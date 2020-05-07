- As reported, revenues of $4.253 billion increased 1.4 percent - On a currency-neutral basis, revenues increased 2.4 percent - As reported, diluted earnings per share of $0.53 increased 857.1 percent, primarily due to charges recorded in the prior year - As adjusted, diluted earnings per share of $2.55 decreased 1.5 percent or 1.9 percent on a currency-neutral basis - The company is withdrawing its previously issued fiscal year 2020 revenue and earnings per share guidance due to the COVID-19 pandemic