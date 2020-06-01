MIAMI, June 1, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Shengli Han, noted news media expert and Vice-Chairman of Beijing Jetsen Technology Co., Ltd, a large publicly traded company, and leading China-based media technology company, has joined private equity firm Black Dragon as an advisor.
Black Dragon Capital is well known for its operationally led model, working side by side with entrepreneurs to build market leading companies in industries that are being disrupted by accelerated digitization. A key to their approach is that everyone at Black Dragon has direct successful operating experiences in the technology fields that it invests in.
Han will assist with the expansion of Black Dragon's efforts in the greater China region, help identify new investment opportunities in the region, and advise the firm on media technology related investments.
Shengli has been a senior leader for several publicly traded and international companies that included expensive corporate investments and acquisitions. He led and drove successful market share gains at Thomson Broadcast, Technicolor, Grass Valley, Envivio, and Thales Broadcast in China. He also led the team that built the early standards for Provincial Converged New Media Platforms in China. Some of the investments and acquisitions he managed were CDV Cloud Ltd, a cloud solutions and service provider for media and broadcasters, 4U (Beijing) Technology Ltd, an AI-based facial recognition for animation video production company, and Auro Technologies n.v., the world leader in 3D sound technologies. He has also represented major global brands in the greater China region including Grass Valley, Avid, Ross, Thomson Broadcast, and others.
"We hire the most experienced, and well-educated team in each sector, and we compliment this with recognized leaders from each sector as advisors around the world," said Black Dragon founder and CEO Louis Hernandez Jr. "I'm very excited to add Shengli Han as an advisor as he is one of the most well recognized leaders in the industry, with decades of senior executive-level experience leading some of the most prestigious and successful media technology companies in Asia," he continued.
With Shengli's help, Black Dragon will strengthen its network and connections to the media sector in Asia, ultimately forging a path to greater opportunities for the firm's portfolio companies that are looking to expand internationally and particularly into Asian markets.
"It is my great pleasure to join Black Dragon Capital, led by Mr. Louis Hernandez Jr. I am excited to participate in current deals and future acquisitions in new and emerging media technologies. Black Dragon has a wonderful team. I hope we can develop strong media technology solutions and I look forward to help market and build the businesses that the firm is invested in," said Han.
About Black Dragon Capital
Black Dragon Capital, LLC ("BDC") is a minority founder led private equity firm making control investments in technology companies. BDC was formed by technology operating executives with a track record of building market leading companies and providing above market investment returns. Learn more at https://blackdragoncap.com/ or follow us on LinkedIn at https://www.linkedin.com/company/black-dragon-capital.
Contact info:
Gina Rogoto
Black Dragon Capital, LLC
contactus@blackdragoncap.com
+1 (305) 539-9415