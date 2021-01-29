HOUSTON, Jan. 29, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- BBVA USA Bancshares, Inc., a Sunbelt-based bank holding company (BBVA USA), reported today net income of $334 million for the fourth quarter of 2020 compared to net income of $166 million in the third quarter of 2020 and a net loss of $331 million in the fourth quarter of 2019. Included in the fourth quarter of 2019 was a non-cash, goodwill impairment charge of $470 million. Excluding the impact of this non-cash charge, adjusted net income1 for the fourth quarter of 2019 was $139 million. Return on average assets and return on average tangible equity1 for the fourth quarter of 2020 were 1.27 percent and 14.38 percent, respectively.
For the full-year of 2020, the company reported a net loss of $1.9 billion. Included in the first quarter of 2020 was a non-cash, goodwill impairment charge of $2.2 billion that reflected the drastic change in macroeconomic conditions and forecasts brought about by the COVID-19 pandemic and subsequent decline in interest rates and oil prices. Excluding the impact of this non-cash charge and a $470 million goodwill impairment charge in the fourth quarter of 2019, adjusted net income1 for the full-year of 2020 was $323 million compared to adjusted net income1 of $623 million for the full-year of 2019.
"While we continue to navigate the challenges amid the pandemic, our results for the fourth quarter are a testament to the strength and resiliency of the team we have at BBVA USA and their focus on serving our customers and the communities where we live and work," said Javier Rodríguez Soler, president and CEO of BBVA USA.
"Momentum continued in the quarter highlighted by strong revenue growth and well-contained expenses which allowed us to deliver record operating income. At the same time, we continue to maintain strong liquidity and capital positions. We enter the new year focused on continuing to meet the challenges ahead, and subject to regulatory approval and closing, successfully integrating our operations with PNC and the opportunities that this combination will bring to our customers, our communities and to our employees."
Total revenue for the fourth quarter of 2020 was $969 million, up 18 percent (annualized) from third quarter 2020 levels and up 8 percent from fourth quarter 2019 levels. Net interest income in the quarter totaled $667 million, up 16 percent (annualized) from the $642 million recorded in the third quarter of 2020, and up 7 percent from the $623 million recorded in the fourth quarter of 2019. The percent net interest margin for the fourth quarter of 2020 was 2.78 percent compared to 2.68 percent in the third quarter of 2020 and 2.96 percent in the fourth quarter of 2019.
Noninterest income for the fourth quarter of 2020 totaled $301 million, up 24 percent (annualized) from the $285 million reported in the third quarter of 2020, and up 11 percent from the $273 million reported in the fourth quarter of 2019. The increase in noninterest income on a linked quarter basis was driven by an increase in corporate and correspondent investment sales (+$13 million), mortgage banking (+$6 million), service charges on deposit accounts (+$5 million) and money transfer income (+$2 million). Following two consecutive strong quarters, investment banking and advisory fees slowed on a linked quarter basis (-$14 million) but showed solid growth (+$11 million) compared to fourth quarter 2019 levels. For the full-year of 2020, noninterest income (excluding securities gains) totaled $1.2 billion, up 6 percent compared to full-year 2019 results.
No gains or losses were recorded on the sale of investment securities in the fourth quarter of 2020, in the third quarter of 2020 and in the fourth quarter of 2019. For the full-year of 2020, investment securities gains totaled $23 million compared to $30 million for the full-year of 2019.
Total noninterest expense for the fourth quarter of 2020 was $578 million, down 12 percent (annualized) from the $596 million reported in the third quarter of 2020 and down 6 percent compared to adjusted noninterest expense (excluding goodwill impairment) for the fourth quarter of 2019. On a linked quarter basis, the decline in noninterest expense was due to a decrease in other noninterest expense (-$27 million) offset, in part, by increases in salaries, benefits and commissions (+$4 million) and professional services (+$3 million). The decrease in other noninterest expense was primarily driven by a decline in provision for unfunded commitments.
The increase in revenue coupled with the decline in noninterest expense resulted in positive operating leverage both on a linked quarter basis and compared to the year ago quarter. Operating income1 for the fourth quarter of 2020 was a record $391 million compared to $331 million in the third quarter of 2020 and $279 million in the fourth quarter of 2019. The efficiency ratio1 for the fourth quarter of 2020 was 58.98 percent compared to 63.55 percent for the third quarter of 2020 and 67.92 percent for the fourth quarter of 2019.
Total loans at the end of the fourth quarter of 2020 were $65.8 billion, down 4 percent (annualized) from $66.4 billion at the end of the third quarter of 2020 and up 3 percent from the $64.1 billion at the end of the fourth quarter of 2019. Commercial loans associated with the energy sector were $2.4 billion compared to $2.5 billion at the end of the third quarter of 2020 and $2.9 billion at the fourth quarter of 2019. During the quarter, newly funded loans totaled $4.4 billion bringing the total to more than $20.2 billion for the full year of 2020, a 21 percent increase compared to the full-year of 2019. Included in 2020 results is approximately $3.3 billion of newly funded loans under the Payroll Protection Program.
Total deposits at the end of the fourth quarter of 2020 were $85.9 billion, down 2 percent (annualized) from the third quarter of 2020 and up $10.9 billion or 15 percent compared to the fourth quarter of 2019. Noninterest bearing demand deposits totaled $27.8 billion, up 15 percent (annualized) on a linked quarter basis and up $5.9 billion or 27 percent compared to the fourth quarter of 2019. Interest bearing transaction accounts (checking, savings and money market accounts) totaled $53.4 billion at the end of the fourth quarter of 2020, relatively unchanged on a linked quarter basis and up $12.3 billion or 30 percent compared to the fourth quarter a year ago.
The loan to deposit ratio at the end of the fourth quarter of 2020 was 76.6 percent compared to 76.9 percent at the end of the third quarter of 2020 and 85.4 percent at the end of the fourth quarter of 2019. The LCR ratio was unchanged from third quarter 2020 levels at 144 percent and consistent with the 145 percent reported at the end of fourth quarter of 2019.
During the fourth quarter of 2020, the company recorded provision recapture of credit losses totaling $81 million compared to provision for credit losses of $151 million in the third quarter of 2020 and $120 million in the fourth quarter of 2019. The recapture of provision expense primarily reflected improvements in macroeconomic factors and forecasts. Net charge-offs as a percentage of average total loans were 34 basis points in the quarter compared to 59 basis points in the third quarter of 2020 and 87 basis points in the fourth quarter of 2019. The allowance for loans losses as a percentage of total loans at the end of the 2020 was 2.56 percent compared to 2.73 percent at the end of the third quarter of 2020 and 1.44 percent at the end of the prior year.
Nonperforming loans as a percentage of total loans ended the fourth quarter at 2.21 percent, up from the 2.00 percent at the end of the third quarter of 2020 and 1.06 percent at the end of the fourth quarter of 2019. The increase in nonperforming loans on a linked quarter basis was primarily attributable to an increase in nonaccrual loans associated with commercial real estate – mortgage (+$166 million), residential real estate – mortgage (+$31 million) and real estate – construction (+$13 million), offset in part by a decrease in nonaccrual loans associated with the commercial loan portfolio (-$120 million). Also contributing to the rise in nonperforming loans was an increase in loans 90 days or more past due which totaled $122 million at the end of the fourth quarter of 2020 compared to $94 million at the end of the third quarter of 2020. The coverage ratio of nonperforming loans ended the quarter at 116 percent compared to 136 percent at the end of the third quarter of 2020 and 136 percent at the end of the fourth quarter of 2019.
Total shareholder's equity at the end of the fourth quarter of 2020 totaled $11.7 billion compared to $11.4 billion at the end of the third quarter of 2020 and $13.4 billion at the end of the fourth quarter of 2019. Total tangible shareholder's equity1 totaled $9.3 billion at the end of the fourth quarter of 2020 compared to $9.0 billion at the end of the third quarter of 2020 and $8.8 billion at the end of the fourth quarter of 2019. The CET12 ratio ended the quarter at 13.28 percent compared to 12.79 percent at the end of the third quarter of 2020 and 12.49 percent at the end of the fourth quarter of 2019. All of BBVA USA's regulatory capital ratios2 continue to exceed the requirements under "well-capitalized" guidelines.
On November 16, 2020, BBVA announced that it had signed a definitive agreement to sell BBVA USA Bancshares, Inc., including its U.S. banking subsidiary, BBVA USA, to PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. Pending regulatory and other customary approvals, the transaction is expected to close in mid-2021.
1 Operating income, adjusted net income, efficiency ratio and tangible shareholder's equity are Non-GAAP financial measures we believe aid in understanding certain areas of our performance. The calculation of these measures is included on the page titled Non-GAAP Reconciliation.
2 Regulatory capital ratios at December 31, 2020, are estimated.
For more BBVA news visit, www.bbva.com and the U.S. Newsroom.
Additional news updates can be found via Twitter and Instagram.
For more financial information about BBVA in the U.S., visit bbvausa.investorroom.com.
About BBVA
BBVA Group
BBVA (NYSE: BBVA) is a customer-centric global financial services group founded in 1857. The Group has a strong leadership position in the Spanish market and is the largest financial institution in Mexico. It has leading franchises in South America and the Sunbelt Region of the United States. It is also the leading shareholder in Turkey's BBVA Garanti. BBVA's purpose is to bring the age of opportunities to everyone, based on our customers' real needs: provide the best solutions, helping them make the best financial decisions, through an easy and convenient experience. The institution rests in solid values: Customer comes first, we think big and we are one team. BBVA's responsible banking model aspires to achieve a more inclusive and sustainable society.
On February 28, 2020, BBVA filed its annual report on Form 20-F for the year ended December 31, 2019, with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission. A copy can be accessed on the BBVA website at https://shareholdersandinvestors.bbva.com/the-share/adrs-english/. Holders of BBVA's American Depositary Receipts (ADRs) may request a hard copy of the Form 20-F for the year ended December 31, 2019, including complete audited financial statements, free of charge. To request a copy, contact Ed Bilek at ed.bilek@bbva.com.
BBVA USA
In the U.S., BBVA is a Sunbelt-based financial institution that operates 637 branches, including 328 in Texas, 88 in Alabama, 63 in Arizona, 61 in California, 43 in Florida, 37 in Colorado and 17 in New Mexico. The bank ranks among the top 25 largest U.S. commercial banks based on deposit market share and ranks among the largest banks in Alabama (2nd), Texas (4th) and Arizona (6th). In the U.S., BBVA has been recognized as one of the leading small business lenders by the Small Business Administration (SBA) and ranked 14th nationally in terms of dollar volume of SBA loans originated in fiscal year 2019.
Forward-Looking Statements
Certain statements in this press release may contain forward-looking statements about BBVA USA Bancshares, Inc. (the "Company") and its industry that involve substantial risks and uncertainties. The use of "we," "our" and similar terms refer to the Company. Statements other than statements of current or historical fact, including statements regarding our future financial condition, results of operations, business plans, liquidity, cash flows, projected costs, and the impact of any laws or regulations applicable to the Company, constitute forward-looking statements as defined by the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Words such as "anticipates," "believes," "estimates," "expects," "forecasts," "intends," "plans," "projects," "may," "will," "should," and other similar expressions are intended to identify these forward-looking statements. These forward-looking statements reflect the Company's views regarding future events and financial performance. Such statements are subject to risks, uncertainties, assumptions and other important factors, many of which may be beyond the Company's control, that could cause actual results to differ materially from anticipated results. If the Company's assumptions and estimates are incorrect, or if the Company becomes subject to significant limitations as the result of litigation or regulatory action, then the Company's actual results could vary materially from those expressed or implied in these forward-looking statements. The forward-looking statements are and will be based on the Company's then current views and assumptions regarding future events and speak only as of their dates made. The Company assumes no obligation to update any forward-looking statement, whether as a result of new information, future events, or otherwise, except as required by securities law or regulation. For further information regarding risks and uncertainties associated with the Company's business, please refer to the "Risk Factors" section of the Company's Annual Report on Form 10-K filed with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission (the "SEC") on February 28, 2020, as updated by our subsequent SEC filings.
BBVA USA BANCSHARES, INC.
(Unaudited)
(Dollars in thousands)
Three Months Ended December 31,
%
Years Ended December 31,
%
2020
2019
Change
2020
2019
Change
EARNINGS SUMMARY
Net interest income
$ 667,202
$ 623,154
7
$ 2,510,524
$ 2,607,033
(4)
Noninterest income [a]
301,416
272,584
11
1,170,056
1,105,983
6
Total revenue [a]
968,618
895,738
8
3,680,580
3,713,016
(1)
Investment securities gain, net
—
—
—
22,616
29,961
(25)
Provision for credit losses
(81,298)
119,505
(168)
966,129
597,444
62
Goodwill impairment
—
470,000
NM
2,185,000
470,000
365
Noninterest expense
577,580
616,906
(6)
2,376,718
2,396,080
(1)
Pretax (loss) income
472,336
(310,673)
NM
(1,824,651)
279,453
(753)
Income tax (benefit) expense
138,519
20,032
591
37,013
126,046
(71)
Net (loss) income
$ 333,817
$ (330,705)
NM
$ (1,861,664)
$ 153,407
(1,314)
Adjusted net (loss) income [b]
$ 333,817
$ 139,295
140
$ 323,336
$ 623,407
(48)
SELECTED RATIOS
Return on average assets
1.27 %
(1.37)%
(1.83)%
0.16 %
Return on average assets- adjusted [b]
1.27
0.58
0.32
0.66
Return on average tangible equity [b]
14.38
(14.46)
(20.44)
1.73
Return on average tangible equity- adjusted [b]
14.38
6.09
3.55
7.03
Efficiency ratio [b]
58.98
67.92
63.80
63.64
Average common equity to average assets
10.81
14.44
11.51
14.46
Average loans to average total deposits
77.07
86.29
81.34
88.04
Common equity tier I capital (CET1) [c]
13.28
12.49
13.28
12.49
Tier I capital ratio [c]
13.61
12.83
13.61
12.83
Total capital ratio [c]
15.78
14.98
15.78
14.98
Leverage ratio [c]
9.07
9.70
9.07
9.70
Average for Three Months
Average for Year
Ending Balance
Ended December 31,
%
Ended December 31,
%
December 31,
%
2020
2019
Change
2020
2019
Change
2020
2019
Change
BALANCE SHEET HIGHLIGHTS
Total loans
$ 66,212,070
$ 63,956,453
4
$ 67,045,078
$ 64,275,473
4
$ 65,796,353
$ 64,058,915
3
Total debt securities
15,639,628
13,792,727
13
14,519,143
13,725,672
6
16,297,042
14,032,351
16
Earning assets
97,057,560
85,135,405
14
93,694,488
83,839,035
12
96,139,619
84,712,261
13
Total assets
104,835,589
95,754,954
9
102,008,134
94,293,422
8
102,756,203
93,603,347
10
Noninterest bearing demand deposits
27,425,253
21,288,781
29
24,506,957
20,631,434
19
27,791,421
21,850,216
27
Interest bearing transaction accounts
53,074,596
39,773,454
33
49,723,165
37,595,208
32
53,381,931
41,081,638
30
Total transaction accounts
80,499,849
61,062,235
32
74,230,122
58,226,642
27
81,173,352
62,931,854
29
Total deposits
85,906,838
74,122,266
16
82,426,860
73,007,106
13
85,858,381
74,985,283
15
Total shareholder's equity
11,595,287
14,090,315
(18)
12,003,167
13,894,163
(14)
11,691,362
13,386,589
(13)
Total shareholder's equity - tangible [b]
9,236,590
9,073,380
2
$ 9,105,998
$ 8,867,440
3
9,332,389
8,831,259
6
[a] Excludes net gain on sales of investment securities.
[b] Non-GAAP financial measure that we believe aids in understanding certain areas of our performance. The calculation of this measure is included on the page titled Non-GAAP Reconciliation.
[c] Current period regulatory capital ratios are estimated.
NM = Not meaningful
BBVA USA BANCSHARES, INC.
(Unaudited)
(Dollars in Thousands)
2020
2019
December 31
September 30
June 30
March 31
December 31
NONPERFORMING ASSETS
Nonaccrual loans [a]
$ 1,331,230
$ 1,233,040
$ 764,744
$ 676,716
$ 606,843
Loans 90 days or more past due [b]
121,570
94,072
66,163
61,774
71,126
TDRs 90 days or more past due
556
830
423
335
414
Total nonperforming loans [a]
1,453,356
1,327,942
831,330
738,825
678,383
Foreclosed real estate
11,448
15,051
14,871
20,642
20,833
Other repossessed assets
5,846
8,527
8,599
13,338
10,930
Total nonperforming assets
$ 1,470,650
$ 1,351,520
$ 854,800
$ 772,805
$ 710,146
TDRs accruing and past due less than 90 days
$ 114,334
$ 114,583
$ 95,788
$ 97,404
$ 97,901
Total nonperforming loans as a % of loans
2.21 %
2.00 %
1.21 %
1.09 %
1.06 %
Total nonperforming assets as a % of total loans, foreclosed real estate, and other repossessed assets
2.23
2.03
1.25
1.14
1.11
Three Months Ended
2020
2019
December 31
September 30
June 30
March 31
December 31
ALLOWANCE FOR LOAN LOSSES
Balance at beginning of period
$ 1,804,423
$ 1,754,352
$1,351,072
$ 920,993
$ 942,191
Adoption of ASC 326
-
-
-
184,931
-
Net charge-offs (NCO)
56,578
100,818
123,054
111,798
140,703
Provision for loan losses
(68,371)
150,889
526,334
356,946
119,505
Balance at end of period
$ 1,679,474
$ 1,804,423
$1,754,352
$1,351,072
$ 920,993
Allowance for loan losses as a % of total loans
2.56 %
2.73 %
2.57 %
2.00 %
1.44 %
Allowance for loan losses as a % of nonperforming loans [c]
115.56
135.88
211.03
182.87
135.76
Allowance for loan losses as a % of nonperforming assets [c]
114.20
133.51
205.24
174.83
129.69
Annualized as a % of average loans:
NCO - QTD
0.34
0.59
0.72
0.69
0.87
NCO - YTD
0.59
0.67
0.71
0.69
0.88
[a] Includes loans held for sale.
[b] Excludes loans classified as troubled debt restructuring (TDRs).
[c] Includes loans held for sale that are on nonaccrual status.
BBVA USA BANCSHARES, INC.
(Unaudited)
(Dollars in Thousands)
Three Months Ended December 31,
2020
2019
Average
Income/
Yield/
Average
Income/
Yield/
YIELD/RATE ANALYSIS
(Taxable Equivalent Basis)
Assets
Earning assets:
Loans
$ 66,212,070
$ 636,738
3.83 %
$ 63,956,453
$ 749,428
4.65 %
Debt securities available for sale [a]
5,533,487
22,089
1.59
7,223,333
33,333
1.83
Debt securities held to maturity
9,988,959
61,570
2.45
6,576,786
44,207
2.67
Other earning assets [b]
15,205,862
7,873
0.21
7,386,225
41,241
2.22
Total earning assets [a]
96,940,378
728,270
2.99
85,142,797
868,209
4.05
Allowance for credit losses
(1,776,160)
(944,773)
Unrealized gain (loss) on debt securities available for sale
117,182
(7,392)
Other assets
9,554,189
11,564,322
Total assets
$ 104,835,589
$ 95,754,954
Liabilities and Shareholder's Equity
Interest bearing liabilities:
Interest bearing demand deposits
$ 14,540,342
6,812
0.19
$ 9,329,342
23,648
1.01
Savings and money market accounts
38,534,254
13,526
0.14
30,444,112
93,114
1.21
Certificates and other time deposits
5,406,989
13,607
1.00
13,060,031
72,583
2.20
Total interest bearing deposits
58,481,585
33,945
0.23
52,833,485
189,345
1.42
FHLB and other borrowings
3,552,199
14,092
1.58
3,701,993
31,263
3.35
Federal funds purchased and securities sold under agreement to repurchase [b]
864,177
2,350
1.08
1,137,573
11,850
4.13
Other short-term borrowings
10,113
85
3.34
11,189
199
7.06
Total interest bearing liabilities
62,908,074
50,472
0.32
57,684,240
232,657
1.60
Noninterest bearing deposits
27,425,253
21,288,781
Other noninterest bearing liabilities
2,906,975
2,691,618
Total liabilities
93,240,302
81,664,639
Shareholder's equity
11,595,287
14,090,315
Total liabilities and shareholder's equity
$ 104,835,589
$ 95,754,954
Net interest income/ net interest spread
677,798
2.67 %
635,552
2.45 %
Net yield on earning assets
2.78 %
2.96 %
Total taxable equivalent adjustment
10,596
12,398
Net interest income
$ 667,202
$ 623,154
[a] Excludes adjustment for market valuation.
[b] Yield/rate reflects impact of balance sheet offsetting.
BBVA USA BANCSHARES, INC.
(Unaudited)
(Dollars in Thousands)
Years Ended December 31,
2020
2019
Average
Income/
Yield/
Average
Income/
Yield/
YIELD/RATE ANALYSIS
(Taxable Equivalent Basis)
Assets
Earning assets:
Loans
$ 67,045,078
$ 2,698,114
4.02 %
$ 64,275,473
$ 3,144,471
4.89 %
Debt securities available for sale [a]
5,825,301
58,876
1.01
8,520,287
168,031
1.97
Debt securities held to maturity
8,593,882
195,032
2.27
5,281,585
149,505
2.83
Other earning assets [b]
12,130,267
73,671
0.61
5,837,890
148,187
2.54
Total earning assets [a]
93,594,528
3,025,693
3.23
83,915,235
3,610,194
4.30
Allowance for credit losses
(1,497,922)
(950,306)
Unrealized gain (loss) on debt securities available for sale
99,960
(76,200)
Other assets
9,811,568
11,404,693
Total assets
$ 102,008,134
$ 94,293,422
Liabilities and Shareholder's Equity
Interest bearing liabilities:
Interest bearing demand deposits
$ 13,649,238
54,570
0.40
$ 9,048,948
95,709
1.06
Savings and money market accounts
36,073,927
168,737
0.47
28,546,260
354,286
1.24
Certificates and other time deposits
8,196,738
133,806
1.63
14,780,464
328,161
2.22
Total interest bearing deposits
57,919,903
357,113
0.62
52,375,672
778,156
1.49
FHLB and other borrowings
3,605,422
71,848
1.99
3,968,094
136,164
3.43
Federal funds purchased and securities sold under agreement to repurchase [b]
1,249,629
41,018
3.28
857,922
36,736
4.28
Other short-term borrowings
12,158
525
4.32
14,963
567
3.79
Total interest bearing liabilities
62,787,112
470,504
0.75
57,216,651
951,623
1.66
Noninterest bearing deposits
24,506,957
20,631,434
Other noninterest bearing liabilities
2,710,898
2,551,174
Total liabilities
90,004,967
80,399,259
Shareholder's equity
12,003,167
13,894,163
Total liabilities and shareholder's equity
$ 102,008,134
$ 94,293,422
Net interest income/ net interest spread
2,555,189
2.48 %
2,658,571
2.64 %
Net yield on earning assets
2.73 %
3.17 %
Total taxable equivalent adjustment
44,665
51,538
Net interest income
$ 2,510,524
$ 2,607,033
[a] Excludes adjustment for market valuation.
[b] Yield/rate reflects impact of balance sheet offsetting.
BBVA USA BANCSHARES, INC.
(Unaudited)
(Dollars in Thousands)
Year Ended
Three Months Ended
December 31,
%
2020
2019
2020
2019
Change
December 31
September 30
June 30
March 31
December 31
NONINTEREST INCOME
Service charges on deposit accounts
$ 219,783
$ 250,367
(12)
$ 59,309
$ 54,710
$ 44,233
$ 61,531
$ 64,585
Card and merchant processing fees
192,096
197,547
(3)
49,961
48,628
43,416
50,091
50,805
Investment services sales fees
112,243
115,446
(3)
26,647
26,218
24,971
34,407
28,130
Investment banking and advisory fees
138,096
83,659
65
26,291
40,013
45,061
26,731
15,720
Money transfer income
106,564
99,144
7
29,446
27,109
25,461
24,548
25,871
Asset management fees
48,101
45,571
6
12,613
12,024
11,560
11,904
11,532
Corporate and correspondent investment sales
49,318
38,561
28
16,268
3,478
18,855
10,717
14,263
Mortgage banking
74,813
28,059
167
19,753
13,741
23,868
17,451
9,048
Bank owned life insurance
20,149
17,479
15
5,458
4,972
5,094
4,625
4,584
Other
208,893
230,150
(9)
55,670
53,767
26,358
73,098
48,046
1,170,056
1,105,983
6
301,416
284,660
268,877
315,103
272,584
Investment securities gains, net
22,616
29,961
(25)
—
—
3,477
19,139
—
Total noninterest income
$ 1,192,672
$ 1,135,944
5
$ 301,416
$ 284,660
$ 272,354
$ 334,242
$ 272,584
NONINTEREST EXPENSE
Salaries, benefits and commissions
$ 1,159,561
$ 1,181,934
(2)
$ 301,020
$ 296,708
$ 251,697
$ 310,136
$ 297,823
Professional services
306,873
292,926
5
80,535
78,018
78,100
70,220
82,343
Equipment
267,547
256,766
4
69,321
68,793
64,752
64,681
64,826
Net occupancy
163,125
166,600
(2)
40,552
41,145
41,585
39,843
43,302
Money transfer expense
74,755
68,224
10
20,764
18,897
17,958
17,136
17,951
Marketing
40,130
55,164
(27)
10,170
9,283
8,778
11,899
12,888
Communications
21,759
21,782
—
5,038
5,542
5,808
5,371
5,179
Other
342,968
352,684
(3)
50,180
77,242
110,772
104,774
92,594
2,376,718
2,396,080
(1)
577,580
595,628
579,450
624,060
616,906
Goodwill impairment
2,185,000
470,000
365
-
-
-
2,185,000
470,000
Total noninterest expense
$4,561,718
$2,866,080
59
$ 577,580
$ 595,628
$579,450
$2,809,060
$ 1,086,906
BBVA USA BANCSHARES, INC.
(Unaudited)
(Dollars in Thousands)
Year Ended
Three Months Ended
December 31,
2020
2019
2020
2019
December 31
September 30
June 30
March 31
December 31
NON-GAAP RECONCILIATION
Computation of Operating Income:
Net interest income (GAAP)
$ 2,510,524
$ 2,607,033
$ 667,202
$ 641,850
$ 612,017
$ 589,455
$ 623,154
Plus: noninterest income (GAAP)
1,192,672
1,135,944
301,416
284,660
272,354
334,242
272,584
Less: noninterest expense (GAAP)
4,561,718
2,866,080
577,580
595,628
579,450
2,809,060
1,086,906
Plus: goodwill impairment (GAAP)
2,185,000
470,000
—
—
—
2,185,000
470,000
Operating income (non-GAAP)
$ 1,326,478
$ 1,346,897
$ 391,038
$ 330,882
$ 304,921
$ 299,637
$ 278,832
Computation of Tangible Shareholder's Equity:
Total shareholder's equity
$ 11,691,362
$ 13,386,589
$ 11,691,362
$ 11,394,964
$ 11,270,789
$ 11,358,354
$ 13,386,589
Less: goodwill and other intangibles (GAAP)
2,358,973
4,555,330
2,358,973
2,357,039
2,357,343
2,359,540
4,555,330
Tangible shareholder's equity (non-GAAP)
$ 9,332,389
$ 8,831,259
$ 9,332,389
$ 9,037,925
$ 8,913,446
$ 8,998,814
$ 8,831,259
Computation of Average Tangible Equity:
Total stockholder's equity (average) (GAAP)
$ 12,003,167
$ 13,894,163
$ 11,595,287
$ 11,394,928
$ 11,533,007
$ 13,500,615
$ 14,090,315
Less: goodwill and other intangibles (average) (GAAP)
2,897,169
5,026,723
2,358,697
2,357,944
2,357,132
4,526,744
5,016,935
Average tangible equity (non-GAAP) [B]
$ 9,105,998
$ 8,867,440
$ 9,236,590
$ 9,036,984
$ 9,175,875
$ 8,973,871
$ 9,073,380
Net income (loss) (GAAP) [A]
$ (1,861,664)
$ 153,407
$ 333,817
$ 166,241
$ (124,437)
$ (2,237,285)
$ (330,705)
Return on average tangible equity (non-GAAP) ([A]/[B], annualized)
(20.44)%
1.73 %
14.38 %
7.32 %
(5.45)%
(100.27)%
(14.46)%
Computation of Adjusted Net Income, Return on Average Assets and Return on Average Tangible Equity:
Net income (loss) (GAAP)
$ (1,861,664)
$ 153,407
$ 333,817
$ 166,241
$ (124,437)
$ (2,237,285)
$ (330,705)
Plus: goodwill impairment (GAAP)
2,185,000
470,000
—
—
—
2,185,000
470,000
Adjusted net income (non-GAAP) [C]
$ 323,336
$ 623,407
$ 333,817
$ 166,241
$ (124,437)
$ (52,285)
$ 139,295
Average assets (GAAP) [D]
$ 102,008,134
$ 94,293,422
$ 104,835,589
$ 104,282,898
$ 104,204,062
$ 96,356,113
$ 95,754,954
Return on average assets - adjusted (non-GAAP) ([C]/[D], annualized)
0.32 %
0.66 %
1.27 %
0.63 %
(0.48)%
(0.22)%
0.58 %
Return on average tangible equity - adjusted (non-GAAP) ([C]/[B], annualized)
3.55
7.03
14.38
7.32
(5.45)
(2.34)
6.09
Computation of Efficiency Ratio:
Noninterest expense (GAAP)
$ 4,561,718
$ 2,866,080
$ 577,580
$ 595,628
$ 579,450
$ 2,809,060
$ 1,086,906
Less: securities and goodwill impairment (GAAP)
2,185,000
470,215
—
—
—
2,185,000
470,102
Total expense (GAAP) [E]
$ 2,376,718
$ 2,395,865
$ 577,580
$ 595,628
$ 579,450
$ 624,060
$ 616,804
Net interest income, taxable equivalent basis
2,555,189
2,658,571
$ 677,798
$ 652,660
$ 623,242
601,489
635,552
Plus: noninterest income (GAAP)
1,192,672
1,135,944
301,416
284,660
272,354
334,242
272,584
Less: investment securities gains, net (GAAP)
22,616
29,961
—
—
3,477
19,139
—
Total revenue [F]
$ 3,725,245
$ 3,764,554
$ 979,214
$ 937,320
$ 892,119
$ 916,592
$ 908,136
Efficiency ratio (non-GAAP) ([E]/[F])
63.80 %
63.64 %
58.98 %
63.55 %
64.95 %
68.08 %
67.92 %
BBVA USA BANCSHARES, INC.
SUPPLEMENTAL LOAN PORTFOLIO INFORMATION (Unaudited)
(Dollars in Thousands)
At or Quarter Ended December 31, 2020
30-59 Days Past
60-89 Days Past
90 Days or More Past
Nonaccrual
Accruing
Not Past Due or
Total
Net Charge Offs
Commercial, financial and agricultural
$ 15,862
$ 22,569
$ 35,472
$ 540,741
$ 17,686
$ 25,972,812
$ 26,605,142
$ 5,019
Real estate – construction
3,595
174
532
25,316
145
2,468,569
2,498,331
(2)
Commercial real estate – mortgage
2,113
2,004
1,104
442,137
910
13,117,046
13,565,314
203
Residential real estate – mortgage
49,445
20,694
45,761
235,463
53,380
12,923,031
13,327,774
1,029
Equity lines of credit
11,108
4,305
2,624
42,606
-
2,334,251
2,394,894
(795)
Equity loans
1,417
243
317
10,167
19,606
148,012
179,762
135
Credit card
12,147
10,191
21,953
-
-
837,411
881,702
14,714
Consumer – direct
24,076
17,550
8,741
10,087
23,163
1,846,106
1,929,723
28,206
Consumer – indirect
47,174
14,951
5,066
24,713
-
4,085,221
4,177,125
8,069
Total loans
$ 166,937
$ 92,681
$ 121,570
$ 1,331,230
$ 114,890
$ 63,732,459
$ 65,559,767
$ 56,578
Loans held for sale
$ -
$ -
$ -
$ -
$ -
$ 236,586
$ 236,586
$ -
At or Quarter Ended September 30, 2020
30-59 Days Past
60-89 Days Past
90 Days or More Past
Nonaccrual
Accruing
Not Past Due or
Total
Net Charge Offs
Commercial, financial and agricultural
$ 22,632
$ 12,890
$ 21,261
$ 660,254
$ 19,713
$ 26,203,423
$ 26,940,173
$ 50,789
Real estate – construction
2,861
303
532
12,614
61
2,387,303
2,403,674
153
Commercial real estate – mortgage
19,280
3,968
1,816
275,668
1,831
13,393,237
13,695,800
98
Residential real estate – mortgage
88,035
49,344
39,728
204,442
55,132
13,027,076
13,463,757
(117)
Equity lines of credit
13,418
6,300
3,445
37,216
-
2,381,344
2,441,723
233
Equity loans
1,847
1,158
271
8,758
20,750
161,583
194,367
(195)
Credit card
9,776
7,526
16,542
-
-
873,949
907,793
18,527
Consumer – direct
25,762
11,730
6,643
9,134
17,926
1,952,501
2,023,696
24,559
Consumer – indirect
34,116
9,744
3,834
24,954
-
4,036,981
4,109,629
6,771
Total loans
$ 217,727
$ 102,963
$ 94,072
$ 1,233,040
$ 115,413
$ 64,417,397
$ 66,180,612
$ 100,818
Loans held for sale
$ -
$ -
$ -
$ -
$ -
$ 253,454
$ 253,454
$ -
At or Quarter Ended June 30, 2020
30-59 Days Past
60-89 Days Past
90 Days or More Past
Nonaccrual
Accruing
Not Past Due or
Total
Net Charge Offs
Commercial, financial and agricultural
$ 51,207
$ 5,130
$ 8,450
$ 389,615
$ 1,866
$ 28,325,856
$ 28,782,124
$ 29,038
Real estate – construction
12,907
-
532
13,317
64
2,271,650
2,298,470
(36)
Commercial real estate – mortgage
8,592
2,190
415
117,213
1,876
13,670,383
13,800,669
8,670
Residential real estate – mortgage
70,252
22,495
13,140
169,387
54,289
13,099,576
13,429,139
182
Equity lines of credit
8,461
8,162
3,555
34,915
-
2,461,741
2,516,834
(476)
Equity loans
1,311
692
148
8,457
21,280
178,092
209,980
(120)
Credit card
6,668
7,286
22,134
-
-
929,484
965,572
20,107
Consumer – direct
19,927
10,923
11,623
7,624
16,836
2,067,175
2,134,108
42,271
Consumer – indirect
32,519
11,162
6,166
24,216
-
4,030,541
4,104,604
23,418
Total loans
$ 211,844
$ 68,040
$ 66,163
$ 764,744
$ 96,211
$ 67,034,498
$ 68,241,500
$ 123,054
Loans held for sale
$ -
$ -
$ -
$ -
$ -
$ 245,851
$ 245,851
$ -
At or Quarter Ended March 31, 2020
30-59 Days Past
60-89 Days Past
90 Days or More Past
Nonaccrual
Accruing
Not Past Due or
Total
Net Charge Offs
Commercial, financial and agricultural
$ 31,493
$ 7,588
$ 3,013
$ 323,881
$ 1,931
$ 27,464,207
$ 27,832,113
$ 19,014
Real estate – construction
9,356
66
574
13,676
69
2,147,973
2,171,714
(13)
Commercial real estate – mortgage
13,439
5,241
912
114,839
3,333
13,715,641
13,853,405
(73)
Residential real estate – mortgage
67,938
25,187
5,744
147,058
55,116
13,144,975
13,446,018
(172)
Equity lines of credit
16,382
6,244
3,295
33,354
-
2,552,075
2,611,350
536
Equity loans
2,636
1,147
293
8,027
22,392
194,874
229,369
212
Credit card
13,230
8,932
23,707
-
-
977,503
1,023,372
19,517
Consumer – direct
34,553
19,738
15,196
7,160
14,898
2,184,500
2,276,045
51,726
Consumer – indirect
76,547
24,249
9,040
28,721
-
3,957,471
4,096,028
21,051
Total loans
$ 265,574
$ 98,392
$ 61,774
$ 676,716
$ 97,739
$ 66,339,219
$ 67,539,414
$ 111,798
Loans held for sale
$ -
$ -
$ -
$ -
$ -
$ 117,752
$ 117,752
$ -
At or Quarter Ended December 31, 2019
30-59 Days Past
60-89 Days Past
90 Days or More Past
Nonaccrual
Accruing
Not Past Due or
Total
Net Charge Offs
Commercial, financial and agricultural
$ 29,273
$ 16,462
$ 6,692
$ 268,288
$ 1,456
$ 24,110,067
$ 24,432,238
$ 37,788
Real estate – construction
7,603
2
571
8,041
72
2,012,393
2,028,682
(126)
Commercial real estate – mortgage
5,325
5,458
6,576
98,077
3,414
13,742,628
13,861,478
(285)
Residential real estate – mortgage
72,571
21,909
4,641
147,337
57,165
13,230,331
13,533,954
107
Equity lines of credit
15,766
6,581
1,567
38,113
-
2,530,653
2,592,680
857
Equity loans
2,856
1,028
195
8,651
23,770
208,468
244,968
137
Credit card
11,275
9,214
22,796
-
-
959,080
1,002,365
16,760
Consumer – direct
33,658
20,703
18,358
6,555
12,438
2,246,430
2,338,142
58,190
Consumer – indirect
83,966
28,430
9,730
31,781
-
3,758,443
3,912,350
27,275
Total loans
$ 262,293
$ 109,787
$ 71,126
$ 606,843
$ 98,315
$ 62,798,493
$ 63,946,857
$ 140,703
Loans held for sale
$ -
$ -
$ -
$ -
$ -
$ 112,058
$ 112,058
$ -
BBVA USA BANCSHARES, INC.
BALANCE SHEET (Unaudited)
(Dollars in Thousands)
2020
2019
December 31
September 30
June 30
March 31
December 31
Assets:
Cash and due from banks
$ 1,249,954
$ 1,035,307
$ 1,019,127
$ 1,033,733
$ 1,149,734
Federal funds sold, securities purchased under agreements to resell and interest bearing deposits
13,357,954
14,041,538
11,738,063
4,479,535
5,788,964
Cash and cash equivalents
14,607,908
15,076,845
12,757,190
5,513,268
6,938,698
Trading account assets
762,449
926,497
1,016,966
1,009,130
473,976
Debt securities available for sale
5,744,919
6,028,072
5,765,192
6,344,816
7,235,305
Debt securities held to maturity, net
10,549,945
9,428,931
8,693,437
7,876,266
6,797,046
Loans held for sale
236,586
253,454
245,851
117,752
112,058
Loans
65,559,767
66,180,612
68,241,500
67,539,414
63,946,857
Allowance for loan losses
(1,679,474)
(1,804,423)
(1,754,352)
(1,351,072)
(920,993)
Net loans
63,880,293
64,376,189
66,487,148
66,188,342
63,025,864
Premises and equipment, net
1,055,525
1,063,923
1,070,358
1,068,741
1,087,698
Bank owned life insurance
757,943
758,391
754,908
754,409
750,224
Goodwill
2,328,296
2,328,296
2,328,296
2,328,296
4,513,296
Other assets
2,832,339
3,412,324
3,148,270
3,124,539
2,669,182
Total assets
$ 102,756,203
$ 103,652,922
$ 102,267,616
$ 94,325,559
$ 93,603,347
Liabilities:
Deposits:
Noninterest bearing
$ 27,791,421
$ 26,803,670
$ 25,978,354
$ 20,418,504
$ 21,850,216
Interest bearing
58,066,960
59,567,362
59,448,060
56,816,003
53,135,067
Total deposits
85,858,381
86,371,032
85,426,414
77,234,507
74,985,283
FHLB and other borrowings
3,548,492
3,560,973
3,571,933
3,790,137
3,690,044
Federal funds purchased and securities sold under agreements to repurchase
184,478
189,474
249,481
409,784
173,028
Other short-term borrowings
—
—
1,619
—
—
Accrued expenses and other liabilities
1,473,490
2,136,479
1,747,380
1,532,777
1,368,403
Total liabilities
91,064,841
92,257,958
90,996,827
82,967,205
80,216,758
Shareholder's Equity:
Preferred stock
229,475
229,475
229,475
229,475
229,475
Common stock — $0.01 par value
2,230
2,230
2,230
2,230
2,230
Surplus
14,032,205
14,032,321
14,035,607
14,039,572
14,043,727
Retained deficit
(2,931,151)
(3,264,295)
(3,430,135)
(3,305,226)
(917,227)
Accumulated other comprehensive income (loss)
329,105
365,374
404,165
362,339
(1,072)
Total BBVA USA Bancshares, Inc. shareholder's equity
11,661,864
11,365,105
11,241,342
11,328,390
13,357,133
Noncontrolling interests
29,498
29,859
29,447
29,964
29,456
Total shareholder's equity
11,691,362
11,394,964
11,270,789
11,358,354
13,386,589
Total liabilities and shareholder's equity
$ 102,756,203
$ 103,652,922
$ 102,267,616
$ 94,325,559
$ 93,603,347
BBVA USA BANCSHARES, INC.
INCOME STATEMENT (Unaudited)
(Dollars in Thousands)
Three Months Ended
2020
2019
December 31
September 30
June 30
March 31
December 31
Interest income:
Interest and fees on loans
$ 626,900
$ 644,643
$ 669,767
$ 715,476
$ 738,140
Interest on debt securities available for sale
22,089
19,474
18,805
(1,492)
33,333
Interest on debt securities held to maturity
60,812
49,981
39,800
41,102
43,097
Interest on trading account assets
793
892
1,157
1,122
1,326
Interest and dividends on other earning assets
7,080
6,436
14,016
42,175
39,915
Total interest income
717,674
721,426
743,545
798,383
855,811
Interest expense:
Interest on deposits
33,945
61,147
97,279
164,742
189,345
Interest on FHLB and other borrowings
14,092
14,644
21,936
21,176
31,263
Interest on federal funds purchased and securities sold under agreements to repurchase
2,350
3,736
12,274
22,658
11,850
Interest on other short-term borrowings
85
49
39
352
199
Total interest expense
50,472
79,576
131,528
208,928
232,657
Net interest income
667,202
641,850
612,017
589,455
623,154
Provision for credit losses
(81,298)
150,977
539,459
356,991
119,505
Net interest income after provision for credit losses
748,500
490,873
72,558
232,464
503,649
Noninterest income:
Service charges on deposit accounts
59,309
54,710
44,233
61,531
64,585
Card and merchant processing fees
49,961
48,628
43,416
50,091
50,805
Investment services sales fees
26,647
26,218
24,971
34,407
28,130
Investment banking and advisory fees
26,291
40,013
45,061
26,731
15,720
Money transfer income
29,446
27,109
25,461
24,548
25,871
Asset management fees
12,613
12,024
11,560
11,904
11,532
Corporate and correspondent investment sales
16,268
3,478
18,855
10,717
14,263
Mortgage banking
19,753
13,741
23,868
17,451
9,048
Bank owned life insurance
5,458
4,972
5,094
4,625
4,584
Investment securities gains, net
—
—
3,477
19,139
—
Other
55,670
53,767
26,358
73,098
48,046
Total noninterest income
301,416
284,660
272,354
334,242
272,584
Noninterest expense:
Salaries, benefits and commissions
301,020
296,708
251,697
310,136
297,823
Professional services
80,535
78,018
78,100
70,220
82,343
Equipment
69,321
68,793
64,752
64,681
64,826
Net occupancy
40,552
41,145
41,585
39,843
43,302
Money transfer expense
20,764
18,897
17,958
17,136
17,951
Marketing
10,170
9,283
8,778
11,899
12,888
Communications
5,038
5,542
5,808
5,371
5,179
Goodwill impairment
—
—
—
2,185,000
470,000
Other
50,180
77,242
110,772
104,774
92,594
Total noninterest expense
577,580
595,628
579,450
2,809,060
1,086,906
Net (loss) income before income tax expense
472,336
179,905
(234,538)
(2,242,354)
(310,673)
Income tax (benefit) expense
138,519
13,664
(110,101)
(5,069)
20,032
Net (loss) income
333,817
166,241
(124,437)
(2,237,285)
(330,705)
Less: net income attributable to noncontrolling interests
673
401
472
501
663
Net (loss) income attributable to BBVA USA Bancshares, Inc.
$ 333,144
$ 165,840
$(124,909)
$(2,237,786)
$ (331,368)
View original content to download multimedia:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/bbva-usa-reports-fourth-quarter-2020-results-301218144.html
SOURCE BBVA USA