MANCHESTER, N.H., May 6, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Bellwether Community Credit Union is proud to announce two leadership appointments in 2020. Joining the credit union are William Zafirson as Senior Vice President/Chief Lending Officer and Lori Holmes as Vice President of Marketing.
With more than 35 years in the financial services industry, Zafirson is a highly knowledgeable banking professional with extensive experience in consumer, residential and commercial lending. Prior to Bellwether, Zafirson served as executive vice president and chief lending officer for Bank of New Hampshire and held leadership roles in lending at Northway Bank, TD Bank and Bank of Maine.
"Bill is an accomplished leader with a wide range of knowledge in the New England banking community," said Nathan Saller, President/CEO of Bellwether. "With the ability to build and cultivate lending teams, Bill will be crucial as we grow our lending portfolio and loan offerings to serve our communities."
Zafirson holds a Bachelor's degree from Bates College and a Master's degree from the University of Southern Maine, School of Business and Economics. Zafirson is active in the community and is the past chair of Sweetser, a behavioral and mental health service provider and has worked with providing shelter to the homeless at Fair Tide.
A high impact marketing leader and business strategist, Holmes will plan and direct all credit union's marketing initiatives including brand, acquisition and retention, digital, public relations and communications.
Prior to her position at Bellwether, she spent 12 years at Service Credit Union, recently holding position of AVP of Marketing and Communications. She is a former editor and reporter with 20 years in journalism.
"We are pleased to add Lori to our leadership team. She brings strong communication skills, in-depth knowledge of the financial services market and a strong passion for serving credit union members," said Jeff Benson, COO at Bellwether. "Lori brings a unique combination of creative, digital and analytic knowledge which will have an immediate positive impact on how Bellwether communicates with and serves our members and communities going forward."
Holmes received a BA in English/Journalism at the University of New Hampshire and Masters in Marketing from Southern New Hampshire University. She has volunteered for several youth sports organizations and N.H. Make A Wish Foundation. She is the President of the Seacoast Tennis Club, running tournaments to benefit Colon Cancer research.
"We welcome Bill and Lori to the Bellwether family. Both are great additions to our already strong leadership team," Saller added.
