NEW YORK, April 20, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- BCM One, a leading managed technology solutions provider, announced today that it has acquired nexVortex, a Herndon, Virginia-based provider of managed network SIP Trunking services. This marks the third acquisition for BCM One.
This acquisition expands BCM One's geographic footprint to include nexVortex offices in Herndon, Virginia, and Grand Rapids, Michigan. These offices will be led respectively by Lita Miller and Mike Nowak, current employees of nexVortex.
"The nexVortex team and products are an important addition to the strategic expansion of our voice offerings," stated Geoff Bloss, Chief Executive Officer of BCM One. "In particular, the nexVortex mSIP managed SIP platform positions us to service customers nationwide of all sizes, from SMB up to enterprise."
"We're excited to bring our 6,000 customers into the BCM One family," said Wes Rogers, Founder & Chief Operating Officer at nexVortex. "There's great alignment across the solution set, and our drive to deliver 'Uncommon Service' is right in line with BCM One's mission to 'Provide a World-Class Experience with Every Human Interaction.'"
nexVortex, including its mSIP network, channel sales team, and support teams, will become part of the BCM One Group Holdings Inc. Company.
ABOUT BCM ONE
Founded in 1992, BCM One is a leading managed solutions provider offering businesses a one-stop-shop for integrated technology needs. Serving over 17,000 customers worldwide, BCM One offers a variety of solutions to support critical network infrastructures for businesses including: technology expense optimization, UCaaS, SD-WAN, cloud, security and connectivity solutions. BCM One prides itself on its long-standing client relationships, backed by their mission statement, "Providing a World-Class Experience with Every Human Interaction." To learn more about BCM One, visit www.bcmone.com.
ABOUT NEXVORTEX
nexVortex has been delivering business cloud communication services for more than 14 years and is an industry leader in delivering SIP Trunking services. We provide the consultative services, interoperable technology, and support services that allow multi-site customers to reap the benefits of SIP Trunking. Our award-winning Managed SIP (mSIP) raises the bar to provide confident voice delivery, improved operational control, multisite E911 delivery, disaster recovery, and historically a cost savings for our customers. Visit www.nexVortex.com and learn how we can help you meet your business needs.
