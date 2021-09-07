ST. LOUIS, Mo., Sept. 7, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Beckwood Press Company, a leading manufacturer of custom hydraulic and servo-electric presses, automation systems, and the Triform line of precision forming equipment, bolsters growth and continuous improvement efforts by promoting Josh Dixon to Chief Operating Officer and welcoming Brad Cook as the Director of Operations.
These leadership roles aid in nurturing Beckwood's operational systems, developing growth and expansion plans in all departments. Additionally, these organizational improvements open the doors for more innovation and engineering creativity, while ensuring every press is designed and manufactured to Beckwood's stringent quality standards.
Josh Dixon's new role will oversee company operations in all areas internally and externally, guiding the people and systems to enhance customer experience and global presence. His leadership and visionary attitude will prepare the company for future expansion, while ensuring its path follows Beckwood's mission and core values.
Mr. Dixon joined Beckwood as a Sales Engineer in 2011, was promoted to Director of Sales and Marketing in 2015, and accepted his new role as Chief Operating Officer in 2021. He has served as a primary customer contact, a liaison between sales, engineering, and service, and applied industry knowledge to tailor machinery solutions to each customer's needs. This successful track record over the last 10 years makes him the ideal candidate to lead Beckwood into new technologies and manufacturing capabilities.
Working closely with Dixon, Brad Cook will provide the day-to-day leadership, knowledge, and management necessary to foster Beckwood's continuous growth and improvement initiatives. Mr. Cook will motivate and lead both the management team and operational personnel to effectively grow the organization and improve operating efficiency.
Mr. Cook graduated from University of Missouri-St. Louis with a Bachelor of Science in Management and Organizational Behavior. He has 15 years of operations experience in the pharmaceuticals and petrochemical industries and has managed teams of up to 500 employees, with roles focused on process improvement.
"As Beckwood grows into new industries and reaches new heights, we are instating new strategic processes and professionals to guide us along the way," said Jeffrey Debus, President of Beckwood Press.
Beckwood Press Company is a leading manufacturer of hydraulic and servo-electric presses, located in St. Louis, MO - USA. Established in 1976, they offer both standard and custom presses as well as automation equipment for virtually every industry and application, including a line of temperature-controlled presses for compression molding and high-temperature hot forming / SPF applications. Beckwood also manufactures the Triform line of precision forming equipment and the EVOx line of servo-electric presses.
