ST. LOUIS, Sept. 14, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Beckwood Press Company, a leading manufacturer of custom hydraulic and servo-electric presses, automation systems, and the Triform line of precision forming equipment, is proud to announce Structural & Hydraulic Engineers Seth Buhman and Ken Cebrian recently became certified as Fluid Power Hydraulic Specialists (CFPHS).
The CFPHS certification is administered by the International Fluid Power Society (IFPS), an association which strengthens and advances careers in the fluid power workforce. By offering training, education, and accreditation, they can promote the advancement of technology in the fluid power industry. These certification tests are recognized across the manufacturing industry and provide a third-party assessment of employees' knowledge and skill levels.
Mr. Buhman and Mr. Cebrian each spent over 200 hours researching, analyzing, and designing fluid power systems and equipment before passing the test with high scores earlier this summer. These certifications demonstrate the exceptional ability of Beckwood's engineers to design efficient and reliable hydraulic equipment, which fuels many of the presses Beckwood manufactures.
"The CFPHS certification is difficult to achieve and exemplifies our commitment to professional development and engineering innovation," said Engineering Manager, Bruce Gregory. "Applying the principles learned from the IPFS, our engineers design systems optimized for continuous production, and our customers gain peace of mind knowing their Beckwood press is safe and efficient."
About Beckwood Press Company
Beckwood Press Company is a leading manufacturer of hydraulic and servo-electric presses, located in St. Louis, MO - USA. Established in 1976, they offer both standard and custom presses as well as automation equipment for virtually every industry and application, including a line of temperature-controlled presses for compression molding and high-temperature hot forming / SPF applications. Beckwood also manufactures the Triform line of precision forming equipment and the EVOx line of servo-electric presses. Get the latest news from Beckwood at beckwoodpress.com/news.
