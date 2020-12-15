NWS Weather Alert NOTE: This information is provided by the National Weather Service. Forecast may differ from local information provided by our own 69News Meteorologists

...WINTER STORM WARNING NOW IN EFFECT FROM NOON WEDNESDAY TO 10 AM EST THURSDAY... * WHAT...Heavy snow expected, which may mix with sleet. Total snow accumulations of 12 to 20 inches. Winds gusting as high as 35 mph. * WHERE...Portions of central, northern and northwest New Jersey and southeast Pennsylvania. * WHEN...From noon Wednesday to 10 AM EST Thursday. * IMPACTS...Travel could be very difficult to impossible. The hazardous conditions could impact the evening commute on Wednesday and the morning commute on Thursday. The heavy snow could result in power outages. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS...Snow will move in from southwest to northeast Wednesday afternoon and early evening. The snow could become heavy at times Wednesday evening into Wednesday night before ending Thursday morning. There may also be some sleet mixed in at times. PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... If you must travel, keep an extra flashlight, food, and water in your vehicle in case of an emergency. The latest road conditions for the state you are calling from can be obtained by calling 5 1 1. &&