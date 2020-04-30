HOUSTON, April 30, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- BBVA USA Bancshares, Inc., a Sunbelt-based bank holding company (BBVA USA), reported today a net loss of $2.2 billion for the first quarter of 2020. Included in first quarter 2020 results is goodwill impairment (non-cash charge) totaling $2.2 billion reflecting the drastic change in macroeconomic conditions and forecasts brought about by the COVID-19 pandemic. Excluding the impact of this non-cash charge, the adjusted net loss1 for the quarter was $52 million, further reflecting the abrupt decline in interest rates and higher provision expense necessary to reflect the economic and business disruption caused by the pandemic.
"Momentum from last quarter accelerated during the first quarter in terms of customer activity as we posted very strong loan and deposit growth, and a substantial pick-up in market driven fee-based businesses which enabled us to deliver an increase in operating income from fourth quarter levels," said Javier Rodríguez Soler, president and CEO of BBVA USA.
"Despite these positive results, the severity of the COVID-19 pandemic on macroeconomic economic conditions and forecasts, including the drastic drop in interest rates and subsequent decline in oil prices, required us to reevaluate the carrying amount of goodwill on our balance sheet. The resulting analysis resulted in a goodwill impairment charge during the quarter that is reflected in our results but has no impact on our liquidity position, regulatory capital ratios, and the operations of our company or our ability to meet our customers' needs."
At March 31, 2020, BBVA USA had approximately $2.3 billion of goodwill remaining on its balance sheet. An impairment test on the intangible asset is conducted on an annual basis or, in this case, as necessary given a significant change in economic conditions, forecasts and other factors.
"I have been particularly proud of our team of employees and their response to the COVID-19 pandemic," noted Rodríguez Soler. "At BBVA our culture is built on three core values: Customer Comes First, We Think Big, and We Are One Team. Our employees have embodied these values throughout the crisis, from building an online app in just three days to expedite PPP applications, to the countless employees in other areas of the bank who volunteered to assist in processing the applications. These are just two examples of how our team is making sure we are there to help our customers during this difficult time."
As one of the leading small business lenders as recognized by the SBA, BBVA USA has to date received almost 24,000 applications related to the PPP and was approved by the SBA to provide approximately $2.2 billion in loans under the program, nearly all of which has been disbursed to customers. In addition, BBVA USA is providing other relief efforts to assist customers during this challenging time. Through April 17, 2020, BBVA USA has processed nearly 32,000 retail customer requests for extensions effecting $1.9 billion of loans including mortgages, credit cards, small businesses, auto and other consumer loans. Similar requests have been received and processed for commercial customers. BBVA USA has also launched special offers related to credit cards, mortgages and deposits, while also keeping open the drive-thru lanes at its branches (approximately 88 percent of its total branch network) to assist customer transactions. Earlier this month, BBVA USA also announced a more than $3.7 million commitment to support organizations that are providing community support in response to the COVID-19 pandemic, as well as programs to support its employees impacted by the pandemic.
Total revenue for the first quarter of 2020 was $905 million, up 4 percent (annualized) from fourth quarter 2019 levels as noninterest income growth more than offset a decline in net interest income. Compared to the first quarter of 2019, total revenue was down 3 percent as the decline in net interest income more than offset double-digit growth in noninterest income. Net interest income for the quarter totaled $589 million compared to $623 million in the fourth quarter of 2019 and $683 million in the first quarter of 2019. The percent net interest margin in the first quarter of 2020 was 2.80 percent compared to 2.96 percent in the fourth quarter of 2019 and 3.41 percent in the first quarter of 2019. The decline in net interest income and the percent net interest margin reflects the impact from the drastic and sudden drop in interest rates that immediately impacted yields, particularly with respect to the repricing of variable rate loans.
Noninterest income (excluding securities gains) for the quarter totaled $315 million, up $43 million compared to the fourth quarter of 2019 and up $66 million compared to the first quarter of 2019. The double-digit percentage increase on a linked quarter basis was driven by increases in investment banking and advisory fees (+$11 million), mortgage banking (+$8 million) and investment services sales fees (+$6 million). Compared to the first quarter of 2019, noninterest income was up 27 percent and growth was broad-based as all of our fee-based businesses reported positive increases, led by the aforementioned areas. The increase in other income reflected gains on investments held by our small business investment company arm. During the first quarter of 2020, investment securities gains totaled $19 million compared to $9 million in the first quarter of 2019 and no gains or losses were recorded in the fourth quarter of 2019.
Total noninterest expense (excluding the non-cash charge) totaled $624 million, an increase of 5 percent (annualized) from fourth quarter 2019 levels and 7 percent from the first quarter of 2019. The rise in noninterest expense was driven by an increase in salaries, benefits and commissions and an increase in other expense associated with higher provisions for unfunded commitments, offset in part by a decrease in net occupancy and on a linked quarter basis professional services. Operating income1 in the quarter totaled $300 million, up 30 percent (annualized) from the fourth quarter of 2019 and down 17 percent from first quarter 2019 levels.
Total loans at the end of the first quarter of 2020 were $67.7 billion, up 22 percent (annualized) from $64.1 billion at the end of fourth quarter of 2019 and up 4 percent from $65.0 billion at the end of the first quarter of 2019. Growth both on a linked quarter and year-over-year basis was primarily driven by an increase in the commercial loan portfolio (includes commercial and industrial loans and small business lending), of which a substantial portion was related to customer draws. During the first quarter of 2019, approximately $1.1 billion of commercial loans were transferred to loans held for sale and were subsequently sold in the second quarter of 2019.
Total deposits were $77.2 billion at the end of the quarter, up $2.2 billion or 12 percent (annualized) from the fourth quarter of 2019, and up $2.9 billion or 4 percent compared to the first quarter of 2019. While noninterest bearing deposits declined on a linked quarter basis and were relatively flat compared to a year ago, growth in interest bearing transaction accounts (savings, money market and interest bearing demand deposits) was robust. Interest bearing transaction accounts totaled $46.3 billion, up $5.2 billion or 51 percent (annualized) on a linked quarter basis, and up $8.3 billion or 22 percent compared to the first quarter of 2019. The loan to deposit ratio ended the quarter at 87.6 percent compared to 85.43 percent at the end of the fourth quarter of 2019 and 87.4 percent at the end of the first quarter of 2019. BBVA USA continues to maintain a very strong liquidity position with the LCR at 144 percent compared to 145 percent at the end of the fourth quarter of 2019.
Nonperforming loans as a percentage of total loans ended the first quarter of 2020 at 1.09 percent, up slightly from 1.06 percent at the end of 2019 and down from 1.34 percent at the end of the first quarter a year ago. Net charge-offs as a percentage of average total loans were 69 basis points compared to 87 basis points during the fourth quarter of 2019 and 63 basis points for the first quarter of 2019.
On January 1, 2020, BBVA USA adopted ASC 326 – Current Expected Credit Loss (CECL) accounting standard which estimates credit losses over the life of the loans whereas the previous standard relied on incurred losses. As a result, approximately $185 million was added to the allowance for loan losses with the offset recorded in shareholder's equity and deferred tax assets.
Provision expense for the quarter was $357 million compared to $120 million in the fourth quarter of 2019 and $182 million in the first quarter of 2019. The substantial increase in provision expense was warranted given the drastic slowdown in economic activity and expected future losses in the loan portfolio that could result from our customers being unable to conduct business as normal during the pandemic shutdown. In addition, the subsequent steep drop in oil prices resulted in a higher level of reserves related to our energy portfolio, which totaled approximately $3.4 billion at the end of the quarter compared to $2.9 billion at the end of the fourth quarter of 2019.
As a result of the increase in provision expense, the allowance for loan losses as a percentage of total loans at the end of the quarter rose to 2.00 percent compared to 1.44 percent at the end of 2019 and 1.52 percent at the end of the quarter a year ago. The coverage ratio of nonperforming loans at the end of the quarter was 183 percent compared to 136 percent at the end of the fourth quarter of 2019 and 111 percent at the end of the first quarter of 2019.
Total shareholder's equity at the end of the first quarter of 2020 totaled $11.4 billion compared to $13.4 billion at the end of 2019 and $13.7 billion at the end of the first quarter of 2019. The CET12 ratio ended the first quarter of 2020 at 11.97 percent compared to 12.49 percent at the end of 2019 and 12.34 percent at the end of the first quarter a year ago. While the goodwill impairment non-cash charge resulted in a decrease in total shareholder's equity, it did not impact tangible capital levels and therefore had no impact on regulatory capital and regulatory capital ratios. All of BBVA USA's regulatory capital ratios2 continue to exceed the requirements under "well-capitalized" guidelines.
1 Operating income, adjusted net income (loss), return on average tangible equity, adjusted return on average assets and adjusted return on average tangible equity are Non-GAAP financial measures we believe aid in understanding certain areas of our performance. The calculation of these measures is included on the page titled Non-GAAP Reconciliation.
2 Regulatory capital ratios at March 31, 2020, are estimated.
For more BBVA news visit, www.bbva.com and the U.S. Newsroom.
Additional news updates can be found via Twitter and Instagram.
For more financial information about BBVA in the U.S., visit bbvausa.investorroom.com.
About BBVA
BBVA Group
BBVA (NYSE: BBVA) is a customer-centric global financial services group founded in 1857. The Group has a strong leadership position in the Spanish market and is the largest financial institution in Mexico. It has leading franchises in South America and the Sunbelt Region of the United States. It is also the leading shareholder in Turkey's BBVA Garanti. BBVA's purpose is to bring the age of opportunities to everyone, based on our customers' real needs: provide the best solutions, helping them make the best financial decisions, through an easy and convenient experience. The institution rests in solid values: Customer comes first, we think big and we are one team. BBVA's responsible banking model aspires to achieve a more inclusive and sustainable society.
On February 28, 2020, BBVA filed its annual report on Form 20-F for the year ended December 31, 2019, with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission. A copy can be accessed on the BBVA website at https://shareholdersandinvestors.bbva.com/the-share/adrs-english/. Holders of BBVA's American Depositary Receipts (ADRs) may request a hard copy of the Form 20-F for the year ended December 31, 2019, including complete audited financial statements, free of charge. To request a copy, contact Ed Bilek at ed.bilek@bbva.com.
BBVA USA
In the U.S., BBVA is a Sunbelt-based financial institution that operates 641 branches, including 330 in Texas, 89 in Alabama, 63 in Arizona, 61 in California, 44 in Florida, 37 in Colorado and 17 in New Mexico. The bank ranks among the top 25 largest U.S. commercial banks based on deposit market share and ranks among the largest banks in Alabama (2nd), Texas (4th) and Arizona (6th). In the U.S., BBVA has been recognized as one of the leading small business lenders by the Small Business Administration (SBA) and ranked 14th nationally in terms of dollar volume of SBA loans originated in fiscal year 2019.
Forward-Looking Statements
Certain statements in this press release may contain forward-looking statements about BBVA USA Bancshares, Inc. (the "Company") and its industry that involve substantial risks and uncertainties. The use of "we," "our" and similar terms refer to the Company. Statements other than statements of current or historical fact, including statements regarding our future financial condition, results of operations, business plans, liquidity, cash flows, projected costs, and the impact of any laws or regulations applicable to the Company, constitute forward-looking statements as defined by the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Words such as "anticipates," "believes," "estimates," "expects," "forecasts," "intends," "plans," "projects," "may," "will," "should," and other similar expressions are intended to identify these forward-looking statements. These forward-looking statements reflect the Company's views regarding future events and financial performance. Such statements are subject to risks, uncertainties, assumptions and other important factors, many of which may be beyond the Company's control, that could cause actual results to differ materially from anticipated results. If the Company's assumptions and estimates are incorrect, or if the Company becomes subject to significant limitations as the result of litigation or regulatory action, then the Company's actual results could vary materially from those expressed or implied in these forward-looking statements. The forward-looking statements are and will be based on the Company's then current views and assumptions regarding future events and speak only as of their dates made. The Company assumes no obligation to update any forward-looking statement, whether as a result of new information, future events, or otherwise, except as required by securities law or regulation. For further information regarding risks and uncertainties associated with the Company's business, please refer to the "Risk Factors" section of the Company's Annual Report on Form 10-K filed with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission (the "SEC") on February 28, 2020, as updated by our subsequent SEC filings.
BBVA USA BANCSHARES, INC.
(Unaudited)
(Dollars in thousands)
Three Months Ended March 31,
%
2020
2019
Change
EARNINGS SUMMARY
Net interest income
$ 589,455
$ 683,089
(14)
Noninterest income [a]
315,103
248,802
27
Total revenue [a]
904,558
931,891
(3)
Investment securities gain, net
19,139
8,958
114
Provision for credit losses
356,991
182,292
96
Goodwill impairment
2,185,000
—
NM
Noninterest expense
624,060
581,973
7
Pretax (loss) income
(2,242,354)
176,584
(1,370)
Income tax (benefit) expense
(5,069)
35,603
(114)
Net (loss) income
$ (2,237,285)
$ 140,981
(1,687)
Adjusted net (loss) income [b]
$
(52,285)
$ 140,981
(137)
SELECTED RATIOS
Return on average assets
(9.34)%
0.61 %
Return on average assets- adjusted [b]
(0.22)
0.61
Return on average tangible equity [b]
(100.27)
6.64
Return on average tangible equity- adjusted [b]
(2.34)
6.64
Efficiency ratio [b]
68.08
61.58
Average common equity to average assets
13.74
14.39
Average loans to average total deposits
86.64
90.69
Common equity tier I capital (CET1) [c]
11.97
12.34
Tier I capital ratio [c]
12.29
12.67
Total capital ratio [c]
14.62
14.87
Leverage ratio [c]
9.40
10.05
Average for Three Months
Ending Balance
Ended March 31,
%
March 31,
%
2020
2019
Change
2020
2019
Change
BALANCE SHEET HIGHLIGHTS
Total loans
$ 64,875,095
$65,482,395
(1)
$67,657,166
$65,031,366
4
Total debt securities
13,893,355
13,768,787
1
14,222,974
13,872,059
3
Earning assets
86,504,508
82,503,041
5
87,388,951
84,356,100
4
Total assets
96,356,113
92,985,876
4
94,325,559
93,842,586
1
Noninterest bearing demand deposits
20,293,503
20,183,069
1
20,418,504
20,403,716
—
Interest bearing transaction accounts
43,676,781
35,904,264
22
46,318,129
38,018,421
22
Total transaction accounts
63,970,284
56,087,333
14
66,736,633
58,422,137
14
Total deposits
74,881,825
72,203,842
4
77,234,507
74,380,308
4
Total shareholder's equity
13,500,615
13,640,655
(1)
11,358,354
13,727,537
(17)
[a] Excludes net gain on sales of investment securities.
[b] Non-GAAP financial measure that we believe aids in understanding certain areas of our performance. The calculation of this measure is included on the page titled Non-GAAP Reconciliation.
[c] Current period regulatory capital ratios are estimated.
NM = Not meaningful
BBVA USA BANCSHARES, INC.
(Unaudited)
(Dollars in Thousands)
2020
2019
March 31
December 31
September 30
June 30
March 31
NONPERFORMING ASSETS
Nonaccrual loans [a]
$ 676,716
$ 606,843
$ 653,242
$732,696
$806,644
Loans 90 days or more past due [b]
61,774
71,126
67,869
64,337
63,880
TDRs 90 days or more past due
335
414
588
304
370
Total nonperforming loans [a]
738,825
678,383
721,699
797,337
870,894
Foreclosed real estate
20,642
20,833
17,381
13,752
14,983
Other repossessed assets
13,338
10,930
17,584
13,040
11,225
Total nonperforming assets
$ 772,805
$ 710,146
$ 756,664
$824,129
$897,102
TDRs accruing and past due less than 90 days
$ 97,404
$ 97,901
$ 97,218
$112,383
$111,671
Total nonperforming loans as a % of loans
1.09 %
1.06 %
1.14 %
1.26 %
1.34 %
Total nonperforming assets as a % of total loans, foreclosed real estate, and other repossessed assets
1.14
1.11
1.19
1.30
1.38
Three Months Ended
2020
2019
March 31
December 31
September 30
June 30
March 31
ALLOWANCE FOR LOAN LOSSES
Balance at beginning of period
$ 920,993
$ 942,191
$ 977,660
$966,022
$885,242
Adoption of ASC 326
184,931
—
—
—
—
Net charge-offs (NCO)
111,798
140,703
176,098
143,380
101,512
Provision for loan losses
356,946
119,505
140,629
155,018
182,292
Balance at end of period
$1,351,072
$ 920,993
$ 942,191
$977,660
$966,022
Allowance for loan losses as a % of total loans
2.00 %
1.44 %
1.49 %
1.54 %
1.52 %
Allowance for loan losses as a % of nonperforming loans [c]
182.87
135.76
130.55
122.62
110.92
Allowance for loan losses as a % of nonperforming assets [c]
174.83
129.69
124.52
118.63
107.68
Annualized as a % of average loans:
NCO - QTD
0.69
0.87
1.10
0.90
0.63
NCO - YTD
0.69
0.88
0.88
0.77
0.63
[a] Includes loans held for sale.
[b] Excludes loans classified as troubled debt restructuring (TDRs).
[c] Includes loans held for sale that are on nonaccrual status.
BBVA USA BANCSHARES, INC.
(Unaudited)
(Dollars in Thousands)
Three Months Ended March 31,
2020
2019
Average
Income/
Yield/
Average
Income/
Yield/
YIELD/RATE ANALYSIS
(Taxable Equivalent Basis)
Assets
Earning assets:
Loans
$64,875,095
$726,532
4.50 %
$65,482,395
$812,415
5.03 %
Debt securities available for sale [a]
6,669,560
(1,492)
(0.09)
9,922,400
53,522
2.19
Debt securities held to maturity
7,192,165
42,080
2.35
4,034,292
30,765
3.09
Other earning assets [b]
7,736,058
43,297
2.25
3,251,859
23,507
2.93
Total earning assets [a]
86,472,878
810,417
3.77
82,690,946
920,209
4.51
Allowance for credit losses
(1,064,750)
(909,663)
Unrealized loss on debt securities available for sale
31,630
(187,905)
Other assets
10,916,355
11,392,498
Total assets
$96,356,113
$92,985,876
Liabilities and Shareholder's Equity
Interest bearing liabilities:
Interest bearing demand deposits
$11,698,488
$ 24,551
0.84
$ 8,685,693
$ 20,346
0.95
Savings and money market accounts
31,978,293
84,792
1.07
27,218,571
76,909
1.15
Certificates and other time deposits
10,911,541
55,399
2.04
16,116,509
85,099
2.14
Total interest bearing deposits
54,588,322
164,742
1.21
52,020,773
182,354
1.42
FHLB and other borrowings
3,736,201
21,176
2.28
4,290,724
37,626
3.56
Federal funds purchased and securities sold under agreement to repurchase [b]
1,451,501
22,658
6.28
411,925
3,747
3.69
Other short-term borrowings
20,037
352
7.07
28,117
196
2.83
Total interest bearing liabilities
59,796,061
208,928
1.41
56,751,539
223,923
1.60
Noninterest bearing deposits
20,293,503
20,183,069
Other noninterest bearing liabilities
2,765,934
2,410,613
Total liabilities
82,855,498
79,345,221
Shareholder's equity
13,500,615
13,640,655
Total liabilities and shareholder's equity
$96,356,113
$92,985,876
Net interest income/ net interest spread
601,489
2.36 %
696,286
2.91 %
Net yield on earning assets
2.80 %
3.41 %
Total taxable equivalent adjustment
12,034
13,197
Net interest income
$589,455
$683,089
[a] Excludes adjustment for market valuation.
[b] Yield/rate reflects impact of balance sheet offsetting.
BBVA USA BANCSHARES, INC.
(Unaudited)
(Dollars in Thousands)
Three Months
Three Months Ended
Ended March 31,
%
2020
2019
2020
2019
Change
March 31
December 31
September 30
June 30
March 31
NONINTEREST INCOME
Service charges on deposit accounts
$ 61,531
$ 58,908
4
$ 61,531
$ 64,585
$ 65,143
$ 61,731
$ 58,908
Card and merchant processing fees
50,091
46,002
9
50,091
50,805
50,385
50,355
46,002
Investment services sales fees
34,407
26,696
29
34,407
28,130
29,287
31,333
26,696
Investment banking and advisory fees
26,731
18,857
42
26,731
15,720
28,324
20,758
18,857
Money transfer income
24,548
21,981
12
24,548
25,871
26,020
25,272
21,981
Corporate and correspondent investment sales
10,717
6,892
55
10,717
14,263
11,799
5,607
6,892
Asset management fees
11,904
10,767
11
11,904
11,532
11,405
11,867
10,767
Mortgage banking
17,451
4,937
253
17,451
9,048
8,204
5,870
4,937
Bank owned life insurance
4,625
4,584
1
4,625
4,584
3,508
4,803
4,584
Other
73,098
49,178
49
73,098
48,046
66,241
66,685
49,178
315,103
248,802
27
315,103
272,584
300,316
284,281
248,802
Investment securities gains, net
19,139
8,958
114
19,139
—
21,003
—
8,958
Total noninterest income
$ 334,242
$257,760
30
$ 334,242
$ 272,584
$ 321,319
$284,281
$257,760
NONINTEREST EXPENSE
Salaries, benefits and commissions
$ 310,136
$292,716
6
$ 310,136
$ 297,823
$ 295,092
$296,303
$292,716
Equipment
64,681
65,394
(1)
64,681
64,826
63,908
62,638
65,394
Professional services
70,220
63,896
10
70,220
82,343
72,903
73,784
63,896
Net occupancy
39,843
40,941
(3)
39,843
43,302
42,241
40,116
40,941
Money transfer expense
17,136
14,978
14
17,136
17,951
18,005
17,290
14,978
Marketing
11,899
10,393
14
11,899
12,888
15,471
16,412
10,393
Communications
5,371
5,401
(1)
5,371
5,179
5,469
5,733
5,401
Goodwill impairment
2,185,000
—
—
2,185,000
470,000
—
—
—
Other
104,774
88,254
19
104,774
92,594
85,798
86,038
88,254
Total noninterest expense
$2,809,060
$581,973
383
$ 2,809,060
$ 1,086,906
$ 598,887
$598,314
$581,973
NM = Not meaningful
BBVA USA BANCSHARES, INC.
(Unaudited)
(Dollars in Thousands)
Three Months
Three Months Ended
Ended March 31,
2020
2019
2020
2019
March 31
December 31
September 30
June 30
March 31
NON-GAAP RECONCILIATION
Computation of Operating Income:
Net interest income (GAAP)
$ 589,455
$ 683,089
$ 589,455
$ 623,154
$ 641,041
$ 659,749
$ 683,089
Plus: noninterest income (GAAP)
334,242
257,760
334,242
272,584
321,319
284,281
257,760
Less: noninterest expense (GAAP)
2,809,060
581,973
2,809,060
1,086,906
598,887
598,314
581,973
Plus: goodwill impairment (GAAP)
2,185,000
—
2,185,000
470,000
—
—
—
Operating income (non-GAAP)
$ 299,637
$ 358,876
$ 299,637
$ 278,832
$ 363,473
$ 345,716
$ 358,876
Computation of Average Tangible Equity:
Total stockholder's equity (average) (GAAP)
$13,500,615
$13,640,655
$13,500,615
$ 14,090,315
$ 14,056,939
$13,782,011
$13,640,655
Less: goodwill and other intangibles (average) (GAAP)
4,526,744
5,035,591
4,526,744
5,016,935
5,023,480
5,031,129
5,035,591
Average tangible equity (non-GAAP) [B]
$ 8,973,871
$ 8,605,064
$ 8,973,871
$ 9,073,380
$ 9,033,459
$ 8,750,882
$ 8,605,064
Net income (loss) (GAAP) [A]
$ (2,237,285)
$ 140,981
$ (2,237,285)
$ (330,705)
$ 182,945
$ 160,186
$ 140,981
Return on average tangible equity (non-GAAP) ([A]/[B], annualized)
(100.27)%
6.64 %
(100.27)%
(14.46)%
8.03 %
7.34 %
6.64 %
Computation of Adjusted Net Income, Return on Average Assets and Return on Average Tangible Equity:
Net income (loss) (GAAP)
$ (2,237,285)
$ 140,981
$ (2,237,285)
$ (330,705)
$ 182,945
$ 160,186
$ 140,981
Plus: goodwill impairment (GAAP)
2,185,000
—
2,185,000
470,000
—
—
—
Adjusted net income (non-GAAP) [C]
$ (52,285)
$ 140,981
$ (52,285)
$ 139,295
$ 182,945
$ 160,186
$ 140,981
Average assets (GAAP) [D]
$96,356,113
$92,985,876
$96,356,113
$ 95,754,954
$ 94,942,456
$93,452,839
$92,985,876
Return on average assets - adjusted (non-GAAP) ([C]/[D], annualized)
(0.22)%
0.61 %
(0.22)%
0.58 %
0.76 %
0.69 %
0.61 %
Return on average tangible equity - adjusted (non-GAAP) ([C]/[B], annualized)
(2.34)
6.64
(2.34)
6.09
8.03
7.34
6.64
Computation of Efficiency Ratio:
Noninterest expense (GAAP)
$ 2,809,060
$ 581,973
$ 2,809,060
$ 1,086,906
$ 598,887
$ 598,314
$ 581,973
Less: securities and goodwill impairment (GAAP)
2,185,000
—
2,185,000
470,102
—
113
—
Total expense (GAAP) [E]
$ 624,060
$ 581,973
$ 624,060
$ 616,804
$ 598,887
$ 598,201
$ 581,973
Net interest income, taxable equivalent basis
$ 601,489
$ 696,286
$ 601,489
$ 635,552
$ 653,926
$ 672,807
$ 696,286
Plus: noninterest income (GAAP)
334,242
257,760
334,242
272,584
321,319
284,281
257,760
Less: investment securities gains, net (GAAP)
19,139
8,958
19,139
—
21,003
—
8,958
Total revenue [F]
$ 916,592
$ 945,088
$ 916,592
$ 908,136
$ 954,242
$ 957,088
$ 945,088
Efficiency ratio (non-GAAP) ([E]/[F])
68.08 %
61.58 %
68.08 %
67.92 %
62.76 %
62.50 %
61.58 %
BBVA USA BANCSHARES, INC.
SUPPLEMENTAL LOAN PORTFOLIO INFORMATION (Unaudited)
(Dollars in Thousands)
At or Quarter Ended March 31, 2020
30-59 Days Past Due
60-89 Days Past Due
90 Days or More
Nonaccrual
Accruing TDRs
Not Past Due,
Total
Net Charge Offs
Commercial, financial and agricultural
$ 31,493
$ 7,588
$ 3,013
$ 323,881
$ 1,931
$ 27,464,207
$ 27,832,113
$ 19,014
Real estate – construction
9,356
66
574
13,676
69
2,147,973
2,171,714
(13)
Commercial real estate – mortgage
13,439
5,241
912
114,839
3,333
13,715,641
13,853,405
(73)
Residential real estate – mortgage
67,938
25,187
5,744
147,058
55,116
13,144,975
13,446,018
(172)
Equity lines of credit
16,382
6,244
3,295
33,354
—
2,552,075
2,611,350
536
Equity loans
2,636
1,147
293
8,027
22,392
194,874
229,369
212
Credit card
13,230
8,932
23,707
—
—
977,503
1,023,372
19,517
Consumer – direct
34,553
19,738
15,196
7,160
14,898
2,184,500
2,276,045
51,726
Consumer – indirect
76,547
24,249
9,040
28,721
—
3,957,471
4,096,028
21,051
Total loans
$ 265,574
$ 98,392
$ 61,774
$ 676,716
$ 97,739
$ 66,339,219
$ 67,539,414
$ 111,798
Loans held for sale
$ —
$ —
$ —
$ —
$ —
$ 117,752
$ 117,752
$ —
At or Quarter Ended December 31, 2019
30-59 Days Past Due
60-89 Days Past Due
90 Days or More
Nonaccrual
Accruing TDRs
Not Past Due or
Total
Net Charge Offs
Commercial, financial and agricultural
$ 29,273
$ 16,462
$ 6,692
$ 268,288
$ 1,456
$ 24,110,067
$ 24,432,238
$ 37,788
Real estate – construction
7,603
2
571
8,041
72
2,012,393
2,028,682
(126)
Commercial real estate – mortgage
5,325
5,458
6,576
98,077
3,414
13,742,628
13,861,478
(285)
Residential real estate – mortgage
72,571
21,909
4,641
147,337
57,165
13,230,331
13,533,954
107
Equity lines of credit
15,766
6,581
1,567
38,113
—
2,530,653
2,592,680
857
Equity loans
2,856
1,028
195
8,651
23,770
208,468
244,968
137
Credit card
11,275
9,214
22,796
—
—
959,080
1,002,365
16,760
Consumer – direct
33,658
20,703
18,358
6,555
12,438
2,246,430
2,338,142
58,190
Consumer – indirect
83,966
28,430
9,730
31,781
—
3,758,443
3,912,350
27,275
Total loans
$ 262,293
$ 109,787
$ 71,126
$ 606,843
$ 98,315
$ 62,798,493
$ 63,946,857
$ 140,703
Loans held for sale
$ —
$ —
$ —
$ —
$ —
$ 112,058
$ 112,058
$ —
BBVA USA BANCSHARES, INC.
SUPPLEMENTAL LOAN PORTFOLIO INFORMATION (Unaudited)
(Dollars in Thousands)
At or Quarter Ended September 30, 2019
30-59 Days Past Due
60-89 Days Past Due
90 Days or More
Nonaccrual
Accruing TDRs
Not Past Due or
Total
Net Charge Offs
Commercial, financial and agricultural
$ 30,779
$ 24,036
$ 11,179
$ 301,021
$ 1,552
$ 24,314,563
$ 24,683,130
$ 69,942
Real estate – construction
3,831
185
532
1,616
76
1,999,107
2,005,347
(59)
Commercial real estate – mortgage
13,939
41
2,375
110,632
3,492
12,943,694
13,074,173
2,250
Residential real estate – mortgage
74,796
22,329
4,778
153,078
60,537
13,187,809
13,503,327
1,280
Equity lines of credit
11,088
4,616
2,072
36,879
—
2,563,457
2,618,112
431
Equity loans
2,452
978
524
8,728
24,789
225,973
263,444
(59)
Credit card
10,372
8,092
20,037
—
—
897,646
936,147
16,398
Consumer – direct
35,762
23,075
17,773
7,348
7,360
2,297,040
2,388,358
63,992
Consumer – indirect
81,075
26,294
8,599
33,940
—
3,698,625
3,848,533
21,923
Total loans
$ 264,094
$ 109,646
$ 67,869
$ 653,242
$ 97,806
$ 62,127,914
$ 63,320,571
$ 176,098
Loans held for sale
$ —
$ —
$ —
$ —
$ —
$ 134,314
$ 134,314
$ —
At or Quarter Ended June 30, 2019
30-59 Days Past Due
60-89 Days Past Due
90 Days or More
Nonaccrual
Accruing TDRs
Not Past Due or
Total
Net Charge Offs
Commercial, financial and agricultural
$ 49,037
$ 8,246
$ 12,785
$ 389,779
$ 19,150
$ 24,373,659
$ 24,852,656
$ 45,916
Real estate – construction
3,159
114
532
2,097
107
1,976,637
1,982,646
(477)
Commercial real estate – mortgage
4,716
3,283
360
107,137
3,687
12,850,522
12,969,705
61
Residential real estate – mortgage
74,767
25,226
6,681
154,247
59,130
13,084,079
13,404,130
1,523
Equity lines of credit
12,604
7,972
3,394
35,356
—
2,613,504
2,672,830
371
Equity loans
2,549
788
224
9,361
25,361
237,495
275,778
194
Credit card
11,119
7,007
18,762
—
—
841,213
878,101
16,436
Consumer – direct
36,657
22,986
14,786
6,926
5,252
2,390,021
2,476,628
57,142
Consumer – indirect
77,523
21,908
6,813
27,793
—
3,665,042
3,799,079
22,214
Total loans
$ 272,131
$ 97,530
$ 64,337
$ 732,696
$ 112,687
$ 62,032,172
$ 63,311,553
$ 143,380
Loans held for sale
$ —
$ —
$ —
$ —
$ —
$ 90,537
$ 90,537
$ —
BBVA USA BANCSHARES, INC.
SUPPLEMENTAL LOAN PORTFOLIO INFORMATION (Unaudited)
(Dollars in Thousands)
At or Quarter Ended March 31, 2019
30-59 Days Past Due
60-89 Days Past Due
90 Days or More
Nonaccrual
Accruing TDRs
Not Past Due or
Total
Net Charge Offs
Commercial, financial and agricultural
$ 54,216
$ 17,813
$ 8,144
$ 461,029
$ 18,910
$ 24,721,818
$ 25,281,930
$ 4,743
Real estate – construction
13,582
1,707
533
1,298
111
1,928,116
1,945,347
(1,410)
Commercial real estate – mortgage
4,679
322
1,160
109,447
3,811
12,835,777
12,955,196
(27)
Residential real estate – mortgage
78,538
22,384
9,007
163,463
59,167
13,063,837
13,396,396
929
Equity lines of credit
15,355
4,035
1,471
34,999
—
2,660,447
2,716,307
575
Equity loans
2,920
1,050
34
9,840
26,188
248,137
288,169
(81)
Credit card
9,394
7,465
18,499
—
—
797,474
832,832
15,243
Consumer – direct
35,620
20,432
17,251
4,725
3,854
2,452,034
2,533,916
53,874
Consumer – indirect
78,610
24,600
7,781
21,843
—
3,674,618
3,807,452
27,666
Total loans
$ 292,914
$ 99,808
$ 63,880
$ 806,644
$ 112,041
$ 62,382,258
$ 63,757,545
$ 101,512
Loans held for sale
$ —
$ —
$ —
$ —
$ —
$ 1,273,821
$ 1,273,821
$ —
BBVA USA BANCSHARES, INC.
BALANCE SHEET (Unaudited)
(Dollars in Thousands)
2020
2019
March 31
December 31
September 30
June 30
March 31
Assets:
Cash and due from banks
$ 1,033,733
$ 1,149,734
$ 1,117,458
$ 1,027,400
$ 1,143,541
Federal funds sold, securities purchased under agreements to resell and interest bearing deposits
4,479,535
5,788,964
5,356,141
4,773,761
4,864,920
Cash and cash equivalents
5,513,268
6,938,698
6,473,599
5,801,161
6,008,461
Trading account assets
1,009,130
473,976
564,000
440,098
306,123
Debt securities available for sale
6,344,816
7,235,305
7,612,590
9,010,950
9,297,018
Debt securities held to maturity, net
7,876,266
6,797,046
6,334,634
4,912,483
4,575,041
Loans held for sale
117,752
112,058
134,314
90,537
1,273,821
Loans
67,539,414
63,946,857
63,320,571
63,311,553
63,757,545
Allowance for loan losses
(1,351,072)
(920,993)
(942,191)
(977,660)
(966,022)
Net loans
66,188,342
63,025,864
62,378,380
62,333,893
62,791,523
Premises and equipment, net
1,068,741
1,087,698
1,085,635
1,105,819
1,125,676
Bank owned life insurance
754,409
750,224
746,819
745,130
740,764
Goodwill
2,328,296
4,513,296
4,983,296
4,983,296
4,983,296
Other assets
3,124,539
2,669,182
2,600,820
2,760,678
2,740,863
Total assets
$ 94,325,559
$ 93,603,347
$ 92,914,087
$ 92,184,045
$ 93,842,586
Liabilities:
Deposits:
Noninterest bearing
$ 20,418,504
$ 21,850,216
$ 21,019,303
$ 20,646,209
$ 20,403,716
Interest bearing
56,816,003
53,135,067
52,550,139
51,942,601
53,976,592
Total deposits
77,234,507
74,985,283
73,569,442
72,588,810
74,380,308
FHLB and other borrowings
3,790,137
3,690,044
3,709,949
4,052,969
4,011,160
Federal funds purchased and securities sold under agreements to repurchase
409,784
173,028
117,421
191,739
188,024
Other short-term borrowings
—
—
45
2,067
30,975
Accrued expenses and other liabilities
1,532,777
1,368,403
1,415,612
1,477,737
1,504,582
Total liabilities
82,967,205
80,216,758
78,812,469
78,313,322
80,115,049
Shareholder's Equity:
Preferred stock
229,475
229,475
229,475
229,475
229,475
Common stock — $0.01 par value
2,230
2,230
2,230
2,230
2,230
Surplus
14,039,572
14,043,727
14,359,966
14,364,527
14,542,166
Retained deficit
(3,305,226)
(917,227)
(585,859)
(768,290)
(927,877)
Accumulated other comprehensive income (loss)
362,339
(1,072)
66,009
13,508
(148,135)
Total BBVA USA Bancshares, Inc. shareholder's equity
11,328,390
13,357,133
14,071,821
13,841,450
13,697,859
Noncontrolling interests
29,964
29,456
29,797
29,273
29,678
Total shareholder's equity
11,358,354
13,386,589
14,101,618
13,870,723
13,727,537
Total liabilities and shareholder's equity
$ 94,325,559
$ 93,603,347
$ 92,914,087
$ 92,184,045
$ 93,842,586
BBVA USA BANCSHARES, INC.
INCOME STATEMENT (Unaudited)
(Dollars in Thousands)
Three Months Ended
2020
2019
March 31
December 31
September 30
June 30
March 31
Interest income:
Interest and fees on loans
$ 715,476
$ 738,140
$ 771,245
$ 787,767
$ 800,488
Interest on debt securities available for sale
(1,492)
33,333
36,051
45,125
53,522
Interest on debt securities held to maturity
41,102
43,097
38,893
33,313
29,495
Interest on trading account assets
1,122
1,326
487
601
539
Interest and dividends on other earning assets
42,175
39,915
46,528
35,823
22,968
Total interest income
798,383
855,811
893,204
902,629
907,012
Interest expense:
Interest on deposits
164,742
189,345
203,979
202,478
182,354
Interest on FHLB and other borrowings
21,176
31,263
32,975
34,300
37,626
Interest on federal funds purchased and securities sold under agreements to repurchase
22,658
11,850
15,137
6,002
3,747
Interest on other short-term borrowings
352
199
72
100
196
Total interest expense
208,928
232,657
252,163
242,880
223,923
Net interest income
589,455
623,154
641,041
659,749
683,089
Provision for credit losses
356,991
119,505
140,629
155,018
182,292
Net interest income after provision for credit losses
232,464
503,649
500,412
504,731
500,797
Noninterest income:
Service charges on deposit accounts
61,531
64,585
65,143
61,731
58,908
Card and merchant processing fees
50,091
50,805
50,385
50,355
46,002
Investment services sales fees
34,407
28,130
29,287
31,333
26,696
Investment banking and advisory fees
26,731
15,720
28,324
20,758
18,857
Money transfer income
24,548
25,871
26,020
25,272
21,981
Asset management fees
11,904
11,532
11,405
11,867
10,767
Corporate and correspondent investment sales
10,717
14,263
11,799
5,607
6,892
Mortgage banking
17,451
9,048
8,204
5,870
4,937
Bank owned life insurance
4,625
4,584
3,508
4,803
4,584
Investment securities gains, net
19,139
—
21,003
—
8,958
Other
73,098
48,046
66,241
66,685
49,178
Total noninterest income
334,242
272,584
321,319
284,281
257,760
Noninterest expense:
Salaries, benefits and commissions
310,136
297,823
295,092
296,303
292,716
Equipment
64,681
64,826
63,908
62,638
65,394
Professional services
70,220
82,343
72,903
73,784
63,896
Net occupancy
39,843
43,302
42,241
40,116
40,941
Money transfer expense
17,136
17,951
18,005
17,290
14,978
Marketing
11,899
12,888
15,471
16,412
10,393
Communications
5,371
5,179
5,469
5,733
5,401
Goodwill impairment
2,185,000
470,000
—
—
—
Other
104,774
92,594
85,798
86,038
88,254
Total noninterest expense
2,809,060
1,086,906
598,887
598,314
581,973
Net (loss) income before income tax expense
(2,242,354)
(310,673)
222,844
190,698
176,584
Income tax (benefit) expense
(5,069)
20,032
39,899
30,512
35,603
Net (loss) income
(2,237,285)
(330,705)
182,945
160,186
140,981
Less: net income attributable to noncontrolling interests
501
663
514
599
556
Net (loss) income attributable to BBVA USA Bancshares, Inc.
$ (2,237,786)
$ (331,368)
$ 182,431
$ 159,587
$ 140,425