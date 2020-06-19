PORTLAND, Ore., June 19, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- District 7 Toastmasters serving Oregon and Southwest Washington announced its new officers for 2020-21. PJ Kleffner of Beaverton will lead the nonprofit organization as District Director, with Eldred Brown of Portland serving as Program Quality Director, and Lorri Andersen of Beaverton as Club Growth Director. Their one-year terms begin July 1.
"District 7 Toastmasters is stepping into a more diverse and exciting future," says Kleffner. "Beginning July 1, the Pathways educational program is fully implemented around the world. Unlike the prior program, which was based on a limited set of printed manuals, members can now tailor the online curriculum to meet their career and personal goals. 'Embracing the Paths Before Us' will be my overarching focus this coming year as we complete our transition from the old educational program to the Pathways learning experience.
"My team and I will continue providing District 7 members with the tools needed to be successful in the new environment. Additionally, we are planning programs that support member engagement with Pathways. To kick the year off, District 7 Toastmasters is hosting Pathways to Success, an all-day, online training event for members in late June. Monthly webinars and special online training sessions are in the works. Several other ideas are on the drawing board which will make 2020-21 a year to remember."
Kleffner went on to say, "Since the onset of Covid-19, our members have been meeting online and discovering how to use the new technology to continue their educational pursuits. Once members are allowed to meet in person again, I anticipate the traditional brick and mortar clubs will see an uptick in membership as they modify their meetings to include an online presence."
Kleffner's career in the high-tech industry spanned four decades, including positions in manufacturing, test engineering, training, sales and marketing. During that time, he honed his communication skills in the classroom, making one-on-one sales presentations, and speaking at industry conferences and trade shows. He joined Toastmasters in 2001 and quickly became involved in leadership roles at the Club, Area, Division and District levels. He earned his Distinguished Toastmaster award in 2009. He has a BS in Business and Management, and resides in Beaverton, Oregon.
