TEMPE, Ariz., Feb. 6, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Benchmark Electronics, Inc. (NYSE: BHE) today announced financial results for the fourth quarter and year ended December 31, 2019. As previously reported, 2019 results were impacted by the ransomware incident in the fourth quarter.
Three Months Ended
Dec 31,
Sep 30,
Dec 31,
In millions, except EPS
2019
2019
2018
Sales
$508
$555
$657
Net income (loss)
$(7)
$7
$28
Net income – non-GAAP(1)
$10
$14
$18
Diluted earnings (loss) per share
$(0.19)
$0.19
$0.64
Diluted EPS – non-GAAP(1)
$0.27
$0.36
$0.41
Operating margin
(1.8)%
1.8%
2.3%
Operating margin – non-GAAP(1)
2.6%
3.2%
3.2%
Twelve Months Ended
Dec 31,
Dec 31,
In millions, except EPS
2019
2018
Net sales
$2,268
$2,566
Net income
$23
$23
Net income – non-GAAP(1)
$51
$68
Diluted EPS
$0.60
$0.49
Diluted EPS – non-GAAP(1)
$1.32
$1.45
Operating margin
1.3%
2.3%
Operating margin – non-GAAP(1)
3.0%
3.1%
(1)
A reconciliation of GAAP and non-GAAP results is included below.
Jeff Benck, Benchmark's President and CEO stated, "As we enter 2020, we continue to see momentum in our higher-value markets: Aerospace & Defense (A&D), Medical and Semi-Cap markets are each expected to grow 10% year-over-year. With these increases, we expect the higher value markets mix to approach 80% of our revenue for the year."
Benck stated, "Additionally, we generated over $50 million of free cash flow and returned over $140 million to shareholders through share repurchases and dividends in 2019. We expect operating cash flows in 2020 to be between $70 million and $90 million and provide further opportunities to return capital to our shareholders."
"Our key strategic focus will underpin how we are creating a better Benchmark and it all starts with our focus on the customer. We are changing the relationships with our customers by delivering incremental value through our expanded set of services and differentiated technology. We are also attracting new customers that are seeking us out based on our unique capabilities and broad solutions portfolio as they look to outsource more work to a strategic partner like Benchmark."
Cash Conversion Cycle
Dec 31,
Sep 30,
Dec 31,
2019
2019
2018
Accounts receivable days
57
56
64
Contract asset days
29
26
19
Inventory days
61
57
46
Accounts payable days
(59)
(53)
(63)
Customer deposits
(7)
(7)
(4)
Cash Conversion Cycle days
81
79
62
With the completion of the legacy computing contract, the cash conversion cycle days increased as expected.
Fourth Quarter 2019 Industry Sector Update
Revenue and percentage of sales by industry sector (in millions) was as follows.
Dec 31,
Sep 30,
Dec 31,
Higher-Value Markets
2019
2019
2018
Industrials
$
107
21
%
$
115
21
%
$
121
18
%
A&D
106
21
115
21
105
16
Medical
103
20
128
23
104
16
Semi-Cap
81
16
68
12
70
11
$
397
78
%
$
426
77
%
$
400
61
%
Dec 31,
Sep 30,
Dec 31,
Traditional Markets
2019
2019
2018
Computing
$
45
9
%
$
59
11
%
$
171
26
%
Telecommunications
66
13
70
12
86
13
$
111
22
%
$
129
23
%
$
257
39
%
Total
$
508
100
%
$
555
100
%
$
657
100
%
Overall, revenues during the fourth quarter were down due to the impact of the ransomware incident, although revenues from Semi-Cap were up quarter-over-quarter and year-over-year. Traditional market revenues were down 57% year-over-year primarily from our exit of the legacy computing contract.
First Quarter 2020 Outlook
- Revenue between $530 - $570 million
- Diluted GAAP earnings per share between $0.22 - $0.28
- Diluted non-GAAP earnings per share between $0.32 - $0.38 (excluding restructuring charges and other costs and amortization of intangibles)
Restructuring charges are expected to range between $1.5 million to $2.5 million in the first quarter and the amortization of intangibles is expected to be $2.4 million in the first quarter.
Fourth Quarter 2019 and CY2019 Earnings Conference Call
The Company will host a conference call to discuss the results today at 5:00 p.m. Eastern Time. The live webcast of the call and accompanying reference materials will be accessible by logging on to the Company's website at www.bench.com. A replay of the broadcast will also be available until Thursday, February 13, 2020 on the Company's website.
About Benchmark Electronics, Inc.
Benchmark provides comprehensive solutions across the entire product life cycle; leading through its innovative technology and engineering design services; leveraging its optimized global supply chain; and delivering world-class manufacturing services in the following industries: commercial aerospace, defense, advanced computing, next generation telecommunications, complex industrials, medical, and semiconductor capital equipment. Benchmark's global operations include facilities in seven countries and its common shares trade on the New York Stock Exchange under the symbol BHE.
Forward-Looking Statements
This press release contains forward-looking statements within the meaning of Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933 and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934. The words "expect," "estimate," "anticipate," "could" "predict" and similar expressions, and the negatives thereof, often identify forward-looking statements, which are not limited to historical facts. Forward-looking statements include, among other things, guidance for first quarter 2020 results; statements, express or implied, concerning future operating results or margins, the ability to generate sales and income or cash flow, and expected revenue mix; and Benchmark's business and growth strategies. Although Benchmark believes these statements are based upon reasonable assumptions, they involve risks and uncertainties relating to operations, markets and the business environment generally. If one or more of these risks or uncertainties materializes, or underlying assumptions prove incorrect, actual outcomes may vary materially from those indicated. Readers are advised to consult further disclosures on these risks and uncertainties, particularly in Part 1, Item 1A, "Risk Factors", of the Company's Annual Report on Form 10-K for the year ended December 31, 2018 and in Part II, Item 1A, "Risk Factors" in the Company's Quarterly Report on Form 10-Q for the quarter ended September 30, 2019, and in its subsequent filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission. All forward-looking statements included in this document are based upon information available to the Company as of the date of this document, and it assumes no obligation to update them.
Non-GAAP Financial Measures
Management discloses non‐GAAP information to provide investors with additional information to analyze the Company's performance and underlying trends. Management uses non‐GAAP measures that exclude certain items in order to better assess operating performance and help investors compare results with our previous guidance. This document also references "free cash flow", which the Company defines as cash flow from operations less additions to property, plant and equipment and purchased software. The Company's non‐GAAP information is not necessarily comparable to the non‐GAAP information used by other companies. Non‐GAAP information should not be viewed as a substitute for, or superior to, net income or other data prepared in accordance with GAAP as a measure of the Company's profitability or liquidity. Readers should consider the types of events and transactions for which adjustments have been made.
Benchmark Electronics, Inc. and Subsidiaries
Reconciliation of GAAP to Non-GAAP Financial Results
(Amounts in Thousands, Except Per Share Data)
(UNAUDITED)
Three Months Ended
Year Ended
Dec 31,
Sep 30,
Dec 31,
Dec 31,
2019
2019
2018
2019
2018
Income (loss) from operations (GAAP)
$
(9,281)
$
9,798
$
15,265
$
28,545
$
58,538
Restructuring charges and other costs
2,268
5,843
3,527
13,101
9,365
Ransomware incident related costs, net
7,681
-
-
7,681
-
Settlement
(773)
-
-
-
-
Customer insolvency (recovery)
11,036
-
(113)
8,278
2,511
Amortization of intangible assets
2,366
2,367
2,384
9,461
9,485
Non-GAAP income from operations
$
13,297
$
18,008
$
21,063
$
67,066
$
79,899
Gross Profit (GAAP)
$
40,725
$
52,883
$
55,199
$
200,406
$
220,593
Settlement
(773)
-
-
-
-
Customer insolvency (recovery)
967
-
(113)
(73)
797
Non-GAAP gross profit
$
40,919
$
52,883
$
55,086
$
200,333
$
221,390
Net income (loss) (GAAP)
$
(6,931)
$
7,136
$
27,716
$
23,425
$
22,817
Restructuring charges and other costs
2,268
6,168
3,527
13,426
9,365
Ransomware incident related costs, net
7,681
-
-
7,681
-
Customer insolvency (recovery)
11,036
-
(113)
8,278
2,511
Amortization of intangible assets
2,366
2,367
2,384
9,461
9,485
Settlements
(773)
(83)
-
(3,021)
-
Refinancing of credit facilities
-
-
-
-
1,982
Income tax adjustments(1)
(5,385)
(1,879)
(1,050)
(8,095)
(4,592)
Tax Cuts and Jobs Act(2)
-
-
(14,529)
-
26,008
Non-GAAP net income
$
10,262
$
13,709
$
17,935
$
51,155
$
67,576
Diluted earnings (loss) per share:
Diluted (GAAP)
$
(0.19)
$
0.19
$
0.64
$
0.60
$
0.49
Diluted (Non-GAAP)
$
0.27
$
0.36
$
0.41
$
1.32
$
1.45
Weighted-average number of shares used in calculating diluted earnings (loss) per share:
Diluted (GAAP)
36,928
37,645
43,229
38,763
46,655
Diluted (Non-GAAP)
37,374
37,645
43,229
38,763
46,655
(1)
This amount represents the tax impact of the non-GAAP adjustments using the applicable effective tax rates.
(2)
This amount represents the impact of repatriating foreign earnings from our foreign jurisdictions to the U.S., offset by available U.S. foreign tax credits, and a non-recurring tax true-up benefit as a result of finalizing our federal and state income tax accounting for the U.S. transitions toll tax from the 2017 Tax Cuts and Jobs Act.
Benchmark Electronics, Inc. and Subsidiaries
Condensed Consolidated Statements of Income
(Amounts in Thousands, Except Per Share Data)
(UNAUDITED)
Three Months Ended
Year Ended
December 31,
December 31,
2019
2018
2019
2018
Sales
$
508,444
$
657,050
$
2,268,095
$
2,566,465
Cost of sales
467,719
601,851
2,067,689
2,345,872
Gross profit
40,725
55,199
200,406
220,593
Selling, general and administrative expenses
37,691
34,023
141,618
143,205
Amortization of intangible assets
2,366
2,384
9,461
9,485
Restructuring charges and other costs
2,268
3,527
13,101
9,365
Ransomware incident related costs, net
7,681
-
7,681
-
Income (loss) from operations
(9,281)
15,265
28,545
58,538
Interest expense
(1,650)
(1,930)
(6,664)
(10,473)
Interest income
745
1,651
3,829
6,848
Other income (expense), net
(717)
(199)
1,559
628
Income (loss) before income taxes
(10,903)
14,787
27,269
55,541
Income tax expense
(3,972)
(12,929)
3,844
32,724
Net income (loss)
$
(6,931)
$
27,716
$
23,425
$
22,817
Earnings (loss) per share:
Basic
$
(0.19)
$
0.64
$
0.61
$
0.49
Diluted
$
(0.19)
$
0.64
$
0.60
$
0.49
Weighted-average number of shares used in calculating
earnings (loss) per share:
Basic
36,928
43,120
38,338
46,332
Diluted
36,928
43,229
38,763
46,655
Benchmark Electronics, Inc. and Subsidiaries
Condensed Consolidated Balance Sheets
(UNAUDITED)
(in thousands)
December 31,
December 31,
2019
2018
Assets
Current assets:
Cash and cash equivalents
$
363,956
$
458,102
Accounts receivable, net
324,424
468,161
Contract assets
161,061
140,082
Inventories
314,956
309,975
Other current assets
30,685
27,230
Total current assets
1,195,082
1,403,550
Property, plant and equipment, net
205,819
210,954
Operating lease right-of-use assets
76,859
-
Goodwill and other, net
282,114
285,279
Total assets
$
1,759,874
$
1,899,783
Liabilities and Shareholders' Equity
Current liabilities:
Current installments of long-term debt and finance lease obligations
$
8,825
$
6,793
Accounts payable
302,994
422,053
Accrued liabilities
147,426
108,313
Total current liabilities
459,245
537,159
Long-term debt and finance lease obligations, less current installments
138,912
147,277
Operating lease liabilities
67,898
-
Other long-term liabilities
78,987
83,122
Shareholders' equity
1,014,832
1,132,225
Total liabilities and shareholders' equity
$
1,759,874
$
1,899,783
Benchmark Electronics, Inc. and Subsidiaries
Condensed Consolidated Statement of Cash Flows
(in thousands)
(UNAUDITED)
Year Ended
December 31,
2019
2018
Cash flows from operating activities:
Net income
$
23,425
$
22,817
Depreciation and amortization
48,427
51,839
Stock-based compensation expense
10,194
10,089
Accounts receivable, net
134,926
(33,952)
Contract assets
(20,979)
6,414
Inventories
(5,238)
(43,264)
Accounts payable
(121,860)
61,391
Other changes in working capital and other, net
24,241
1,353
Net cash provided by operations
93,136
76,687
Cash flows from investing activities:
Additions to property, plant and equipment and software
(35,118)
(66,732)
Other investing activities, net
255
(2,117)
Net cash used in investing activities
(34,863)
(68,849)
Cash flows from financing activities:
Share repurchases
(122,110)
(211,858)
Net debt activity
(6,794)
(58,024)
Other financing activities, net
(23,933)
(21,085)
Net cash used in financing activities
(152,837)
(290,967)
Effect of exchange rate changes
418
(1,315)
Net decrease in cash and cash equivalents
(94,146)
(284,444)
Cash and cash equivalents at beginning of year
458,102
742,546
Cash and cash equivalents at end of period
$
363,956
$
458,102