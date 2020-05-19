INDIANAPOLIS, May 19, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Bell Techlogix, an Indianapolis based managed services provider, is proud to partner with Indianapolis Public Schools (IPS) in its ongoing efforts to provide consistent online education for more than 27,600 students during the COVID-19 pandemic. Bell Techlogix, a long-standing partner of IPS, expanded its current IPS service desk capabilities by adding a customer service support team to keep up with a significant increase in call volumes driven by the IPS requirement to provide remote classroom learning. Bell Techlogix hired additional local staff, several of whom are multilingual, to manage these additional calls from IPS students, parents, teachers, and staff.
Like most schools across the country, after "shelter in place" orders were announced, IPS acted quickly to redesign instruction from the classroom to online. Technology infrastructure and operations were critical to this process as remote learning would introduce new support needs and higher volumes. In less than a week, Bell Techlogix hired and trained additional staff, created knowledge and process documentation, and reconfigured the IPS ServiceNow ITSM platform and IVR to provide this additional customer service and technical support to the IPS community. The duration of this expanded support was initially scheduled for three weeks; however, due to its success and the continued higher call volumes, Bell Techlogix has been contracted to continue this expanded support through the end of the school year, June 4th, 2020.
Additionally, IPS recently extended its current Bell Techlogix managed services contract, which includes IT Service Desk, Knowledge Management, IT Asset Management, and a Bell Techlogix managed ServiceNow instance through June of 2021.
"Bell Techlogix is committed to providing exceptional service to our clients and adapting to meet rapidly changing client requirements, especially during this unprecedented time. We are pleased to have been able to help IPS navigate the challenges and impacts of this pandemic, most importantly, the transition to 100% remote online learning. We will continue to do all that we can to provide support for IPS students, parents, and employees to help enable successful online learning during this time of change," said Ron Frankenfield, CEO, Bell Techlogix.
"Bell Techlogix has become more than a technology partner for our district. We rely on their expertise, counsel, and ability to move quickly, as we continue to strengthen our IT support for teachers, staff, students, and parents as we embrace an online learning environment during this time," said Laura Larimer, IT Officer, Indianapolis Public Schools.
About IPS:
The largest public-school district in Indiana, diverse in both population and choice, Indianapolis Public Schools (IPS) is an agile, innovative educational organization committed to academic excellence built through individualized, relationship-based learning. Though we cover 80 square miles, employ over 4,500 people, and serve over 27,600 students, we are committed to serving individual students with what they need. IPS does this through innovation—from digital learning initiatives to individual schools fashioning their own rigorous curricula. We do it through exceptional choice—providing excellent educational opportunities focusing on math, science, performing arts, Montessori, International Baccalaureate, and specific career paths, among others. We do it through community involvement—working with the local library on summer reading programs, securing funding from corporate foundations, and engaging in health and wellness initiatives and parent advocacy efforts, among other meaningful activities. We have the variety, flexibility and expertise to meet all students where they are and guide them where they need and want to be. For more information on IPS, please visit www.myips.org.
About Bell Techlogix:
Bell Techlogix, headquartered in Indianapolis, Indiana, provides transformational Next Generation Digital Workplace and Infrastructure Management solutions to large and mid-market enterprises, as well as the public sector. With services that build, integrate and support the next wave of operational transformation Bell Techlogix provides a true client partnership and an enhanced digital experience. Bell Techlogix provides a flexible approach that is globally capable but locally oriented that will systematically allow you to achieve growth, cost-savings and acceleration of your business.
For more information on Bell Techlogix, please visit us on the web at www.belltechlogix.com