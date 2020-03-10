BOSTON, March 10, 2020 /PRNewswire/ --
This month, Beacon Hill Financial opened in Portland, Oregon, joining Beacon Hill Technologies. With this addition, the Financial division now operates in 13 Beacon Hill locations including Boston, Charlotte, Chicago, Dallas, Denver, Nashville, New York – Bryant Park, Oak Brook, Philadelphia, Seattle, St. Louis, Washington, D.C. and now Portland.
Leading Beacon Hill Financial in Portland is Division Manager, David Conners. Mr. Conners is responsible for leading and managing recruitment and client relationships for Beacon Hill Financial in Portland, Oregon. He has more than a decade of staffing and professional employee development, both internal and agency. Mr. Conners started his career at agency staffing in finance and accounting running a full desk in Houston, TX. He has supported workforce solutions for companies of all sizes and industries – from Fortune 100 and 500 to small business, high-tech manufacturing, healthcare, aviation, e-commerce, local government, to name a few.
"Beacon Hill Technologies has been placing candidates and supporting businesses in the Greater Portland, OR area for several years now," said Mr. Conners. "We are excited to now support the accounting and finance needs; helping our clients achieve results by creating efficiencies, developing a strong workforce, cutting costs and enhancing their competitive advantage. We will do this through partnership and innovative delivery solutions. I believe that BH Financial brings a fresh and effective staffing model that will help the local market continue to thrive as it starts its next phase economic boom and build out."
"We've been waiting patiently for David for a few years now and the time was right both in terms of where David was at as well as the Portland market being in need of a firm like ours," noted Rikki Denniston, Regional Director of Beacon Hill Financial Seattle. "They seem to have small business and large corporation yet no one like Beacon Hill."
Beacon Hill Financial offers diverse specialty areas and focuses on the placement of financial professionals and healthcare revenue cycle management at all levels across all industries.
Beacon Hill Staffing Group's niche brands provide direct hire, executive search, temporary staffing, contract consulting, temp/contract-to-hire, and MSP/VMS and RPO solutions to emerging growth companies and the Fortune 500 across multiple market sectors and all industries. Over time, office locations, specialty practice areas and service offerings will be added to address ever changing constituent needs.