Full year 2019 results: - Full year revenue of $2.27 billion - Higher-value markets revenue mix greater than 70% - Medical sector revenue up 14% compared to 2018 - Cash flow generated from operations of $93 million and free cash flow of $58 million - Annual GAAP diluted EPS of $0.60 and non-GAAP diluted EPS of $1.32 Fourth quarter 2019 results: - Quarterly revenue of $508 million - Semi-Cap revenue growth of 17% year-over-year - Quarterly GAAP diluted loss per share of $(0.19) and non-GAAP diluted EPS of $0.27