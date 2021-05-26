SHEBOYGAN FALLS, Wis., May 26, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Bemis Manufacturing Company, a leading toilet seat manufacturer, announces that Vesla (Bemis) Hoeschen will serve as the next chairperson of the Board of Directors, effective May 24, 2021.
Hoeschen first joined Bemis in 1992 and served in a number of roles throughout the Company. She has remained close to the organization, most recently serving as an advisor to, and as a member of, the Board of Directors. She represents the fourth generation of Bemis family members serving in leadership roles for the Wisconsin-based producer of proprietary and custom injection-molded plastic products.
"This is a significant moment in our company's history," said President and CEO Jeff Lonigro. "Vesla is a strong leader – for the Company, the community, and the Bemis family – and she embodies the hard work, innovation, and strong values that have propelled the Company forward for four generations. We are thrilled that she will help shape the Company's future, continuing the entrepreneurial spirit and legacy of Richard and Peter Bemis, their father F.K. Bemis, and Bemis's founder, Albert Bemis."
Hoeschen assumes the role her father, Richard A. Bemis, held for many years. "I am inspired by his long and successful tenure as chairman of the board and have always admired his and Peter's commitment to the company, its employees, its customers, and the community," she said. "Bemis was founded 120 years ago in Sheboygan Falls and has grown into an incredibly robust and diverse global enterprise. I am excited about the future of the Company and I am confident that it will continue to thrive for generations to come."
Hoeschen earned a bachelor's degree from Northwestern University and an Executive MBA from the University of Wisconsin-Madison.
Media Contact
TJ Stiefvater, Bemis Manufacturing Company, +1 920-467-5370, TJ.Stiefvater@bemismfg.com
SOURCE Bemis Manufacturing Company