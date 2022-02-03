MIAMI, Feb. 3, 2022 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Believe It Or Not, The Army Has a Navy As Well! This month the US Army Corps of Engineers tapped Syncrolift to provide them with maintenance support in New Jersey for yet another year. That support will come from Syncrolift's support office in Miami Florida.
In addition, 6 Navy bases (3 on mainland USA + 3 in our overseas territories), 2 Army bases, and one Coast Guard base all use Syncrolift equipment. 3 of the largest US shipyards which have built ships for the Navy used Syncrolift equipment and services.
Every day Navy ships and merchant ships (up to 100,000 deadweight tons) are being launched, docked, and transferred onshore by Syncrolift systems in 66 countries around the world. Over 40 navies worldwide are served by Syncrolift equipment.
A Syncrolift is a large elevator platform that lifts ships out of the water and then uses a transfer system to move them onshore for upgrade and repair. Shipyards (Like Electric Boat in Groton CT, and Bath Iron Works in Maine) use Syncrolift equipment to launch new vessels for the Navy.
The company was formed in Miami, FL 1957, and today is known eponymously as the world leader in shiplift and transfer system technology. Some 300 shiplifts around the world bear the Syncrolift name. The first Syncrolift was installed at Bertram Yacht in Miami. Today all kinds of ships ranging from ballistic nuclear submarines, naval destroyers, and fleet support ships to bulk carriers, containerships, and passenger's vessels are lifted on Syncrolifts.
This technology is very specialized and Syncrolift engineers focus on how to maximize productivity in a shipyard. Some yards achieve over 400 drydocking contracts in one year using just one Syncrolift and a transfer system. The system has revolutionized shipbuilding whereby ships can be built in sections mounted on wheeled bogies. In this way, workers have easy access to the deepest parts of a ship before they are all finally joined together. Someone once said they built their ship like a salami in reverse!
Of course, there have been Imitators over the years but in its 65-year existence, this company has maintained over an 80% market share. Now proudly owned by Nekkar, a Norwegian maritime conglomerate, Syncrolift is active worldwide with offices in Miami, Norway, Dubai, Singapore, and Australia.
