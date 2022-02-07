BenchMark Physical Therapy

MOCKSVILLE, N.C., Feb. 7, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- BenchMark Physical Therapy opened an outpatient clinic today at 810 Valley Road.

The clinic is open 7 a.m. to 7 p.m. Monday through Thursday and 7 a.m. to 3 p.m. Friday. To make an appointment, call 336-753-3050 or visit benchmarkpt.com.

BenchMark offers in-clinic and telehealth options for outpatient orthopedic physical therapy, including manual therapy, injury prevention, return to performance, total joint replacement, concussion management and vestibular rehabilitation programs.

Clinic director Ryan Dickerman earned a bachelor's degree in exercise and sports science and a doctor of physical therapy degree from Winston-Salem State University.

He is certified in advanced dry needling and LSVT-BIG treatment for Parkinson's disease and as a functional capacity evaluator.

BenchMark's other area clinics include two in Winston-Salem and one each in Statesville, Salisbury, Mooresville, Thomasville and Kernersville. Overall, the company has more than 50 clinics in North Carolina.

BenchMark, part of the Upstream Rehabilitation family of clinical care, offers access to care within 24 hours and works with all insurance types.   

