Companies join forces to ease immigration path for visa applicants, address U.S. labor shortage
GREENVILLE, S.C., April 4, 2022 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ --BDV Solutions, a tech-enabled provider of labor solutions to U.S. employers and employment-based immigration services to foreign nationals, has acquired Argo Visa, the leader in providing consultative services to visa applicants by former U.S. visa officers.
Co-founded in 2018 by immigration attorney and former U.S. diplomat Chris Richardson, Argo's staff of former consular officers has conducted over 1 million visa interviews during their careers with the U.S. Department of State. These former officers have considerable experience adjudicating nonimmigrant visas for tourism, studies, and employment, as well as immigrant visas for permanent residence in the U.S. Combined, they have worked in 34 different countries and speak 14 different languages.
"By using Argo, clients ensure they have the best and most accurate information on how to prepare for a successful visa interview," said Richardson, who also serves as BDV Solutions' COO and General Counsel. "This unique service allows the visa applicant to proceed to their interview with confidence and be prepared to achieve a successful interview result."
Founded in 2011, BDV Solutions helps source employment for foreign nationals via the federal government's employment-based green card program. BDV has a strong track record of placing foreign nationals with a wide range of companies in a variety of industries. "Our acquisition of Argo Visa is an exciting next step in our continued growth and diversification. Not only does it allow BDV to offer potential immigrants to the U.S. a wider suite of services, it also is a valuable tool for corporations that are looking to bring employees, advisors and customers into the country" noted BDV Solutions CEO and founder Britt Vergnolle.
Argo Visa CEO Ron Vergnolle added: "While Argo's staff of highly skilled and experienced former officers offers the best path forward for aspiring visa applicants, it also complements BDV's ability to help U.S. employers find and retain much-needed workers. Visa applicants who work with us are in the best position to succeed in their interviews and join the U.S. workforce, where they are sorely needed."
About BDV Solutions
Headquartered in Greenville, SC, BDV is the largest independent company in the U.S. that specializes in closing the country's chronic and growing labor gap by connecting employers to foreign nationals seeking to work legally in the country. BDV leverages its proprietary technology and business processes to assist U.S. companies and foreign nationals in navigating the complex U.S. immigration system. The company works with employers and foreign nationals across the country and in a variety of industries, including manufacturing, hospitality, foodservice, janitorial services, restaurant franchise groups, warehouses, and distribution centers, among others. New York-based private equity firm Astara Capital Partners, LLC, acquired a majority stake in BDV Solutions in November 2021. More information can be found at http://www.bdvsolutions.com
About Argo Visa
Argo Visa's team of former U.S. consular officers speak 14 languages, have worked in over 34 countries, and have played a part in more than 1 million immigration visa application decisions. These officers were responsible for adjudicating nonimmigrant visas for tourism, studies, and employment, as well as immigrant visas for permanent residence in the United States. Argo is the world's leader in creating a cutting-edge technology platform that connects visa applicants with former visa officers to provide consultative services on the U.S. visa process. By using Argo, clients gain the best and most accurate information on how to prepare for a successful visa interview and benefit from the perspective of Argo's team of highly skilled and experienced immigration experts.
