AUSTIN, Texas, July 27, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- The new advisory board that will support Benchmark in upcoming ventures this year is made up of a talented team of masterful industry experts including John Farinacci, Glenn Bilawsky, and Karen Skelton.
John's respected career spans more than four decades and has included senior leadership roles in the global biopharmaceutical service industry. He founded ResearchPoint Global which was acquired by WuXi AppTec in 2017. Prior to founding ResearchPoint Global, John served as Executive Vice President of Quintiles Transnational Corporation (currently IQVIA), where he provided key leadership in acquisitions and integrations, helping Quintiles to become the CRO industry's market leader. Previously, John served as President and Chief Operating Officer at Pharmaco (currently PPD). He played a pivotal role in growing Pharmaco and during his tenure, Pharmaco became the second largest CRO in the industry at that time. He also worked with Sterling Drug earlier in his career. John has been listed among the PharmaVoice 100 most inspirational leaders in the health and science industry.
Glenn Bilawsky is the current CEO of Discovery Life Sciences (http://www.dls.com), a private equity-invested global life science research services corporation specializing in biomarker research and development services. Mr. Bilawsky has over four decades of pharmaceutical and healthcare industry experience, dominantly in the global contract research industry. Prior to joining Discovery, Mr. Bilawsky built several leading contract research companies serving as Chief Executive Officer of Precision Health Economics, the i3 Global division of UnitedHealth Group, and INC Research. (now Syneos, Inc). He has also held executive positions at Quintiles Transnational (now IQVIA, Inc), and Pharmaco LSR (now PPD, Inc). Mr. Bilawsky's success has been highly recognized in the industry for providing the entrepreneurial, strategic and executive leadership that supported the early growth of these leading global research service organizations. Over the span of his executive career, he has led the acquisition, integration and accelerated growth of over 30 companies.
Karen's diverse experience as an advisor and consultant in finance, banking, business acquisitions and real estate has spanned more than four decades. She graduated from Princeton University in 1979 and received her MBA from the University of Texas at Austin in 1987. Her early work was focused on large scale real estate development in Houston and Austin. In the 1990's, she founded an advisory/consulting group and worked as a contractor for the FDIC, Resolution Trust Corporation and various national and regional banks on assignments that included designing and implementing ground-breaking methods for securitizing and marketing large pools of real estate throughout the United States that became a template for recovery and were ultimately widely used throughout the industry. In recent years, she has provided real estate marketing/development, banking, and financial consulting services to a variety of mid-size businesses, primarily in Texas, through her company, Texas Realty Partners, LLC.
With the addition of two executives in the last year and an expansion of roles and responsibilities, the new leadership team structure composed of members with immense industry experience has been reorganized and designed to facilitate the company's strategic growth plans as the following,
Mark Lacy, Chief Executive Officer
Cynthia Dukes, Chief Business Officer
Deborah Copeland, Chief Operations Officer
Melissa Reynolds, Senior Executive VP, Clinical Operations
Kim Brittain, Executive VP, Strategic Development and Analytics
Jennifer Bacchi, Executive VP, Human Resources
Melinda Emig, Chief Commercial Officer
Van Johnson, Executive Director of Commercial Operations
In order to streamline and improve operations other departments within the company have also been strategically reorganized such as marketing and finance. Madelyn Rascoe, appointed Director of Marketing will be responsible for leading all marketing initiatives, communications, creative development and assisting in public relations for the organization. Melissa Reynolds, along with her current title will serve as Senior Executive. VP, Clinical Operations and Study Contracts/Finance and continue to head the finance department in study contracts and budgets.
