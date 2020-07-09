BREMEN, Ind., July 9, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- BCI Solutions, Inc. announced that its Board of Directors elected JB Brown to succeed his father, James E. Brown, as Chief Executive Officer (CEO) effective June 25, 2020. The elder Brown announced his stepping down as CEO after 32 years in this position with 17 of those years as President; after serving the company since 1977 following his graduation from Purdue. James has been Chairman of the Board for the last 8 years and will continue those duties. Brown will remain with the company as an advisor, officer and Chairman of the Board.
"On behalf of the Board, I am proud to hand the reigns over to my son, JB. He has led the company, under my watchful eye, for the last 15 years and he is exceptionally qualified to accept this challenge." James E. Brown said in a statement. "I am confident that JB will successfully lead BCI Solutions, Inc. with his business acumen and incredible leadership skills."
James E. Brown also went on to state, "It has been a privilege and honor to serve as CEO of BCI Solutions. I am looking forward to enjoying more time with my beautiful wife of 50 years and Corporate Secretary, Maryln."
Beginning his career at BCI in high school, and after attending Indiana University, JB Brown started at BCI full-time in 1993. He earned an Executive Management Certificate from the University of Notre Dame and a General Management Certificate from the University of Texas-Austin. JB became a member of the BCI Executive Team in 1998 and became President in 2005. Along with becoming a member of YPO (Young President's Organization) in 2005, JB has been active in the community and manufacturing industry, serving on several boards presently and in the past.
JB Brown has been with BCI Solutions his entire career. "Having worked every part of this company, I understand the operational aspect of BCI and am eager to be the new visionary of the company. I am excited to continue working with our new President and Integrator, Chuck Kalupa and am thrilled my daughter (5th generation), Jordan Brown, will now serve as the Vice President."
Charles Kalupa, the newly elected BCI President, joined the team in 2018 with over 40 years of progressive foundry and manufacturing experience. He began his career at BCI as the Vice President of Operations. He earned his MBA and undergraduate degrees in Business and Management Information Systems from Cardinal Stritch University in Milwaukee, WI. He was Past President of the Wisconsin Chapter of the American Foundry Society (AFS) and Past President of the Wisconsin Management Group Non-Ferrous Founders Society. Chuck will oversee all day to day operations as president and integrator of BCI.
The newly elected Vice President, Jordan Brown, is the 5th generation of the Brown family to be part of BCI. Jordan graduated from Indiana University in 2014 with a degree in Management and minors in both Business and Human Resources. Jordan is actively involved in AFS where she sits on the Steering Committee for Future Leaders of Metal Casting. She is a member of YNG (YPO – Next Generation) and an advisor for Western Michigan University Cast Metals Committee and Manufacturing Engineering Technology Board. Like her father, grandfather and great-grandfather before her, Jordan has worked in the foundry since high school and learned every aspect of foundry and machining from the floor up.
JB Brown stated, "I am honored to be named the CEO of BCI Solutions, Inc. I want to thank my dad for his hard work and dedication to the company and now, equipped with our Core Values and the BCI team, including Chuck and Jordan, we will make this company stronger than ever."