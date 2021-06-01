AUSTIN, Texas, June 1, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Benchmark Research is thrilled to welcome Melinda Emig as Chief Commercial Officer. In her new role, Melinda's unique and vast skill sets will be utilized in business development and strategy building. Benchmark, a leader in the medical research field, clinical vaccine trials and trusted ally in epidemiology, believes that Melinda's addition to the team will take the firm to another level of success in the industry as she is joining a truly outstanding leadership team composed of members with immense industry experience.
Melinda comes with an impressive arsenal of direct, hands-on industry experience of 20+ years, she has worked extensively in Business Development, General Management and Strategic Alliances in the Drug Development, Pharmaceuticals & Diagnostic industries in the US, EU and Asia Pacific. Melinda has worked with organizations such as; INC Research, Omnicare & ICON with 15 years of experience leading sales and international cross functional project teams. When asked what got her into the field, Melinda said, "My interest in clinical research came directly from my experience working for Abbott Laboratories Diagnostic Division in various business development positions. I always wanted to know how the assays and analyzers worked and why ours were even better compared to other HIV, PSA, Oncology, Infectious Disease, etc. assays and analyzers on the market."
She also is the recipient of multiple awards including Sales Excellence / Top Performer / Largest Award in Company History. Extensive international experience in Business Development and Strategic Alliance Development in the Clinical Research industry. Expertise in alliance building, negotiation and customer service process design and improvements. Melinda's Strategic Alliance team's projects have resulted in increased internal and external satisfaction levels and proven cost savings up to $3.8M annually.
Melinda was eager to join the Benchmark team she said because of the immense respect she has for Benchmark and several team members, including Cynthia Dukes, Benchmark's CBO and distinguished industry vaccine expert, via her extensive career in Clinical Research. Along with that she added that Benchmark is one of the top clinical research firms globally and is passionate about developing safe and effective vaccines and medicines to help prevent and cure a wide range of illnesses and ultimately save lives.
