002


3,747

Interest on other short-term borrowings

352


199


72


100


196

Total interest expense

208,928


232,657


252,163


242,880


223,923

Net interest income

589,455


623,154


641,041


659,749


683,089

Provision for credit losses

356,991


119,505


140,629


155,018


182,292

Net interest income after provision for credit losses

232,464


503,649


500,412


504,731


500,797

Noninterest income:










Service charges on deposit accounts

61,531


64,585


65,143


61,731


58,908

Card and merchant processing fees

50,091


50,805


50,385


50,355


46,002

Investment services sales fees

34,407


28,130


29,287


31,333


26,696

Investment banking and advisory fees

26,731


15,720


28,324


20,758


18,857

Money transfer income

24,548


25,871


26,020


25,272


21,981

Asset management fees

11,904


11,532


11,405


11,867


10,767

Corporate and correspondent investment sales

10,717


14,263


11,799


5,607


6,892

Mortgage banking

17,451


9,048


8,204


5,870


4,937

Bank owned life insurance

4,625


4,584


3,508


4,803


4,584

Investment securities gains, net

19,139



21,003



8,958

Other

73,098


48,046


66,241


66,685


49,178

Total noninterest income

334,242


272,584


321,319


284,281


257,760

Noninterest expense:










Salaries, benefits and commissions

310,136


297,823


295,092


296,303


292,716

Equipment

64,681


64,826


63,908


62,638


65,394

Professional services

70,220


82,343


72,903


73,784


63,896

Net occupancy

39,843


43,302


42,241


40,116


40,941

Money transfer expense

17,136


17,951


18,005


17,290


14,978

Marketing

11,899


12,888


15,471


16,412


10,393

Communications

5,371


5,179


5,469


5,733


5,401

Goodwill impairment

2,185,000


470,000




Other

104,774


92,594


85,798


86,038


88,254

Total noninterest expense

2,809,060


1,086,906


598,887


598,314


581,973

Net (loss) income before income tax expense

(2,242,354)


(310,673)


222,844


190,698


176,584

Income tax (benefit) expense

(5,069)


20,032


39,899


30,512


35,603

Net (loss) income

(2,237,285)


(330,705)


182,945


160,186


140,981

Less: net income attributable to noncontrolling interests

501


663


514


599


556

Net (loss) income attributable to BBVA USA Bancshares, Inc.

$ (2,237,786)


$       (331,368)


$           182,431


$ 159,587


$ 140,425

 

Recommended for you

DISCLAIMER FOR COMMENTS: The views expressed by public comments are not those of this company or its affiliated companies. Please note by clicking on "Post" you acknowledge that you have read the TERMS OF USE and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Your comments may be used on air. Be polite. Inappropriate posts or posts containing offsite links, images, GIFs, inappropriate language, or memes may be removed by the moderator. Job listings and similar posts are likely automated SPAM messages from Facebook and are not placed by WFMZ-TV.