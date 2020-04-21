LONDON, April 21, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- BC Partners, a leading international alternative investment firm, announces today that Pascal Heberling will join as a Partner in its London office. This latest appointment demonstrates the firm's continued commitment to investing in talent at all levels and strengthening its core sector expertise.
Mr. Heberling has over two decades of industry experience and joins BC Partners from the Abu Dhabi Investment Authority (ADIA), having spent six years as a senior member of the private equities investment team. Recruited to help lead the sovereign wealth fund's move into direct deal-making, Mr. Heberling was later appointed a member of the Executive Committee of the Private Equities Department and named Head of Healthcare in 2017. He led a number of investments including Nestlé Skin Health (Galderma) in 2019 and Pharmaceutical Product Development (PPD) in 2017.
Prior to joining ADIA, Mr. Heberling spent 12 years at Cinven in London, including nine years as a Partner. During this period, he invested across a diverse range of sectors, including TMT, business services and healthcare. Mr. Heberling was one of Cinven's Partners who played an integral role in a series of the firm's successful investments including Spire Healthcare, the second largest provider of private healthcare in the United Kingdom, Numericable, MediMedia and Springer Science. Mr. Heberling began his career in Mergers and Acquisitions at Merrill Lynch.
BC Partners is already a seasoned healthcare investor, having executed 15 investments across Europe and North America. As a fluent French, German and English speaker with a strong network and deep industry relationships, Mr. Heberling will be able to pursue and support investments across the Continent.
Raymond Svider, Chairman of BC Partners, commented: "We are delighted that Pascal has chosen to join our firm, and are very much looking forward to welcoming him into our partnership. A long-time friend of BC Partners, he is a seasoned healthcare investor and will also further enhance our coverage of Germany and France in particular. His investment philosophy mirrors our own and he is a great cultural fit. We are confident that he will prove to be a hugely valuable addition to our team.
At BC Partners, the strength of our talent has always been key to delivering value to our portfolio companies and clients. Healthcare is a sector where we see huge potential and we are therefore very excited to have someone of Pascal's calibre and experience to help us capitalise on these opportunities."
Pascal Heberling added: "I have known Raymond, Nikos, Jean-Baptiste and others on the BC Partners team for many years. I have been impressed by the firm's positioning, building on its long history and track record to become a truly dynamic, modern and diversified investor in private markets. BC Partners' culture is one that is collegial and humble, with an emphasis on relationships, making the firm a partner of choice for founders, entrepreneurs and corporate sellers. I very much look forward to joining the partnership later this year and working with my new colleagues to continue growing the business."
Since it was established in 1986, BC Partners has demonstrated an outstanding track record of profitable growth and has deep rooted experience investing across multiple geographies and sectors.
About BC Partners
BC Partners is a leading international investment firm with over €23 billion of assets under management in private equity, private credit and real estate. Established in 1986, BC Partners is a pioneer in European private equity, where it has maintained a leading position for over three decades and has also successfully invested in North America for over a decade. Today, BC Partners executives operate as an integrated team through the firm's offices in North America and Europe. Since inception, BC Partners Private Equity has completed 113 private equity investments in companies with a total enterprise value of €145 billion and is currently investing its tenth private equity fund. For more information, please visit www.bcpartners.com.
For further information please contact:
Prosek Partners
Henrietta Dehn / Harriet Sloane
E: pro-bcpartners@prosek.com
T: +44 (0) 20 8323 0479