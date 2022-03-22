ABM event agency and event marketing technology company team up to shape the future of B2B events and the event marketing community
NEW YORK, March 22, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Business Development Institute (BDI), an account-based marketing event agency, and Splash, a global event marketing technology company, announced today a new strategic partnership that will give B2B event program owners the latest industry insights, trends, tools and analyses to grow and improve their events.
Combining Splash's industry-leading event marketing platform with BDI's decades-long experience in audience development and ABM events, marketing leaders and teams will have access to content that helps them better plan, market, and execute compelling events at scale.
"Bringing together Splash's event marketing platform that supports the current and future needs of event teams with BDI's hybrid, in-person, and virtual event services will deliver powerful resources that benefit our B2B clients in many ways," said Steve Etzler, CEO and Founder of BDI.
BDI will use the Splash platform for all upcoming client and internal events, including the company's new virtual and hybrid event solution, Splash Studio.
"Joining forces with BDI will provide valuable programming to event marketers," said Eric Holmen, CEO of Splash. "Together, our deep understanding of the events industry, with a focus on how technology delivers meaningful connections and business results, will help revenue leaders and teams navigate a shifting events landscape."
The BDI and Splash partnership will result in transformative event programs for B2B event marketing leaders, and additional digital content opportunities.
For more information about this partnership or to speak with Steve Etzler, CEO and Founder of BDI, contact Etzler at setzler@bdionline.com. To speak with Eric Holmen, CEO of Splash, contact Sylvia Kindlain at skindlain@thinkinkpr.com.
About BDI
Business Development Institute (BDI) is an award-winning ABM event marketing agency specializing in producing data-driven prospect roadshows called Accelerate Events, both in person and virtually. We brand our clients as thought leaders in their industry while simultaneously generating qualified leads that result in new business. As a turnkey partner, BDI handles all of the heavy lifting from conception of the program content, to recruiting our client's qualified buyers, to executing the event day of. Learn more at https://bdionline.com/.
About Splash
Splash provides event marketers and field marketing teams with the tools they need to design, create, and execute virtual, in-person, and hybrid event programs that create memorable experiences, engage attendees, and drive business value. The Splash platform empowers users to easily create their own branded, connected, and compliant event programs in minutes or hours, not days or weeks. By marrying data, design, and intelligent automation, Splash helps companies market, measure, and scale their event programs in ways that were previously impossible. See why Fortune 500 companies choose Splash to power their events at www.splashthat.com.
View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/bdi-and-splash-announce-strategic-partnership-to-support-events-industry-301506818.html
SOURCE Splash