PHOENIX, Jan. 10, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- BeachFleischman PC, one of Arizona's largest locally-owned CPA firms, announces the promotion of Julia Miessner to Shareholder. Julia Allen Miessner, CPA/ABV/CFF, CGMA, is the Practice Leader for the firm's Financial Forensics and Valuation Services Group. As a forensic accountant and business valuation analyst, Julia works closely with attorneys and clients in Arizona as a litigation consultant and expert witness for civil and criminal litigation cases. She also performs complex financial calculations, authors reports, and testifies in connection with cases involving marital dissolution, economic damages, lost profits, fraud, and probate and trust matters.
Julia is a member of the Arizona Society of Certified Public Accountants (ASCPA), and the American Institute of Certified Public Accountants (AICPA), where she serves on their CFF Credential Committee, CFF Exam Task Force, and ABV/CFF Champion Task Force. Julia graduated from the University of Arizona with a Bachelor of Science in Accounting. She is a Certified Public Accountant, Accredited in Business Valuation, Certified in Financial Forensics, and a Chartered Global Management Accountant.
About BeachFleischman PC
BeachFleischman PC is one of Arizona's largest locally-owned CPA firms and a Top 200 largest CPA firm in the United States. BeachFleischman provides accounting, assurance, tax, and advisory services to businesses (U.S. and foreign-based), organizations, and individuals. The firm serves customers doing business domestically and internationally and specializes in a variety of practice areas, including healthcare, construction, real estate, manufacturing, hospitality, high-tech, not-for-profit, and service businesses. Offices are in Tucson, AZ (headquarters), and Phoenix, AZ. Visit www.beachfleischman.com for more information.
