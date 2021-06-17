AMSTERDAM and BRUSSELS, June 17, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Believe and its subsidiary TuneCore, independent global leaders in digital music distribution, today officially announced their expansion into Benelux. Together, the companies offer artists and labels international access to the music market, at every stage of their careers. Nikolaas De Belie has been named Head of Believe & TuneCore, Benelux.
Believe currently has operations in 50 countries and besides DIY distributor TuneCore, offers Label & Artist Solutions and Artist Services. The company provides a complete solution for independent labels and artists at all stages of their development and uses its digital expertise to make the music market more accessible through innovative technology, with artists retaining their masters throughout. A preferred partner at key streaming and store partners, Believe is able to negotiate advantageous rates directly with the streaming platforms without an intermediary, resulting in higher payouts for Believe and TuneCore artists and labels.
With local operations in 14 countries and on 4 continents, TuneCore is the leading global DIY music platform for independent artists and labels, enabling artists to distribute their music on more than 150 streaming platforms worldwide, including Spotify, Apple Music, TikTok and Deezer. TuneCore pays 100% of 100% of revenue to artists, never using a middle man and in October of 2020, crossed the $2 billion mark in revenue earned by artists.
Said De Belie, "Due to the pandemic, digital growth in Benelux has accelerated. More than 80% of Dutch music revenue now comes from streaming, with independent artists and labels becoming stronger than ever before. With our expertise, data and technology in Benelux, Believe and TuneCore are uniquely positioned to quickly become the leading digital music distribution partner of the independent music community here."
De Belie brings with him over 15 years of local and international music industry experience, having begun his career at the Belgian Entertainment Association, a local IFPI affiliate, overseeing marketing and communications as well as anti-piracy efforts. He then led strategic marketing at Sony Music Belgium, and 5 years ago transitioned to running his own boutique music management company, ABSNDR, based in Antwerp.
Commented Faryal Khan-Thompson, Vice President, International, TuneCore, "Benelux is a exciting market which is known for its exceptional talent pool. When we looked at growing our international footprint, it was a natural choice for expansion. Having Nikolaas in the role leading our efforts in the area was also an easy decision – he brings invaluable expertise and experience, and has a keen sense of what's happening in the local music industry."
Believe's Director Label & Artist Solutions UK, Ireland, and Benelux, Ben Rimmer says, "With Netherlands a top 10 global streaming market and Belgium accelerating rapidly, Believe can best serve local independent Benelux artists and labels in the digital world. Believe is hiring digital music experts on the ground in all three Benelux countries enabling us to replicate what we've achieved in other markets as global leader in developing independent artists and labels to chart topping success."
Believe has officially raised approximately €300 million through its IPO in Paris in order to accelerate its development and support its international growth strategy.
About TuneCore
TuneCore is the global platform for independent musicians to build audiences and careers – with technology and services across distribution, publishing administration and a range of promotional services. TuneCore Music Distribution services help artists, labels and managers sell their music through Spotify, Apple Music, Amazon Music, Deezer, TikTok, Tencent and more than 150 download and streaming stores worldwide, while retaining 100 percent of their sales revenue and rights for a low annual flat fee. TuneCore Music Publishing Administration assists songwriters by administering their compositions through licensing, registration, worldwide royalty collections, and placement opportunities in film, TV, commercials, video games and more. The TuneCore Artist Services portal offers a suite of tools and services that enable artists to promote their craft, connect with fans, and get their music heard. TuneCore, part of Believe, is headquartered in Brooklyn, NY, with offices in Los Angeles, Nashville, Atlanta, and Austin, and operates globally through local teams based in the UK, Germany, France, Belgium, Italy, Russia, Brazil, Mexico, Nigeria, South Africa, India, Japan and Singapore across 4 continents. http://www.tunecore.com
About Believe
Believe is one of the world's leading digital music companies. Believe's mission is to develop independent artists and labels in the digital world. We accomplish our mission by providing them the solutions they need to grow their audience at each stage of their career and development. Believe's passionate team of digital music experts around the world leverages the Group's global technology platform to advise artists and labels, distribute and promote their music. Our 1,270 employees in more than 50 countries aim to support independent artists and labels with a unique digital expertise, respect, fairness and transparency. Believe offers its various solutions through a portfolio of brands including TuneCore, Believe, Nuclear Blast, Naïve, Groove Attack and AllPoints. http://www.believe.com
Media Contact
Maria Ho-Burge, TuneCore, +1 (917) 929-4888, maria@tunecore.com
