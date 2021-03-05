WASHINGTON, March 5, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- RatnerPrestia is pleased to welcome Ben Xiaobin You to the firm in the District of Columbia Office. As an IP attorney, Ben will focus on electrical and mechanical technologies as it relates to the building, maintaining and enforcing patents for inventions. As a patent prosecutor before the United States Patent Office and abroad, he counsels clients with their portfolios in all areas including IPRs, ITC actions & FTO projects.
Ben began his intellectual property (IP) career in 1994 as a patent specialist in Japan and worked for two Japanese patent law firms, where his primary responsibilities were drafting and prosecuting patent applications for Japanese companies as well as clients from other Asian countries, the U.S., and throughout Europe. In 2000, Ben came to the U.S. to study Intellectual Property Law at Franklin Pierce School of Law of University of New Hampshire.
Before entering the IP field, Ben worked as a computer system engineer in both China and Japan. While working in Japan, Ben was in charge of developing business relationships with China and passed the Chinese patent bar exam in 1998.
Ben earned his J.D. from Concord Law School, a Master of Intellectual Property law from Franklin Pierce Law Center, studied at Beijing Foreign Studies University and graduated from Nanchang University in China. He is proficient in Chinese and Japanese.
