OGDEN, Utah, March 15, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Becklar LLC (the "Company"), parent company of both AvantGuard Monitoring Centers and Freeus, announced today the appointment of Steve Richards as Chief Executive Officer. Mr. Richards is an experienced CEO and has led numerous publicly-traded and private companies of meaningful scale. Josh Garner, Becklar's founder and former CEO has assumed the role of Executive Chairman of the Company's board of directors. Mr. Garner, who remains a significant shareholder, will continue to be actively involved in the Company's strategic growth and direction as he chairs the Company's board.
Mr. Richards is a skilled leader known for systemically driving growth via a proven series of organic and acquisition-driven initiatives at both publicly-traded and private companies. His track record includes experience across technology, media, communications, business process outsourcing, and recurring services firms, marked by a consistent history for driving transformational growth and exceptional client service.
Mr. Garner shared "We heartily welcome Steve as Chief Executive Officer. We are confident that Steve brings the right balance of expertise and leadership skills to take Becklar through its next phase of growth. We have a deep and experienced management team and a formidable platform to continue to execute our proven business plan and consistently deliver outstanding results. Steve and I share a common vision for the continued growth of Becklar. I'm excited to continue to focus on our business strategy and M&A efforts while Steve assumes day to day leadership at the organization."
"It is both an honor and privilege to be appointed Chief Executive Officer of Becklar," said Mr. Richards. "I have a great respect and admiration for the strategic focus, track record and uniquely positive culture that Josh and the team have built at Becklar, Avantguard Monitoring, and Freeus. Josh is an exemplary business leader; I am confident that together we will seamlessly transition into our new roles and accelerate growth in the months and years to come. I look forward to leading the Becklar team with Josh as we continue our legacy of consistently delivering award-winning products and solutions in partnership with our dealers, while collectively protecting and enhancing the lives of our customers."
About Becklar, LLC
Becklar LLC is the parent company of independently operated sister companies, AvantGuard and Freeus.
About AvantGuard Monitoring Centers, LLC
AvantGuard provides professional third-party monitoring and event response services to dealers throughout North America in the security alarm, PERS, and IoT industries. For more information on AvantGuard visit http://www.agmonitoring.com.
About Freeus, LLC
Freeus is a wholesale provider of revolutionary mobile medical alerts, powered by its award-winning Orion platform. For more information on Freeus, visit http://www.freeus.com.
