MONTRÉAL, May 7, 2020 /PRNewswire/ - BCE Inc. (TSX: BCE) (NYSE: BCE) today announced that shareholders voted in favour of all items of business put forth by BCE at the company's Annual General Shareholder Meeting today, including the election of the Directors by a majority of the votes cast by shareholders present or represented by proxy:
Nominee
Votes For
% For
Votes Withheld
% Withheld
Barry K. Allen
385,737,203
97.98%
7,950,945
2.02%
Mirko Bibic
392,345,982
99.66%
1,342,166
0.34%
Robert E. Brown
384,873,863
97.76%
8,814,285
2.24%
David F. Denison
391,881,370
99.54%
1,806,778
0.46%
Robert P. Dexter
380,128,923
96.56%
13,559,225
3.44%
Ian Greenberg
390,212,177
99.12%
3,475,971
0.88%
Katherine Lee
392,435,545
99.68%
1,252,603
0.32%
Monique F. Leroux
388,694,648
98.73%
4,993,396
1.27%
Gordon M. Nixon
(Chair of the Board)
391,962,419
99.56%
1,725,625
0.44%
Thomas E. Richards
392,257,040
99.64%
1,431,004
0.36%
Calin Rovinescu
391,000,812
99.32%
2,687,232
0.68%
Karen Sheriff
392,246,207
99.63%
1,441,837
0.37%
Robert C. Simmonds
388,427,189
98.66%
5,260,855
1.34%
Paul R. Weiss
375,452,418
95.37%
18,235,626
4.63%
BCE is pleased to welcome seasoned telecommunications and technology executive Thomas Richards to the Board. Mr. Richards most recently served as Executive Chairman of CDW until his retirement in December 2019, and was previously the technology company's Chair, President and Chief Executive Officer.
Following the Annual General Meeting, BCE was also pleased to announce the appointment of Sheila Murray as Director. Ms. Murray succeeds Sophie Brochu, who announced on April 2, 2020 that she would not seek re-election to the Board following her appointment as CEO of Hydro-Québec. Ms. Murray is the former President of CI Financial Corp. and currently Chair of Teck Resources Limited.
Please visit BCE.ca for complete Director biographies. Information regarding all matters subject to a vote during BCE's Annual General Shareholder Meeting is available on SEDAR.com.
