IRVINE, Calif., May 26, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- The Arnold and Mabel Beckman Foundation announced today its 2021 class of Arnold O. Beckman Postdoctoral Fellows in Chemical Sciences, individuals who underscore the Foundation's mission of supporting basic research in the chemical sciences and chemical instrumentation. They were selected after a three-part review led by a panel of scientific experts.
The Foundation will award more than $3.7 million in funding over the next three years for 13 exceptional research fellows from 10 universities:
Chemical Instrumentation Development
- Lesli Mark, Ph.D., University of Wisconsin-Madison
- Tom Osborn Popp, Ph.D., Rutgers University
Chemical Sciences
- Robert Alberstein, Ph.D., University of California, San Francisco
- Kurtis Carsch, Ph.D., University of California, Berkeley
- Colin Gould, Ph.D., Princeton University
- Jason Khoury, Ph.D., Princeton University
- Alexa Kuenstler, Ph.D., University of Colorado, Boulder
- Joshua Laffoon, Ph.D., University of Michigan
- Elizabeth McLoughlin, Ph.D., Princeton University
- Julie Rorrer, Ph.D., Massachusetts Institute of Technology
- Robert Warburton, Ph.D., Yale University
- Lilia Xie, Ph.D., University of California, Berkeley
- Chung-Jui Yu, Ph.D., University of California, San Diego
"The work being done by these young scientists represents important, innovative research that will help introduce new methods, processes and instrumentation to the scientific community," shared Dr. Anne Hultgren, Executive Director of the Arnold and Mabel Beckman Foundation. "We're proud to congratulate each member of the 2021 class of Arnold O. Beckman Postdoctoral Fellows and to provide support as they transition to independent research careers."
The Arnold O. Beckman Postdoctoral Fellowship provides salary and research support to postdoctoral scholars with the highest potential for success in an independent academic career in the chemical sciences, and to assist in their moves from mentored yet independent researchers to tenure-track positions. Funds for 2021 awardees will be issued this summer and extend over a period of up to three years.
About the Arnold and Mabel Beckman Foundation
Located in Irvine, California, the Arnold and Mabel Beckman Foundation supports researchers and nonprofit research institutions in making the next generation of breakthroughs in chemistry and the life sciences. Founded in 1978 by 20th century scientific instrumentation pioneer Dr. Arnold O. Beckman, the Foundation supports United States institutions and young scientists whose creative, high-risk, and interdisciplinary research will lead to innovations and new tools and methods for scientific discovery. For more information, visit http://www.beckman-foundation.org.
Media Contact
Catrina Bryant, Arnold and Mabel Beckman Foundation, 949-531-0465, aobpostdoc@beckman-foundation.org
Beckman Foundation PR, Arnold and Mabel Beckman Foundation, 949-531-0503, pr@beckman-foundation.org
SOURCE Arnold and Mabel Beckman Foundation